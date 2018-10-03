03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Palestinians had hoped FIFA would censure Israel over the settlement teams, thereby forcing them to either drop the clubs from the Israel Football Association or risk losing FIFA membership.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Glenn was attempting to explain the difference between politically acceptable and unacceptable symbols that players or coaches could wear on top of their uniforms.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Meanwhile, after another Premier League game on Sunday, footage of Liverpool fans saying antisemitic slurs at Tottenham Hotspur players surfaced.
By JTA
London team’s new campaign seeks to end the ugly displays that continue to tarnish the beautiful game.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Yohan Benizri, the President of the federation said that it is “continually trying to fight antisemitism, including in football stadiums."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Invoking the legacy of the Holocaust icon can touch a sensitive nerve, but we shouldn't be afraid to talk about her.
By AMY SPIRO
A passage of "The Diary of Anne Frank" was also read before soccer games in Italy following a similar sitation last week.
Players turned their backs and fans shouted as the passages were read.
"There is a new way of expressing antisemitism and sports is one of them," the head of the country's Jewish communities said.
By REUTERS
The Italian Football League responded to fans of Lazio football posting stickers featuring Anne Frank and antisemitic slurs in the stadium.
Fans of the Feyenoord team taunted fans of rival team Ajax by using images of child Holocaust victims.
According to a history of the club, opposing fans aimed antisemitic abuse at the team from the late 1960s onwards, and such chants were heard earlier this year.
The Jewish coach lived in the Buenos Aires Jewish neighborhood of Villa Crespo.
"Let’s kick some goals together and bring #Blockchain technology to the mass market.”
The club will be likely be forced to play two games in a closed-door stadium.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The Chelsea football club will kick off its new campaign, which will focus on education about Judaism, on January 31st.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Deniz Naki, 28 was given a suspended sentence of 18 months by a Turkish court in April 2017 for "terrorist propaganda" in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The hard-core and often violent Lazio fans left the stickers and antisemitic slogans such as "Roma fans are Jews" in a section of the stadium where Roma supporters usually sit.
An own-goal and unenforced errors sink the Greens in the second match between the city rivals.
By ALLON SINAI
Southerners take over 1st place from Mac TA with 1-0 win over K8 • Jerusalem routs cellar dweller Acre
Tel Aviv is one point in front of reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba, with both teams having a plus-22 goal difference. Beitar is another point further back and has a plus-25 goal difference.
The 43-year-old was introduced as Hapoel’s new head coach on Wednesday, six days after it was announced that he would replace Mody Maor.
Two-time reigning league champ can’t advance in State Cup • Beitar Jerusalem into semifinals
As State Cup second legs kick off, Southerners visit K8 while Jerusalem looks to hold off Kfar Saba.
The 30-year-old forward, who joined Guangzhou from Maccabi Tel Aviv in the summer of 2016, was the Chinese league’s top scorer last season with 27 goals, just one shy of the league record.
Jerusalem only team with a lead as Beersheba knotted with K8, Haifa clubs, Ra’anana-Ashdod also tied.
The three-headed battle for the championship could hardly be tighter.
Hapoel Beersheba begins the weekend in first place on 50 points, one ahead of Beitar Jerusalem, two in front of Maccabi Tel Aviv and four above Hapoel Haifa.
The soccer fans took matters into their own hands, not willing to give up on their beloved sport nor on their anti-racist values.
By ORI LEWIS/REUTERS
Dego became the first Ethiopian-Israeli soccer coach to guide a team in the top flight this past Sunday.
Jerusalem moves up to second place with 2-0 win at empty Teddy after overcoming resilient opponent
Haifa remains in 4th place despite the win.
Defending champion defeats PT 3-0 after Ra’anana stuns yellow-and-blue on the road
Beersheba moved back to within a single point of Maccabi, bouncing back from last week’s loss to the yellow-and-blue, with a tense 2-0 victory over Ashdod SC at Turner Stadium on Monday.
Ashdod remained just a single point above the relegation zone.
Despite a mediocre performance, Jerusalem registered its sixth victory from the past eight league matches, winning 3-1.
Beitar Jerusalem visits Hapoel Ashkelon four-and-a-half hours after Haifa’s match takes place and will move up to first for at least 24 hours with a win against former coach Yuval Naim.
Hapoel Haifa is enjoying its best season since winning an historic championship in 1998/99, currently sitting in fourth place in the standings.
By MICHAL GALANTI
A 1-0 triumph over Hapoel Beersheba in Netanya boost the yellow-and-blue into the league's lead by one point.
Jerusalem fights back to beat Greens at Teddy and Maccabi Tel Aviv hosts Beersheba tonight.
Jerusalem is looking to put some pressure on the reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba.
Maccabi Tel Aviv wasn’t left empty handed, completing a loan deal for the services of Gidi Kanyuk.
The "coaching graveyard" that awaits the national team coach has made the position lose its allure.
After a few disappointing months with Jerusalem, Israel's most heralded player moves on at 37.
Jerusalem toils to 2-1 win over second division side • Premier League action resumes Saturday.
The four-tier tournament has been introduced by UEFA to replace international friendlies.
Haifa defeats yellow-and-blue 3-0 in front of new coach Fred Rutten.
.
Haifa has fallen five points behind Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beersheba in the league standings after picking up just a single point from its past three matches.
