television

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The President Is Missing" is the first-ever thriller co-authored by a US president.
By REUTERS
The video bashes Democrats and the media and celebrates Trump's achievements.
By REBECCA MONTAG
The army cracks down on one of them most extensive platforms of incitement to terrorism- Palestinian media.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
HOT currently provides services to more than one million customers in Israel.
By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Actress under fire for broader comments on 'hassidic community.'
By AMY SPIRO
U.S. channel said remark 'made it past our team'
The Rozenfeld family recognized the uncommon last name of the familial matriach when actress Scarlett Johansson said it on TV.
By JTA
The beloved comedian and the US senator discovered that they have more in common than just their Jewish heritage.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Monty Hall received a lifetime achievement awards at the Daytime Emmy's in 2013.
Haredi comedian Ashley Blaker set to host new BBC radio show on ‘goyish guide to Judaism.’
Lawmakers in Indonesia proposed a law that would ban all LGTB television characters from the screen.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Sharp-tonged and forceful (real actual) Judge Judy Sheindlin remains one of the most watched and beloved Jewish - Americans on television.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Mossad: Imperfect Spies will be arriving on global streaming giant Netflix in January 2019.
Actress Yafit Asulin talks to the 'Magazine' about 'The Country of Midgets,' puppets and getting Israelis to laugh.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The 'Big Bang Theory' star will take part in an antisemitism conference in Jerusalem.
The wait is almost over.
Spy movies and Nordic television.
By HANNAH BROWN
Good news about the new season of ‘Homeland’.
Pete Hegseth draws comparisons between investigations of US president and Netanyahu.
The Israeli-American cyber attack on Iran will be the focus of a new miniseries.
Late night comedian mocks Sara Netanyahu, "Israel's Marie Antoinette."
Its initial broadcast in March, 1966, was the first television transmission in Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
This week's top 10 attractions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
As "Shababnikim" wraps up its first season, audiences are dying for more of the four haredi youth who aren't afraid to peek at the outside world.
It’s a sad fact that there are no longer any classic movie channels available here, even though so many of us love them.
Eden Alene, who received the most votes from the viewing audience, sang “Human” by Christina Perri for her final performance.
Did couples' inability to hold legal weddings in Israel for reality TV show affect the outcome?
Steven Soderbergh directed this show, which stars Sharon Stone as a glamorous children’s book author who is murdered in her home.
A good many series broadcast on BBC Entertainment can be found on YouTube these days.
Her cousin shares personal thoughts about the ‘ageless’ craftswoman
By MEIR UZIEL
It seems that as an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, actresses attending the ceremony will be wearing mostly basic black.
The new season picks up a year or two after the first one ended and if you worried that the it wouldn’t be able to live up to its predecessor in terms of nearly non-stop action, you can relax.
The Good Doctor is based on a TV Korean series that former Hawaii 5-0 star Daniel Dae Kim saw and brought to Shore’s attention.
By RICK BENTLEY
"People see Arabs in demonstrations and not as people talking about economics or culture."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israeli actress Chen Drachman, who lives and works in New York, has written ‘Ruth’s,’ a script for a short film exploring an alternate history.
New HOT comedy ‘Shababnikim’ features yeshiva students who are not all that pure.
From a Coen Brothers western to the murder of Gianni Versace, these are just some of next year’s highly anticipated new TV shows.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Finalists for short film include ‘116 Cameras’ and ‘One of Us’ for features.
Israeli films have received 10 nominations for best foreign-language film Oscars – more than movies from far bigger countries like China and Russia.
By LAURI DONAHUE
Netflix still mum on second season global airdate
Netflix still mum on second season global air date.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Amazon Prime Video’s latest show puts a family’s Judaism front and center – and it’s hilarious.
“I’ve been surprised multiple times during each day in ways that are unexpected,” Watkins said of her trip to Israel.
Israeli network executive Alex Gilady denies accusations of rape and harassment.
Further allegations of sexual harassment lobbed at media group's Alex Gilady.
Starting November 1, almost all your favorite Israeli TV shows will find a new home after Channel 2 splits in two
Israeli television is rapidly achieving global brand status.
By STEWART CLARKE VARIETY ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERVICE / TNS
Netflix original documentary 'One of Us' explores the uphill battle of hassidic dissidents.
