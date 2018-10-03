03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ya’alon says Israeli technology opens up possibilities – fueling
speculation about creator of latest virus to infect Iran.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Strategic affairs minister calls on "entire civilized world...to take joint action to avert the nuclear threat posed by Iran."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"There are fingerprints and tracks that maybe there were attempts, and they were treated," Shin Bet chief Diskin says.
'New York Times' claims that Israel had obtained centrifuges identical to those used by Iran at the Natanz enrichment facility, tested the virus on them.
Malicious computer virus accelerated, wrecked motors and may have decommissioned uranium enrichment centrifuges, think tank concludes.
Gantz ‘disappointed’ he did not get top IDF appointment, says IDF should not be judged by negative headlines of Galant affair.
Researchers at Symantec say they possess part of the worm which causes it to load on a computer after it restarts.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Computer virus similar to Stuxnet detected in Europe; designed to capture keystrokes and gain remote access; US issues public alert.
By REUTERS
Cyber security whiz kid Nir Gaist warns of the growing danger by state and individual hackers to modern economies.
Hackers mimicking code of the leaked virus could create serious disruption; energy sector espionage on the rise.
Through incredible technological prowess, anonymous computer experts managed to infiltrate Iranian nuclear systems – and caused utter chaos.
As 2010 comes to an end, the mystery has yet to be revealed: Did Stuxnet set back Iran’s nuclear program? Or was it just a small glitch?
Web security expert says had tip off about malware that originally targeted Iran's nuclear program.
By SARA MILLER
Whistleblower says that Israel and US co-wrote 'Stuxnet' virus.
By JTA
Head of Iran civil defense agency denies Iranian involvement in attacks on US banks, says nuclear systems are immune to Stuxnet.
Symantec, Kaspersky anti-virus firms link makers of Flame - believed to be US, Israel - to 3 new pieces of malicious software.
Even after security experts below operations' cover, cyber espionage campaign widens, according to research firm that discovered Mahdi Trojan.
Speaking at Tel Aviv University, man whose lab discovered "Flame" virus says it is "just the beginning of the game."
Computer virus said to have been built by creators of Stuxnet worm that attacked Iran's nuclear program in 2010.
International Telecommunications Union to issue warning to member nations that Flame is "dangerous espionage tool."
WikiLeaks reveals US was advised to use "policy of covert sabotage" against Teheran, including explosions, accidents, computer hacking.
Iranian president says specialists stopped Stuxnet virus; also announced weekend as starting date for nuclear talks.
Cartwright probed for leaking secrets about 2010 cyber attack linked to US, Israel which took down 1,000 Iranian centrifuges.
'NY Times' reports that the US is providing help to Persian Gulf states most active in providing the US with intelligence.
US official warns that after alleged US-Israeli cyber attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran has become a cyber force.
Ongoing concerns over digital threats from Israel, US prompt Revolutionary Guard to strengthen front in "soft war."
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
According to 'New York Times' report, experts are skeptical of the extent to which the Stuxnet virus held back Iran's nuclear program.
Government report to show that enough oil is available, markets stable enough to keep tough sanctions in place.
Attack hits Internet and communications systems of Iran's Oil Ministry and of its national oil company, Mehr news agency reports.
Referring to assassinations, viruses, deputy PM suggests setbacks to Iran could reoccur.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Malicious code targeting Iranian centrifuges dealt significant but perhaps temporary setback to nuclear program.
Kaspersky security firm says virus that damaged Iran's nuke program 1 of at least 5 developed on a single platform.
New Internet security arrangements were announced a year after Stuxnet virus attacked computers at Bushehr nuclear reactor.
Expert's findings may prove US and Israel may have a far more sophisticated cyber-warfare program than previously thought.
Top Iranian general killed in blast; Tehran admits new virus has attacked its computers.
Head of Iran's civil defense branch tells IRNA news agency that Duqu malware contained, neutralized after being discovered.
Official says new virus, "Stars," is being investigated; virus' target isn't revealed; official warns that Stuxnet still poses a risk.
Iranian civilian defense official says investigations show virus originated in US, "Zionist regime" and the German company must take some of the blame.
Missile has higher "destruction power" and is meant to defend Tehran's nuclear plants, report says; official blames US, Israel for Stuxnet worm.
Statement contradicts earlier reports from Iran's ambassador to the IAEA; move signals a further possible delay in the plant's operation.
IAEA reveals Tehran quickly revived its nuclear program after Stuxnet attack; “Obama administration much more realistic about growing threat.”
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Experts are split on the scale of the disaster the Stuxnet worm penetrating Iranian nuclear plant might have caused.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Report: J'lem used centrifuges identical to Iran's to test computer worm; virus was authorized by Bush, Obama to "put time on the clock."
Top German computer consultant tells 'Post' virus was as effective as military strike, a huge success; expert speculates IDF creator of virus.
Larijani says attack that killed a nuclear scientist, injured another resembles "terror measures conducted by the Israeli regime."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND AP
Stuxnet worm suspected to have caused technical problems, forcing shutdown of thousands of centrifuges used for enriching uranium..
Technical problems force shutdown of thousands of centrifuges used for enriching uranium, diplomats say.
German expert says worm consisted of 2 "digital warheads"; compares technological advancement to "appearance of F-35 fighter jet in WWI."
Vahidi tells media in Teheran, "The issue is internet terrorism;" claims US should stop arming the "illegitimate Zionist regime."
Salehi: Personnel were lured by promises of better pay to pass secrets to the West; increased security, staff privileges have put stop to spying.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Teheran's military chief reportedly claims Iranian defense is "at the height of its power" and totally self-sufficient in producing "defense products."
According to an Iranian Press TV report, Teheran has successfully "cleaned" all the computers infected by the computer worm, says reactor site was not affected.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Islamic Republic's intelligence minister adds that several nuclear spies arrested but fails to clarify if they are connected to Stuxnet sabotage.
Analysts suggest program steals information from industrial control systems.
By ADAM CHANDLER
The use of computer worms have delayed Iran's nuclear program, but they are not a solution.
By AVIGDOR HASELKORN
"Zero Days," Alex Gibney’s film premiering at the Berlin Film Festival, explores the joint US-Israeli operation to develop the Stuxnet virus and sabotage Iran’s nuclear program.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Large-scale display demonstrates collapse of structures depicting said obstacles to the Islamic Republic's atomic ambitions.
"MiniFlame" software mimics older spying technology found largely in Iran and Sudan, but with surgical focus.
‘Flame’ spyware bears hallmarks of state-sponsored programmers, Israeli security experts tell ‘Post’.
Most complex piece of malicious software yet found; speculation may now grow over countries deploying cyber weapons.
After many delays, the Russian-built Bushehr complex is expected to start generating electricity in the next two months.
IAEA report due for release expected to show steady or even slightly elevated production rates at the Natanz enrichment plant over past year.
Hassan Rouhani is a cunning terrorist mastermind. History shows us it would be foolish for the West to regard him as otherwise.
By JOSEPH RASKAS
Cyber warfare is fast becoming a dominant element in every developed country’s military arsenal.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The dynamic between Israel’s negative portrayal in the media and academia, and the inadequate fight against it, is something akin to the Stuxnet virus.
By CHARLES JACOBS
A war ends when one side permanently breaks its enemy’s ability and will to fight it. This has clearly not happened in Iran.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK