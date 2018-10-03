03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
New tunnel detection system, radars for short-range projectiles being installed in southern Israel; In Gaza, Hamas digging deeper tunnels, watches IDF's border movements.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
US comedian Butch Bradley isn’t concerned about coming here: "When I’m in Israel I feel safe."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Businesses will be eligible for state-funded reimbursement after they compensate employees who missed work due to rocket fire.
By NADAV SHEMER
The conflict will cost kibbutz industries 15% of their revenue, and damage enterprises in South.
By YUVAL AZULAI / GLOBES
Media reports say IDF deploys battery and 'Code Red' siren sounded in Eshkol Regional Council; IDF fail to confirm reports.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND BEN HARTMAN
Kassam rocket falls in an open area in the South as Israel begins its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The IDF officially launches new Eilat brigade, which joins two other southern units, Sagi and Arava.
'Post' interviews residents of the South, Center living in terror of rockets from Gaza.
By BEN HARTMAN
GPO allows 500 journalists free access to conflict zones; Guardian correspondent says treatment of press different to Cast Lead.
By LAHAV HARKOV
By STEVE LINDE
Party primary ends with Moshe Feiglin, Danny Danon making list, while Meridor, Begin, Eitan are out, signaling rightward shift.
Labor leader's socioeconomic rehabilitation plan emphasizes compensation for businesses affected by Gaza operation.
Electronic voting machines break down across country, election c'tee decides to extend vote to additional day of voting.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND LAHAV HARKOV
Electronic voting machines break down across country, election c'tee decides to extend vote; additional day of voting an option.
Negev Ecology inaugurates plant near Kibbutz Mishmar Hanegev that will treat sewage containing fats, organic matter, minerals.
By SHARON UDASIN
Thousands of young Americans who come to Israel to study or work found themselves instead scurrying for cover as Hamas rained missiles on Israel.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Number of hotels in Israel, West Bank see cancellations; heavy price of fighting exacted on airlines, waterways.
By REUTERS
KKL-JNF shares its knowledge and experience all over the world, and is committed to addressing key global issues through mutual networking, knowledge sharing and spreading environmental advances beyond Israel's borders.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
A delegation from the National Council of Jewish Women of Australia (NCJWA) inaugurated a new playground in Golda Park on ANZAC day.
The communities in Israel's south have been subject to barrages of rockets from the Gaza Strip for the past 11 years. Despite this, the region's residents are determined to build their communities and lead normal lives.
The ministry is also planning the construction of an additional hospital in the Negev.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Those residents staying temporarily in less-dangerous areas can get community health services from another health fund.
From the northern oaks and cedars to the Negev’s petrified trees, the country’s flora is an inseparable part of its history.
By AVIVA BAR AM
Led by the municipality, a team of non-profits, hotels and private individuals welcomed thousands of residents from the South.
By PEGGY CIDOR
From the state’s perspective, Beduin homes are illegally built, and it is not their land.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The IDF says it is "not surprised" by the electronic warfare component of the military operation.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Discover central Arava with Itsik Marom.
By ITSIK MAROM
"The number of police officers has increased significantly, enabling a quicker response to crimes," says Internal Security Ministry.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
19-year-old Cpl. Ilan Yankelevich drowned in water reservoir near Kibbutz Kissufim last year.
The Ayalim Association was established in 2002 by a group of released soldiers who took up the challenge of creating communities in the Negev and the Galilee.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Fusing permaculture with Shavuot at the Israeli version of the Burning Man festival
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Negev Railway connecting Ashkelon and Beersheba to open Saturday night.
One suspect denies suspicions during questioning, claims sexual relations were consensual.
The essence of the ruling is that Beduins will for the first time be allowed to attack land confiscations authorized in the past by the Knesset on the grounds that they were improper.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Prayer service at Western Wall to include traditional prayers of penitence along with the regular afternoon and evening services.