If you enjoyed seeing Richard Gere playing an elderly, Jewish con man then you may get a kick out of watching him portray a young hustler in the movie that made him a star, 'American Gigolo.'
'Kippat Barzel' shines spotlight on the 'Nahal Haredi' battalion.
Television presenters Paula and Lion Rosenberg try to blame 'technical error' for gaffe.
Lena Dunham confesses her love for the works of Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai, which she says have helped her connect to her Jewish roots.
By JOY BERNARD
Keshet and Reshet are getting channels of their very own.
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev said that Pe’er had been a symbol of Israeli broadcasting.
While TV stations in Israel must legally stop broadcasting, the digital age has changed the landscape.
Fourth season of award-winning Amazon show takes a trip around the Holy Land.
The teaser for the show features everything fans of the show will love: shooting, shouting, punching, chases and a salty mix of Hebrew and Arabic.
Israeli television series are taking Hollywood by storm, and the industry's experts explain how they use the small screen to take diplomatic steps in Israel's favor.
The special will air on September 19 on TBS.
Fauda has been such a big hit for Netflix that it signed a deal last month for two new shows from Raz and Issacharoff.
A reworked English-language version of the popular Israeli tween series ‘The Greenhouse’ comes to Netflix.
Larry Tanz, the vice president of content acquisition for Netflix in the US, will speak at the conference.
The newest to check out on TV.
“You hear about all those important protests and it made me think why can’t we protest about less important things?”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Spend some quality time with Klingons, murderous brothers, NY porn stars, serial killers or the meshugas of Larry David – the choice is yours.
After the critical success of Fauda, the Israeli spy thriller that has audiences around the world buzzing, the streaming service has ordered two more shows from the series creators.
i24NEWS is being recognized for its coverage of the 2016 United States Republican National
Convention.
YES Docu is showing a number of documentaries about musicians in honor of the August concert season.
Top American talent agent Adam Berkowitz is putting together deals to adapt Israeli shows for the US screen.
Trailer for season four of the Amazon Prime TV show showcases Israel.
On official PA television, 'Israel affairs expert' says the Halamish terrorist actively chose to spare the children whose family he murdered.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
How Mad Men shaped television and what show you must watch if you enjoy Zombie movies.
The ultra-Orthodox are ready for their close-up.
‘Transparent’ goes to Israel, 'American Crime Story' deals with immigration and 'This Is Us' puts a new spotlight on the family.
New U.S. sitcom features a lapsed Catholic and his rabbinic adviser on a biblical adventure.
The miniseries will consist of four to six episodes about the life and shooting death of Nisman, who investigated the 1994 attack on the Buenos Aires center that killed 85 and wounded 300.
Now you can return to that spot on the edge of your seat where we all used to sit when watching the show.
The series has fans all around the world, among them bestselling author Stephen King, who famously praised the series as “all thriller, no filler.”
Residents have complained to local authorities after signs in Arabic go up across the country.
Israelis may not party on New Years like those in the US do, but this year Israelis will have plenty to celebrate with Fauda's second season premiere.
The festival will feature the best of recent Israeli cinema and will include the premiere of the second season of the Israeli television series, Fauda.
In Israel, ‘Married at First Sight’ – unlike in the US – opts for nonlegal weddings.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Why does a broadcaster need a code of ethics at all?
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Autism is really complicated and everyone with autism is different, and my fear is that one big mistake in this television show could do more harm than good.
By MATHIEU VAILLANCOURT
There’s no money left and there’s no hope that additional funds might appear in the near future.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Opioids have become more popular than tobacco.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Regular contact with a person, particularly a parent, is the best remedy for derailing an oncoming depression. Once the disorder sets in, more may be needed.
By PAUL SHRELL-FOX
The weekly Torah portions at this time of the year, from the Book of Deuteronomy, are all about making choices.
By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH
Kan, the public broadcasting station, is now over 100 days old.
Unless the EU addresses its clear double standards, no video will be able to honestly speak to Israeli society, regardless of the narrator.
By ITAI REUVENI
Comedian Jordan Peele is developing a new TV show about real-life Nazi hunters.
Sheila Nevins has worked on plenty of projects with Jewish themes, touching on subjects that range from Daniel Pearl to the Holocaust.