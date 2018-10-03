social media in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
MK Revital Swid (Zionist Union) said that after recent terrorist attacks in Europe, Facebook began to automatically remove incitement, and yet in Israel it does not do so.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Edelstein: adding "Death to Arabs" and "Death to Jews" to Facebook names is incitement
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Tamer Nafar of hip-hop group DAM waited 24 hours before revealing that his photo was staged.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The importance of timing online purchases is expanding far beyond plane tickets, thanks in part to an Israeli startup called Feedvisor and its competitors.
By NIV ELIS
Amuta21C brings together wide ranging groups to impact on non-profits
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The world is very much the same as when you grew up, but the major change is the speed at which everything happens.
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
The policy will be limited to companies that control over half the market-share for a given product.
Beyond legal action, Twitter's own terms of service explicitly ban support for terrorism.
The study, commissioned by the World Jewish Congress, was conducted throughout 2016.
By JTA
Encore une fois, il a suffi d’appuyer sur le bouton al-Aqsa pour enflammer les réseaux sociaux. Et réveiller les pires démons. Décryptage d’une vague de terreur d’un genre nouveau
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
« Ceux qui me posent des questions sur la maladie de mon fils semblent persuadés que nous serions tous beaucoup plus heureux si mon fils – que j’aime de tout mon cœur et de toute mon âme – et les gens comme lui n’existaient pas »
By HANNAH BROWN
Un climat délétère se fait sentir. Mais l’opinion ne voit que la partie émergée d’un iceberg que seuls les « geeks » peuvent vraiment envisager. Comment lutte-t-on contre le nouvel antisémitisme ? Enquête
By SARAH BLUM
The team looked at all 1,000 public profile pictures of Israelis on Facebook.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Legislation draws criticism and questions about effectiveness.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
The 0202 website provides translations
of east Jerusalem and haredi media,
for greater understanding of our fellow city dwellers.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The other side of the coin.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY,JUDITH POSNER
Users who tried to enter Facebook and Instagram were denied access on Tuesday morning.
By REUTERS
The operation has been active since at least 2011 and has been called the most elaborate cyber espionage campaign using "social engineering" to date.
Could Facebook’s new feature turn the election?
The latest changes to Facebook's News Feed and how you can stay on top of Middle East news from "The Jerusalem Post."
By NOAH EZRA TAYLOR
The ADL has weighed in on the controversy, along with David Duke and neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, who called him a "bro."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The Israel Democracy Institute studied individual politicians and their parties on social media and discovered interesting findings.
Should elected officials be allowed to block people from their social media accounts?
Be the first to know today's latest headlines, access exclusive content, and stay connected to world news from Israel no matter where you are.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Vibe Israel brings five top photographers to tour Holy Land. “These guys, they’re more powerful than movie stars,” says founder.
By AMY SPIRO
Comment: Reza Aslan goes inside the world of haredim in Israel, with his own agenda in mind.
This year marked a new record for the deteriorating relationship between the prime minister and the media, and many fear his conduct is damaging free press in the country. Will 2017 be any better?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
It’s difficult to convince Israeli editors to run a Jewish Diaspora story unless it’s about antisemitism, journalist Zvika Klein says.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ministers Shaked and Erdan and execs from social media giant agree to form task force to fight online incitement – but option of passing a law forcing social networks’ hand is till on table.
Find out which Israelis are taking social media by storm.
By LAURA SIGAL
Lapid, whose own wife Lihi is a journalist and a personality in her own right, realized the error of his ways and had the grace to apologize Friday.
In the era of social media the landscape of human dialogue has changed, Lewinsky told the audience at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
WhatsApp messaging about the Gaza war last July and August was the challenge to operational security that prompted the most discussion in meetings.
Only 11% of Israelis would want their children to become reporters.
Use of smartphones and social media by children leads to lack of sleep and over-exhaustion, new study says.
According to the report, the average Israeli spends 17% of household income and 21% of household expenditures on food.
