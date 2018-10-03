03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The IDF had removed the prayer books and the ark with the Torah scroll before they took down the building.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Vandals attempted to torch Givat Sorek synagogue dedicated to murdered Israeli youth Eyal Ifrach, Gil-Ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel.
The original plan was to demolish the synagogue, located in a settlement just outside of Jerusalem.
Recognize the "common spiritual patrimony" that exists between Jews and Christians, pope said.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Francis to be third Roman Catholic pontiff to visit the seat of Rome's Jews.
By REUTERS
The map’s database includes a detailed classification for each registered synagogue, including such categories as its current condition, its significance as a monument and its current status.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The return of the unique wooden shul by the city of Tomsk lends closure to a saga that dates back to the mid-1800s.
By JTA
The community is currently completing the construction of a Jewish community center adjacent to its only functioning synagogue.
The synagogue from the city of the losing team will donate 18 times the difference in the score to the charity of the other synagogue’s choice.
Diab has denied any connection to the 1980 bombing of the synagogue on Copernic Street, which killed four people.
"In Kolkata, where so many of us lived for so many years, there is all the infrastructure present for the Jewish community to become a vibrant community once more."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The synagogue’s clergy do not officiate at same-sex weddings, but the synagogue began including same-sex marriages in its announcements earlier this year.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Swedish newspapers reported that around 200 people had attended Friday's demonstration at which some participants chanted anti-Jewish slogans.
Zelda de Groen told a tribunal that school managers subjected her to a “humiliating” hour-long interview.
More than 4,000 volunteers in New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania and California have been trained by Community Security Service.
Jewish tradition revived in the hometown of the renowned painter.
Dozens of antisemitic incidents are recorded annually in Malmo
Synagogue in Freiburg, Germany, was destroyed during Kristallnacht in November 1938.
Tickets to the event sold out within hours.
By AMY SPIRO
Irma, a Category 4 storm, has been called one of the worst hurricanes in decades.
According to her lawyer, Alana Shultz was fired after her employers learned that she was 19 weeks pregnant.
The Waverly Council said they are simply upholding the recommendation of the Land and Environment court.
The plans were rejected on the grounds that threats to the synagogue and the community it would serve were likely.
The historic building was consecrated in 1763, when the town had one of the largest Jewish populations in the American colonies.
The Egyptian government will pay for the $22 million restoration despite Egyptian law requiring the community to cover such work.
“The percentage of Jews who marry people who are not Jewish is very high so we have to find a way to hold on to those people, because they really don't want to leave.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
With the suspect of last year's wave of bomb threats currently behind bars, who is behind the scares now?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Police have not classified the attack as a hate crime, but rather a random attack.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The 17-year-old girl was inspired by Omar El-Hussein, the terrorist who carried out an attack on a Copenhagen synagogue in 2015 after swearing allegiance to ISIS.
"We believe that Msgr. Lorefice’s gesture is unprecedented in the history of the reconciliation between Jews and Catholics," says IRWF head.
The Evansville Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
A regional court in Germany has decided that a brutal attempt to set fire to a local synagogue in 2014 was an act meant to express criticism against Israel's conduct in its ongoing conflict with Gaza
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The synagogue and the adjacent El Mellah Museum, which retraces Jewish history in Morocco, were reopened Friday.
As the 2016 presidential campaign has been at the center of many discussions and debates for over a year now, it is also likely to come up around the holiday dinner table.
Poll by EJA and RCE finds decrease in synagogue attendance and increase in security measures for Jewish communities.
Out of the 75,534 women who self-reported information, the majority were Christian. 1,700 were Jewish.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Friday's arrest came as crowds filled the synagogue in observance of the second to last day of the Passover holiday.
The man in his 40s, wearing a djellaba – a loose-fitting Moroccan robe, and carrying toy Kalashnikov rifles, entered the Chabad.
“We are the only country with a synagogue that has its doors constantly open, where there is no kind of security at all, no kind of guards,” says president of Cuban Jewish community.
Police are investigating the incident and have placed extra security around the small community’s house of worship.
The attackers called the kippa-clad boy a “dirty Jew” and punched him.
Three Jewish houses of worship in Ireland and Belgium were recently placed on the market.
By SAM SOKOL
Vandals wrote "Terrorist Israel, there is Allah," on the external walls of the synagogue structure.
Scroll written in Baghdad donated to Ethiopian synagogue in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,SAM SOKOL
She has graced the covers of countless magazines; entire blogs are devoted to what she wears - and as it happens, the duchess is the perfect style icon for observant Jewish women.