Sixth-straight victory takes yellow-and-blue above reigning champion • Beitar ready for Sakhnin
Mac TA hosts Ashkelon tonight • K8 blanks Hapoel Haifa • Ashdod draws Maccabi Haifa
Tel Aviv couldn’t have wished for a better start to Monday’s match.
Hapoel Haifa remains in 3rd after holding Southerners 1-1 • Ra’anana blanks Ashkelon
Jerusalem moves up to first but fails to extend winning streak • Beersheba hosts Hap Haifa
There is no doubt Benayoun will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Israeli soccer history.
The resurgent Maccabi Tel Aviv registered its sixth straight victory over all competitions, a run which began with a 1-0 triumph over Beersheba in the Toto Cup final four weeks ago.
Jerusalem leapfrogged Haifa in the standings after handing Nir Klinger’s team just its second loss of the campaign.
Greens and Reds play to 1-1 draw after extra time, with Northerners advancing on penalties.
Late tallies give yellow-and-blue 3-0 conquest of MMBE • Southerners rally past Nazareth
Jerusalem, Hapoel Haifa, Ness Ziona, Beitar Kfar Saba advance in State Cup • Katamon out
Seven matches will be held on Friday, with Beersheba and Maccabi Tel Aviv to enter the fray on Saturday.
Beitar can climb to the summit of the Premier League standings for at least 24 hours with a victory over Petah Tikva combined with a Hapoel Haifa draw or defeat at Bnei Yehuda earlier in the day.
In a cruel twist of fate, that is the same knee in which he tore his ACL.
Anthony Nawkaeme secured the three points in the 89th minute, scoring in his return to the lineup.
Bnei Sakhnin and Hapoel Ra’anana draw 1-1. Shlomi Azulay gave Sakhnin the lead on the swamped Netanya pitch in the 76th minute, but Shimon Abuhazira leveled the score for the visitors.
Arguably the biggest reason behind Maccabi’s rejuvenation has been Cruyff’s decision to change his team’s formation.
Kosovo police arrested 19 people on suspicion that they had links with the Islamic State militant group and were planning attacks in Kosovo and neighboring Albania.
Hapoel Ra’anana blanks K8 • Beitar Jerusalem hosts Maccabi Tel Aviv with chance to leap into 1st
The Greens have won just one of their past seven games.
Maccabi had ended the past two seasons empty handed.
Three consecutive draws in league play have left Maccabi seven points back of Beersheba in the standings, and with its Europa League campaign coming to an end last week, the pressure is growing.
Beersheba moved two points clear of Hapoel Haifa, with Beitar Jerusalem another point further back.
Maccabi Haifa, which has triumphed in only one of its past seven games, ends the first round of action with only 16 points, its worst return at this stage of the season since the 1987/88 campaign.
Professional soccer matches have been staged on Saturdays since the establishment of the state, but this practice was challenged in 2015 by the Movement for a Jewish and Democratic State.
By JEREMY SHARON
Beersheba will be far more concerned with the outcome of defender Shir Tzedek’s anti-doping tribunal at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, earlier Thursday.
Beitar Jerusalem’s stoppage-time equalizer at Teddy Stadium last week snapped Beersheba’s winning streak, but the two-time reigning champion got right back on track.
Yellow-and-blue hoping to gather momentum with progress to final of 2nd cup competition.
Beersheba seemed to be heading to a sixth straight win and first place in the standings for the first time this season.
Despite a hefty investment, Haifa has fallen well short of expectations over recent seasons.
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
Israel was ranked as high as No. 18 in 2008, but over the last three years has suffered from a steady decline.
Gabi Kanikovski was earmarked as a potential future star in Israeli soccer long ago.
Israeli President Rivlin and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez discussed the importance of sport as a vehicle for inculcating positive values in youth.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Greens bring in Dutchman as new technical director • Coach Luzon to keep his job for the time being.
Hapoel Beersheba and Maccabi Tel Aviv have got the Premier League summit within their sights after closing to within three points of first place on Sunday night.
Netanya moved up to 3rd place after blanking league leader, and B'nei Yehuda defeated Beitar Jerusalem.
Led by Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub, there has been a push for FIFA to penalize Israel for soccer activity in the settlements.
By ARIANE MANDELL
There is still a long way to go, but with six wins and two draws from the first eight matches, Haifa is looking down on the rest of the league and growing in belief with every passing week.
Despite playing with 10 men from the 20th minute, reigning champion overcomes main title rival.
Hapoel Haifa moves into sole possession of 1st place with conquest of Sakhnin, while Maccabi Petah Tikva downs Ashkelon.
It wasn’t a particularly memorable performance by Beitar, but it got the job done.
The greens from the north need a shakeup after a string of poor results.
Top teams in the league appear outmatched when playing foreign teams.
Beersheba hosts Group G leader Steaua Bucharest of Romania, while Maccabi visits FC Astana in Kazakhstan.
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
By BERNARD DICHEK
Despite their enthusiasm, the team faces a raft of challenges: a lack of funding, a paucity of special playing crutches and difficulties finding a regular pitch for training.
"When my team was traveling on the bus to the match, and listened to old fighting songs of Hezbollah, that was motivation for the team. I accepted that."
Though it no longer dominates the headlines, the Qatar crisis continues.
By MILENA RODBAN,MORGAN CARLSTON
In Hebrew and Arabic, coaches are shouting commands, and families are shouting encouragement.
By BARBARA SOFER
Sport, like music and art, is a universal language.
By SYLVAN ADAMS