By JEREMY SHARON
Every August Earth enters the comet trail of Swift-Tuttle. This annual occurrence is anticipated by sky-gazers throughout August, with the peak on August 10, as a meteor shower. Why not consider trav
By RHONA BURNS
Where to go and what to see in the annual southern festival
By MEITAL SHARABI
There are plenty of other activities for the entire family other than gazing at the colorful flowers.
Roded took his knowledge of the region and combined it with his understanding of Beduin culture, to create Kfar Hanokdim.
Brad Hoffman can attest to the idea that a change in life can be beneficial
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
What's it like to live under terrorist rocket fire?
By ARSEN OSTROVSKY
All the news and events happening in Israel this week.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The latest news and events happening in Israel this week.
The endowed funds are set to go toward recruitment and employment of urban innovation professionals to staff a technology-oriented division within the municipality.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
What is said to be the largest ship ever to dock in Israel anchored last week at Haifa Port.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A catch-up from around the country.
The pioneering mentality is still very much a part of the identity of all inhabitants of Netivot.
By MEIRA NAGEL
A round up of news from around the nation.
A round-up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY CORAL BRAUN
A round-up of news from around the country.
By RO YEGER
A round up on news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY NATHAN WISE
Chef Georges Camuzet of Toulouse comes to a children’s village to cook ravioli
By MIRIAM KRESH
The Rishon Lezion Municipality and the city’s College of Management Academic Studies hosts an event to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Weekly round-up of local news around the country.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Bus driver returns NIS 40,000 to rightful owner.
Ice skating in Haifa
wrap up of local news around the country.
Schools and classrooms throughout the region are undergoing face-lifts as well as safety checks and reinforcement.
A round-up of local affairs.
A roundup of local affairs.
Local news from the north, south and center.
Local news from the North, South and Center.
Local news from the across the country.
The opening of the railway to Netivot will bring the sleepy southern town closer to the Center.
By EYAL LEVY
The forest was planted one year ago as a joint KKL-IEC ecological venture.
The National Road Safety Authority announced this week that it had completed a project to improve the safety infrastructure.
Yocheved Miriam Russo shares her thoughts and fears from the beleaguered South.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
Immigrants living in southern Israel complain that houses purchased from ministry are disintegrating after just ten years.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Large portion of Israelis will reduce the value of their packages this year by 30 to 50% compared to last year.
Although the cease-fire was implemented several days earlier, some municipalities in South had decided to keep schools closed.
World Jewish Congress organizes two trips to the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem for over 600 children of southern Israel.
'As in the past, Keren Hayesod will always stand by the State of Israel for every need,” says organization's world chairman Sandberg.
Data finds 10.7% of pupils drop out of high school; AJJDC seeks to address problem of "hidden drop-outs."
Knesset speaker tells children of Ashkelon, Beersheba that the war will end because "no-one will move us."
Although Gaza conflict has led to suspension of classes in South, World ORT offers children there alternative way to study.
Rabbi Haim Kanievsky says Torah study protects ultra-Orthodox city; religious-freedom lobbying group denounces comments.
“The situation in the South has been very difficult not only for us humans but also for our pets,” dog owner tells 'Post'.
The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror has distributed emergency grants to residents of the South.
Most of these bombs – like the one Machlouf was caught with – are made from industrial grade, factory produced explosives manufactured for the army and stolen from IDF depots.
Following last month’s Operation Pillar of Defense, which severely harmed tourism, the Tourism Ministry announces it is investing NIS 15 million in a new campaign overseas as well as one in Israel to promote tourism to South.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We should be encouraged by the many positive developments that emerged in the past eight days.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague advised Israel not to launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip because it would “lose Israel a lot of the international sympathy.” A new definition of chutzpah!
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The South offers an intriguing array of exotic sites and activities.
By BARRY DAVIS
Travel writer WIll Blesch dives into Eilat and all the family fun it has to offer.
By WILL BLESCH