A dozen historic and glorious synagogues – from Jerusalem to New York and beyond.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
When Sandy Koufax stated that he would not pitch on Yom Kippur, many Jews in America stood a little taller and had a better sense of self-worth and Jewish pride.
By MICHAEL FREUND
This is the second instance of anti-Semitic activity in the San Antonio area this month.
After a lengthy restoration period, and a little bit of controversy, the historic Edirne Synagogue was re-opened on March 26.
La synagogue de Carpentras fête son 650e anniversaire
By SIMONE MREJEN-O'HANA
Certains sifrei Torah ont connu d’incroyables parcours qui témoignent des vicissitudes de l’histoire juive
By SYLVIE BERGER
C’est l’union de tout le peuple d’Israël dans une seule et même prière qui lui permet,
le jour de Kippour, d’obtenir le pardon divin
By RAV MORDEKHAI BENSOUSSAN
Avraham Shama se souvient des offices de son enfance en Irak, marqués par le dépouillement
et l’authenticité.
By AVRAHAM SHAMA
Can synagogues meet spiritual and communal needs of people with disabilities?
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Myriam Tangi spent more than a decade of her life tracking separations between men and women in the Jewish liturgical and public space.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Years of prayer experiences in modern Orthodox shuls on three continents have left me feeling that there are multiple ways of connecting with God, and not all of them are to be found in a shul.
By JUDY LASH BALINT
The synagogue is holding a women’s event to raise funds and elevate the spirit.
By RUTH BELOFF
The incidents follow several cases of death threats and vandalism against Jewish institutions in western Ukraine, including at cemeteries and synagogues.
The synagogue is deep inside the complex and is adjacent to the area above which the ancient Jewish temples on the Temple Mount stood, and the inner sanctum of the Holy of Holies in particular.
By JEREMY SHARON
From Jacques Pépin to Avigdor Liberman.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Negative correlation found with rise of number of shuls.
The historic Great Synagogue located on Allenby Street and built in the 1920s, has accompanied Israel through countless historic moments.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Preliminary analysis concludes words are dedicatory inscriptions honoring donors who contributed to synagogue.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Netanyahu condemned the threatening vandalism.
Acts of vandalism and violence have targeted important Jewish, Christian and Muslim sites, stoking anger among communities and threatening Israel’s standing abroad.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The growing Gur hassidic community in Arad has fought a legal battle with the municipality for over a year regarding premises for a synagogue.
Police lobby court to delay demolition amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Arabs in the country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Worshipers, on orders from the court, evacuated their possessions from Givat Ze'ev building already in August.
Sacred in the ‘sin city.'
By NAAMA BARAK
When Reuven Rivlin succeeded Peres, the members of the minyan were confident that he would join their ranks on an informal, friendly basis.
Court ordered to destroy settlers’ building last year. Congregation has stopped using structure indefinitely.
The uplifting power of the prayers and the liturgy, the melodic traditional tunes, the beauty of the Torah scrolls -- all are enhanced by the beauty and elegance of the synagogue itself.
By YOCHANAN ALTMAN
Construction workers violate Shabbat rules in the largely haredi city of Bnei Brak, upsetting residents.
The show’s full title is “Marking 500 Years of the Venice Ghetto,” and it is comprised of various artifacts hauled out of the museum’s storage facilities for the occasion.
By BARRY DAVIS
Celebrating Moriah Congregation in Haifa, Israel's first Conservative synagogue.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
Questioning the divider between women and men during prayer.
By PAMELA PELED
Damage affected a corner of the building and was probably caused by shelling.
I was fortunate that my father read me Bible stories when I was young and took me to the synagogue every Shabbat, instilling in me an appreciation of the liturgy.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Yes, Rahel, you are weak. Judaism is your affliction and to blame for your spiritual malaise. Its tribalism and superstition are the cause of all your woes.
By ELI KAVON
As we intone the litany of sins we atone for in the Yom Kippur service, here are some modern-day transgressions that could be added to the list.
Those who had survived the 25 years of forced conscription in the tsar’s army were brought to be reintegrated into Jewish life. Most knew nothing about their heritage or religion.
By ROBERT HERSOWITZ
Monastiriotes Synagogue was among the very few that survived WWII, thanks to the intervention of the Red Cross that used it as storehouse.
By ELIAS MESSINAS
Unlike most synagogue inaugurations, this one was notably subdued, almost somber. The crowd spoke in hushed tones, no loud talking or laughter to be heard.
By STEWART WEISS
Stories of family relationships -- from criminal activities to heartwarming ventures.
A round up of news around Jerusalem
News briefs from around central Israel.
News from around Jerusalem.
“Today, we’re facing a presidential candidate who has no conception of religious liberty – or civil liberty for that matter.”
By MICHAEL WILNER