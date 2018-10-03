03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Islamic State has been gathering recruits in the region.
By REUTERS
Jihadists take deadly aim at Christians from Nigeria to Somalia.
By EMANUEL MFOUKOU
2012 a été l’année la plus meurtrière pour les journalistes. Qui sont ces hommes et ces femmes qui ont décidé de tout raconter au péril de leur vie ?
By EVA TAPIERO
For over a year now, Israel has been increasingly preoccupied with the terror network building up throughout Africa.
By RINA BASSIST, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Oil-rich states come through with aid, but humanitarian groups say they could do more.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN/ THE MEDIA LINE
Muslims accounted for well over 50% of terrorism fatalities in 2009.
By MATTHEW LEVITT
With correspondents in Lebanon, Somalia, Afghanistan and Israel, Felice Friedson, The Media Line CEO, is bringing journalists together.
BY Ilan Evyatar
"The number of dead has risen to 85. We know some 100 who were injured," Mohamed Hussein, a police official, said.
Al-Shabaab Islamists, affiliated with al-Qaida, were targeted in the attacks.
Protecting ships cost $7 billion in 2011, but Somali pirates got just $160 million in ransom.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Ban on foreign aid is lifted as a crackdown on the al-Qaida-linked group intensifies in Somalia; drought creating humanitarian crisis.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Somalia is ranked fifth for poor conditions for women, "surprising" minister; women drivers in US set to protest Saudi driving ban.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Fazul Abdullah Mohammed was responsible for 2002 attack on Israeli hotel and airline; Clinton: Death is significant blow to al-Qaida, allies.
Somali police kill Fazul Abdullah Mohammed, who was accused of playing a lead role in 1998 Nairobi embassy attacks which killed 240 people.
2 pirates die in struggle as US naval forces board the 4 US citizens' yacht; American victims die of their wounds.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shipment of guns a violation of UN arms embargo; follows weeks of controversy over program to train anti-piracy forces in Somalia.
The men were captured aboard the MV Taipan in the Gulf of Aden in April by Dutch marines; they were extradited from the Netherlands to Germany in June.
Nima Ali Yusuf, a permanent resident of the US, conspired in Southern California to aid al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-linked militia in Somalia.
"We are happy to be alive, happy to be here, desperate to see our family, and so happy to be amongst decent, everyday people," Rachel Chandler says.
Gunmen storm hotel in Mogadishu, MPs among casualties of attack.
Detective uses local knowledge, Arabic language skills to aid authorities.
Terrorist group leader said to be inside as bomb explodes.
Iranian deputy FM tours South America, meeting with leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia in order to boost economic, political ties.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Al-Qaida-inspired cell planned to kidnap soldiers, murder Christians.
By YAAKOV KATZ, YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM
By YAAKOV KATZ AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Al-Qaida-inspired cell planned to kidnap soldiers, murder Christians.
'Africa Star' crew safe after second gunfight with pirates in 72 hours.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Yassin signed onto the Somalia campaign at the invitation of French Snapchat sensation Jerome Jarre, who got things started Wednesday.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Humanitarian group sends delegation to aid thousands in Kenya and Somalia after drought.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Facing the first anniversary of the Westgate mall massacre in Kenya, a survivor of the terror
speaks out about life, family and her extraordinary ordeal.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
As East Africa comes together to restore order, the West must invest as well.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Analysts and experts wonder what the future holds and if the US role has succeeded and is necessary.
Al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab claims its members set of car bombs at popular Mogadishu beach restaurant.
Al-Shabab spokesman calls upon Muslims to stand up and take revenge for their Muslim brothers in Gaza.
Lakhdar Brahimi warns of Syria's potential collapse and subsequent transformation into a new Somalia.
ICRC convoys brave flooded rivers and crocodiles to deliver food.
Unpaid Somali soldiers defecting, some to al Qaida offshoot
By BENJAMIN JOFFE-WALT / THE MEDIA LINE
Citizens rank public sector as slightly less corrupt than in 2011, but Israel continues to fall behind relative to other countries.
It’s not easy being a Jew in this predominantly Muslim country.
By NANCY HARTEVELT KOBRIN
Ever since I was born I could hear the waves of hatred and prejudice pouring upon Jews for unexplained reasons.
By ABDIRAHMAN MOHAMED DIRYE
After 11 months of conflict and despite recent progress made by the rebels, most parts of Syria are still under Assad’s rule.
By AHMAD HASHEMI
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s background could place him in prime position to rid Africa of threat posed by Islamist militants in Somalia.
It succeeds in the most obscure places and fails in the most promising ones.
Newly arrived Somali refugees at camps in northeastern Kenya's Dadaab begin fasting for Islam's holy month of Ramadan, having fled famine in their homeland.
Israeli and Jewish humanitarian aid organizations pitch in as 11.3 million people across East Africa in need of emergency food.
By JEREMY SHARON
US citizen Mohamed Osman Mohamud arrested in sting operation after dialing phone he thought would detonate bomb in Christmas event.