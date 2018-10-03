03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Sociologist Shaul Kelner "unpacks" the program’s methodologies, impacts, strengths and weaknesses.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN
United Hatzalah – an organization of first responders – recently received a special donation, thanks to Hollywood actor Jeremy Piven.
By AMIR TZUMER
Enterprise will also celebrate 250,000 participants from all over the Diaspora.
By MARK REBACZ
Taglit mega event; new explosive detectors; car accidents; 23% tourism increase; find out what has been going on in Israel.
By DASH TEAM
Christian college students travel to Israel to take part in an prep-workshop for Israel advocacy on campus.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Public diplomacy and diaspora affairs minister rails against hacking attacks on Israeli companies, citizens.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
While addressing Birthright group, PM speaks out against discrimination against women, says Israel "a free country".
Two olim have turned advocacy into a way of life.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Opposition leader to tour N. America addressing conversion, civil marriage, peace process, deterioration of Israel’s image internationally.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Birthright tells 'Post' the decision is only temporary.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Abbi and Ilana are welcomed to “Birthmark”, a satirical world of modern Jewish identity and anxiety that is at turns so exaggerated and so spot-on it’s hard to keep from squirming while laughing.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Bureaucratic problems experienced by “identity program” participants proving Jewish status for extended stay to be significantly eased.
By JEREMY SHARON
Nearly half of the Taglit group came to Israel from areas in the Northeastern US, hit by the storm.
By SHARON UDASIN
For over a decade now, I have had the privilege to lead Taglit Birthright- Israel tours here in the homeland.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
Billionaire couple says donation will bring 5,000 more young adults on free trips to Israel in 2012.
Survey commissioned by B'nai Brith finds Israelis strongly support gov't investment in Diaspora.
36 North American students to begin internships at leading Israeli companies.
By NADAV SHEMER
‘Eretz Nehederet’ sketches spoofing Diaspora Jews "show importance of program in daily lives of Israelis," says Gidi Mark.
Jason Keller wins $213,900 during 9-episode run on Jeopardy!; wants to visit Israel, play Scrabble in Tel Aviv.
By KEN MANDEL / JOINTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE
Over 1,200 Birthright participants land in B-G Airport, the highest number of participants to arrive in country on single day.
Donation by Jewish-American billionaire Sheldon Adelson will allow 2,000 people to tour Israel this winter.
Tour of Israel taken by US Rabbi declared to be “incredibly intensive, very challenging and utterly rewarding.”
Festivities hosted by actor Michael Harpaz, feature addresses from Taglit-Birthright CEO Gidi Mark, IDF’s chief education officer.
Pilot tour of high-profile computer, software companies draws mixed response from Taglit participants.
1,000 Birthright alumni enjoy concert by Matisyahu in celebration of new gov't funding, goal of sending one in two young Jews to Israel by 2013.
By DEBRA KAMIN
Organization receives over 40,000 applications for 10-day trip to Israel, hopes to bring 33,000 young adults to country in 2011.
US lobby claims other groups have also organized Taglit tours with "political orientation."
Speaking at program’s Megaevent, PM says "together with private donations we can increase number of people to 50,000 a year.“
24-year-old Michael Kellogg, who took part in program that brings young Diaspora Jews to Israel, dies in his sleep.
Solomon: Today’s assimilation comes from unprecedented freedom and choice, high education levels, self-confidence; things we should embrace.
Dignitaries from Ashkenazi to Adelson join the partying.
By NOAH RAYMAN
Participants in Jewish identity program urged to join bone marrow registry.
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR
Taglit CEO talks about changes Zionist project has made in Jewish community and its goals for the future.
By TALI HARDEVALL
Shlomo (Momo) Lifshitz believes that through exposure to Israel he can achieve for the current crop of young Jews what his generation failed to achieve themselves.
By RON FRIEDMAN
‘Israel Challenge’ is like 'The Amazing Race.'
The Foreign Ministry has finally figured out that Israel itself is its own best advertisement
By EVELYN GORDON
Uri Choukroun proves that when you put your mind to something, nothing can hold you back
By KARINE E. BROWN
Having experienced anti-Semitism at a young age, a young Belarusian girl fulfills her dream by visiting Israel – and falls in love with it
By INNA GUELFAND
The members of this group hail from a different background than the usual participants
By BARRY DAVIS
Adopted into a Jewish family from South Korea, Sloane Tabisel was surprised at how connected she felt to Israel.
By JOSH HASTEN
In her drawings and caricatures of American tourists and a few Israelis, the author has captured a very small slice of life.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
While countering Israel’s delegitimizers is imperative, it should not be at the cost of neglecting its supporters.
By LEONARD SAXE
Student Authority provides full tuition for new immigrants each year; Jewish Agency pulls remainder of funding.
Birthright Israel celebrates a milestone.
By IZZY TAPOOHI
What is unique to Judaism is the concept of mutual responsibility even when the Jews no longer lived in their own land but were scattered across the world.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
One’s homeland is like one’s family, the origins of so much about yourself you take for granted, that defines who you are and who you wish to be.
By GIL TROY
May every young Jew from across the world may have the opportunity to visit the capital and build a special, personal bond with it.
By GIDI MARK
What present do you buy a 65-year-old country?
US Jews wanted Gorbachev, Reagan and the entire world to see that they would not remain silent while their brethren were in distress.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Celebration of the Taglit-Birthright Israel program’s “bar mitzvah year” is a propitious moment to consider whether Taglit participants have chosen to make their Jewish identities a central part of their lives.
How does negligence play a role in the death of Lance Wolf? If 2 youths bang a man over the head with wooden planks, how is that negligence?
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Potential tourists have been scared off by the misconception that Israel is directly affected by upheavals in Libya, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen.
An overemphasis on the achievements and challenges of the state is missing something existential to the meaning of being Jewish.
By AHARON BOTZER
The all-important first trip to Israel with Birthright or various youth movements is the down payment, but without adequate follow through there are no dividends.
By BRENDA KATTEN
More than 2,000 Taglit Birthright Israel participants and 500
Israel Defense Forces soldiers came together at the Wingate Institute for
the first International Sports Day.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF