03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘Will also strengthen utility performance by encouraging good payment behavior through monthly installments’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The project is the Israel Electric Corporation's 1st investment in a solar energy project, the utility’s largest foreign project to date.
By GLOBES / AMIRAM BARKAT
Wind energy is not generally considered worthwhile for Israel, but that’s a costly misconception.
By DANIEL FARB
Desertec’s project is based on assertion that within 6 hours, the world’s deserts receive more energy from the sun than mankind consumes in a year.
By AMIRAM BARKAT / GLOBES
“We expect to harness Ecoppia’s revolutionary cleaning system to dramatically raise output and lower costs,” said Gaurav Sood, managing director of Solairedirect India.
By SHARON UDASIN
Gigawatt Global Wind partners Yosef Abramowitz and Ilan Goldstein eye project in Africa.
The new power is being authorized to ensure that Israel achieves its goals of making 10% of the country’s electricity supply renewable by 2020.
The Jerusalem-based SunDwater, whose standalone system harnesses heat through concentrated solar power, now has two fully operational pre-production models purifying water in the Arava Desert.
The legislation aims to encourage individual investment in the renewable energy sector, as an alternative to using power generated by polluting power plants.
Valls attends inauguration during his 3-day trip to Israel, calling the site another "chapter of cooperation between our two countries" and a sign of future work.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The company that wins tender will be in charge of designing, constructing and operating the photovoltaic power plant in the western Negev community of Ashalim for a period of 25 years.
Leviathan Energy Renewables’ technologies boost power of wind turbines.
The $23.7 million field, located about 60 km. from Kigali in Rwanda's Rwamagana district, supplies about 6 percent of the country's power and is expected to harness the sun's light for 25 years.
PUA reduces tariff paid for surplus solar electricity production.
Registration for the new allocations is open to all entrepreneurs interested in building photovoltaic power plants.
U2 frontman Bono pays a visit to American-owned Gigawatt Global facility in Rwanda.
Beersheba campus installs solar charging stations for mobile devices as part of Green Campus initiative.
Many local authorities exploit the current circumstances and provide exorbitant property tax assessments for solar roof installations, say petitioners.
Arava Power Company CEO: In six days, a million-and-a-half kilowatt hours have been uploaded to the national grid
The two solar-thermal power stations, together with a future photovoltaic plant at the site, are slated to provide about 2 percent of Israel's total electricity supply.
Israël, où les mesures pour favoriser le développement durable sont encore timides, devrait être un phare pour l’humanité dans ce domaine
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Market expert tells 'Post:' Israel right to update solar tariffs; subsidies becoming less relevant.
After establishment of additional solar installations, solar sector will be able to meet about 92 percent of its interim goal for 2015.
Chinese company, world’s largest producer of solar panels, has deployed over 100 megawatts of panels in Israel.
Residents will now be able to disconnect from the grid, generate electricity, with solar panels in their yards.
Consumers will benefit from lower equipment costs, says utility authority; renewable energy experts demand further assessment.
Israel-based startup says it has developed bifacial solar panels that can boost energy yield by up to 50%.
By AYA EPHRATI/NOCAMELS
Arava Power president hopes solar energy work makes Israel "renewable light unto the nations."
Report says state must allow 900 more megawatts of photovoltaic solar energy to meet its 2014 renewable energy goal.
Israeli company TIGI Ltd. was one of three winners in the solar-thermal category at this week's Intersolar Europe Exhibition.
Environmentalists slamm Public Utility Authority’sdecision to slash solar equity returns from 14% to 7%.
“The real challenges are ahead, to convert successful technology to a successful commercial size,” chairman says.
Protesters gather at Prime Minister's Office to demand an increased focus on solar energy to prevent anticipated electricity blackouts.
Green groups argue allowing more solar roof installations would be simple way of helping bridge gaps that may occur this summer.
Public Utility Authority approves 9 licenses for fields; Arava Power confident it will complete first field by 2014.
International Space Station camera captures images of glowing Aurora Borealis.