So many issues jostle for priority on Israel's agenda, but in the end multitasking will only help us manage them, not resolve them.
North New Jersey federation worker takes fight for the Jewish state into cyberspace.
By ANDREAS BERGGREN,VICTORIA KEZRA
In a time of endless ‘content’, ‘clickbaits’ and commercials, a new web trend tries to resist this digital routine we have grown so accustomed to.
By TALI KORD
The fun and funky Internet quiz site has surpassed sites like BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post in popularity and user retention.
By ARIEL SHAPIRO
‘Hasbara’ hub: Israeli social media activists are setting agendas and dueling it out on the Internet with pro-Palestinian activists.
Swedish national Veronika Nocky came to Israel five years ago and has since gone viral, with her Bubble Perspective blog about living in Tel Aviv.
By SHULY WASSERSTROM
The Dr. Fischer baby brand gets the thumbs up from those who matter most.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
The amateur page showed a map of the world dotted with Islamic State's trademark Arabic insignia and was crafted by Socialkit, a program that lets users produce do-it-yourself social networks.
As Twitter CEO asks Iranian FM to unblock the network in Iran, Iranians say Twitter should offer them greater account protection.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
After passing a law that severely restricts protests, it appears the gov't may now try to scare opponents away from expressing their views on websites.
Saudi official says that up to 25,000 Arabic language Twitter accounts are carrying out a "planned culture war."
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Men and women should be forbidden from interacting with one another on social networks since these conversations could lead to sin.
Police: If there is any reason to warn you, we will post it on our official Facebook page.
By BEN HARTMAN
Murad Abu Elheja: Media distorted "3 goals for Palestinians" message applauding abduction of teens.
Four indicted for taking part in WhatsApp group called "Jews against assimilation" which allegedly led to beating of man in Jerusalem.
Lack of educational achievement, large socioeconomic gaps, and high poverty rates are three areas desperately in need of improvement, the report says.
AKIM study shows a lack of social acceptance for those with intellectual
challenges.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Satirical video shows mock Kerry offering humorous solutions to the Israeli- Palestinian dilemma.
Foreign correspondents asked to leave enclave for social media posts on Hamas' utilization of civilian sites to attack Israel.
Foreign journalists receive death threats for ‘fabricating information for Israel,’ accused of informing on terrorists.
Military detains 3 soldiers, civilian for disseminating info over social media before families of dead, wounded were informed.
MEMRI report reveals Hamas guidelines: Equate Holocaust with Israel's crimes against Palestinian civilians.
Youtube users have been posting videos of the IAF's strikes on Gaza during Operation Protective Edge.
There is no alternative but for the media consumer to be ever vigilant.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The press serves as a watchdog and a safeguard against corruption and political abuse.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
What about your right to type what you want on social media? Who should decide what to censor?
By TOMER AVITAL
A different mantra, pushed by our capitalist society, is the need for competition and the reduction of government involvement in the operations of private companies.
The media’s fulcrum is still way off-center, and the results of its framing and agenda-setting capabilities are overwhelmingly left-leaning.
Never before has there been such graphically detailed accounts of shocking events so readily available for all to see.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Indeed, in times of helplessness, just the act of coming together, even if we say nothing at all, can be tremendously affirming.
By BRIAN BLUM
The one-sidedness of the media is fuel in the hands of those who believe that their violent deeds can lead to anything good.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
A staggering number of events took place over the weekend as three teenage yeshiva students went missing, presumed kidnapped by a terror group.
By DAVID BRINN
The Jerusalem Post on Instagram: @thejerusalem_post
Vibe Israel CEO’s, Joanna Landau, expressed to us the importance of this event and the special connection it had to this tour of Vine’s superstars.
By MARTINA BIALEK
Social media has now established itself as perhaps the best way to receive up-to-date news as soon as it’s released.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu went to a soccer game Sunday night and caused the internet to erupt in laughter.
By IDO KENAN