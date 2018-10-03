stephen harper

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Analysis: Ottawa's principled stand refreshingly courageous amidst a global campaign to delegitimize Israel but can they take on the UN?
Canada's Bnai Brith welcomes news of resignation following candidate's "libelous smears against the Jewish state."
"This campaign is here to say thank you to Prime Minister Harper."
Stephen Harper urges Canadians to commemorate the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, "combat anti-Semitism of all forms."
Gov't sources say speech expected to address Iran's nuclear march, the stymied diplomatic process with the Palestinians.
Cocktail reception takes place on board Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Toronto, a frigate that was docked in Haifa Port.
Program supports Canadian neuroscientists conducting work that aims to change the landscape for families facing Fragile X syndrome and Autism.
The Canada-Israel story commenced prior to the establishment of the Jewish State.
Two senior cabinet members from the province said it was becoming harder to persuade people - including committed supporters - to vote for the party.
Witnesses said a flurry of shots were fired after a gunman entered the parliament building, pursued by police.
Analysis: Questions remain whether EU will follow Ottawa’s lead.
"What a great night. ... Canadians can now turn the page on the uncertainties and the repeat elections of the past seven years,"Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper says.
Opposition leaders topple the conservative government; accuse it of sleaze and mismanagement.
"Obama should use a drone or something" says former adviser to Canadian PM Harper, Tim Flanagan, in interview by CBC.
Davies criticized for saying “occupation of Palestinian territories” began in 1948.
Canadian PM urges "heightened focus," pressure on Teheran, China, N. Korea.
Premier will be first to do so in 16 years, since Rabin.
What is unlikely is that anyone in the near future in Ottawa will outdo Harper regarding the passion, consistency, sincerity and intensity of his support for Israel.
In interview with the ‘Post,’ the Canadian foreign minister – pelted by eggs in Ramallah – says Ottawa won’t be deterred from speaking out for what is right
The Iron Dome is known for its precision in shooting rockets out of the sky, which saved hundreds of Israeli lives during Operation Protective Edge.
Canadian PM tells anti-Semitism conference that "those who threaten the existence of the Jewish people are a threat to all of us."
This Independence Day, there is at least one country that Israel can show gratitude to for making pro-Israel positions both respectable and electable.
"The intervention has had the effect of largely stopping the advance of ISIS, particularly in the north of Iraq, not maybe as much as we'd liked," said Harper.
At the Knesset, Harper and Pence offered moral and spiritual leadership for the world.
When we point out that a particular statement or an image echoes those of traditional anti-Jewish stereotyping, there is very often a wall of outrage in response.
"Though it is always nice to enjoy the strong support of an advanced Western country, Canada’s influence on the international scene is limited; Ottawa is not Washington."
"Stephen Harper made Canada not only a player but also a candidate for most valuable player."
Prime Minister Harper’s visit proves that common values are stronger than any geographical distance.
Unless CIJA demonstrates greater willingness to account for the diversity of views within Canadian Jewry, I would appreciate it if they would stop presuming to speak for me.
While Canadian leaders get the lion’s share of credit for their courageous positions on Israel, the Canadian Jewish community has made an important and effective contribution toward educating fellow Canadians on these matters.
True friends and genuine leaders stand first for what is fair and just.
Capitalizing on Israel’s international vulnerability, the US president is paving the way for an imposed settlement.