By REUTERS
Strongest geomagnetic storm in more than six years forecast to hit Earth's magnetic field on Tuesday.
School for local and international students with socioeconomic challenges prides itself on being at the forefront of technology.
Environmental Protection Minister Gilad Erdan: This project is a huge leap forward in relation to the state of the environment.
Globe Light and Water Systems has developed a new standalone light fixture that relies solely on solar energy, rather than on gov't-run power plants.
By EVA LEVIN/NO CAMELS
Cabinet will vote on allocating millions worth of potential, future renewable energy installations to Israelis living in Judea, Samaria.
Pythagoras Solar creates windows that protect against solar radiation and produce useable energy, CEO says.
Project, to be built on 600 dunams at Kibbutz Ketura, still faces objections from Finance Ministry.
New renewable energy regulation are a "step in the right direction," but still far from sufficient to meet country’s needs, experts say.
By KKL-JNF
The solar taxi designed by Louis Palmer, a teacher from Switzerland, arrived in the Ofer Forest on the Carmel this morning, where Palmer met students from schools in the vicinity of Haifa.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
NASA’s New Horizons unmanned spacecraft, which was launched nine-and-a-half years ago, will fly past the “dwarf planet” that it is called now at the closest-possible distance.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Every new planet that is discovered is a new world for us that helps us understand the process of creation of the planet.
‘New photovoltaic field will offer improved economic opportunities to Beduin population.’
Ashkenazi will also announce a NIS one billion program called “The IDF protects the environment.”
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
Landau dedicates first blue-and-white concentrated photovoltaic system, which tracks the sun's path across the sky.
Sun-friendly gadgets for your carbon footprint.
By DAVID SHAMAH
The project will enable home consumers, local authorities, and businesses to produce solar electricity.
By SONIA GORODEISKY/ GLOBES
Hollywood star shines light on tallest solar thermal tower in the world being built in Israel.
Herzliya-based SolarEdge Technologies Inc. will be teaming up with electric-vehicle industry leader Tesla Motors
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
The Rwandan field is the first project to be grid-connected under the framework of the United States Power Africa initiative.
“All of the kibbutzim and moshavim have already bought up the existing quotas."
Arrow of light: Solar technology company announces will deploy blue and white technology in field.
Celebrating Olim from North America and the UK that have shined their light on Israel and the Jewish people.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Dozens of local companies set to benefit from billion-dollar contracts.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Israeli nonprofit ‘Innovation: Africa’ is working on the ground in 147 African villages.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Anglo physicist was responsible for Israel’s ubiquitous solar water boilers.
The blue-and-white rarely broke out of its own half.
By ALLON SINAI
Grant comes less than two months after Gigawatt Global established the first utility-scale solar field in Rwanda.
Launched in January 2014, the Green Knesset Project aims to transform the house of parliament into a sustainable building.
Stadium to be first of kind in Israel, save 400,000 NIS yearly in electricity costs.
The peak of the eclipse in Israel occured at 11:56 a.m., when the moon hid about 6 percent of the sun
Researchers analyzed core samples collected from the Pacific Ocean floor.
A 'people power' movement could go a long way toward ushering in an era of solar energy.
By DAVID FAIMAN
Just in time for Pessah travel, a ticket to parental sanity.
By IAN WHITE
The 15 million euro ($17.50 million) project, funded by the German government, will provide electricity in Zaatari camp for up to 14 hours a day.
Although the regulations raise the quota of renewable energy for the whole country, their affect will be felt most keenly in Judea, Samaria.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Last week, renewable energy experts from around the world gathered in Herzliya.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Cloudy Germany exponentially outshines Israel in its ability to capture sunlight and turn it into usable fuel.
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL
Why this obvious preference of bio-fuels over other renewable energy sources such as solar or wind?
BY ISSAC BERZIN AND TAMAR ISRAELI
A 4.95-megawatt field will begin providing electricity to 3 kibbutzim this summer, a power supply equivalent to 7% of Eilat’s energy needs.