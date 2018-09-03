03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Editor's Notes: Who is the real Bibi?
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli theater, high-tech conferences and more.
By MICHAL GALANTI
More than 100 years after Sholem Aleichem created Tevye, the milkman returns to his roots.
By AMY SPIRO
The star said she wasn't fully aware of the ''complexities'' of the letter.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Russia's Bolshoi premieres Mieczyslaw Weinberg's "Idiot" opera based on the famous novel by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.
By REUTERS
Circus skills bring playful power to Jerusalem in ‘Pippin’.
By PENINA HOROWITZ
Elisheva Mazia steps up as the new general director of the Khan Theater
By PEGGY CIDOR
Jabotinsky’s novel, originally written in Russian, is a book that accompanied Rinenberg all his youth.
In quantitative terms, it appears our theatrical sector is in good health.
By BARRY DAVIS
Jerusalemites are very fond of their theater.
By ALON KUPERERD / JERUSALEM INSTITUTE FOR POLICY RESEARCH
Dorothy follows the yellow brick road to the Emerald City with her friends, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, in the Encore! production.
Getting to know the Women’s Performance Community of Jerusalem.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The current family-based project is called Golem, or Chrysalis, which is being performed at the pedestrian street end of Agrippas Street, at Elbocher Square.
The two will perform 'Love Letters' for two performances in March.
Israeli actor Sasson Gabai will take up same role he played in 2007 film.
"You’re never really sure what’s real and what isn’t and whether the actors are acting or just being themselves."
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Titled “We hear you Sister,” this special performance is for women who are coping with cancer or who have coped with cancer in the past.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The ministry's Support Committee, in a document submitted to the High Court of Justice, said al-Midan theater in Haifa did not meet criteria demanded of all theaters.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The AACI brings Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’ to Jerusalem
That lack of true edge influences the production as well, because the actors don’t really have anything they can get their teeth into.
By HELEN KAYE
Secrets of London-born playwright, actress, director and comedienne Hadar Galron.
By NADINE WOJAKOVSKI
In her attempt to stay in balance, Shavit tirelessly and obsessively performs a series of movements, bringing herself to the point of utter exhaustion.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Yiddish is not dead – not even dying.
Nalaga’at, which means “please touch,” was initially the world’s only theater company exclusively for deaf-blind actors born primarily with Usher’s Syndrome.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
AACI’s J-Town Playhouse brings the classic musical comedy 'You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown' to the Holy City.
The International Exposure of Israeli Theater it a play a 16-year-old victim's testimony.
Recently discovered documents show communications between Habima and Goebbels from 1937.
Polish and Croatian plays as well as well-known Israeli play writers to appear on the winter stage at the Cameri theater.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
By Ro’i Hen, Artistic direction by Yevgeny Arye, Gesher Theater, October 15
During his time in America, Zemach learned a great deal and after his return home became one of the leaders in the field of live entertainment.
The Tmuna Theater kicks off its annual International Festival featuring dance, theater and live music.
Adapted and directed by Yossi Yizraeli Music by Joseph Bardanashvili Incubator Theater, Tzavta, October 1.
Jaffa-based Gesher Theater brings to the stage a moving, satirical modern take on the age-old tale about the battle between David and Goliath.
Freedom Theater's 'The Siege' - about 2002 Bethlehem standoff - to take the stage at NYU
Rabbi Froman was one of the earliest settlers in the West Bank, a founding member of Gush Emunim, and the chief rabbi of Tekoa where he lived with his wife and 10 children.
Its setting is sparse and effective.
An impressive Jewish-Beduin co-production for children written and produced in the Negev.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Politics and comedy come together in Bloomfield Gardens with Theater in the Rough’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’.
By NICOLE BAUKE
Written and directed by Avichai Hacham, Habima, July 3.
Lest you think that only Jerusalemites are Khan subscribers, the theater tells us that some 1,400 of them come from Tel Aviv and the central area.
BDS groups and others sign letter opposing Habima's 'To The End of the Land' playing at Lincoln Center.
The performances run August 2-5 at the Tel Aviv Opera House.
By JAMIE HALPER
The past and the future conflict in all Chekhov’s plays, but not quite to this extent.
‘Saving Neta’ tells some touching stories.
By HANNAH BROWN
The photo exhibition ‘Passage to Israel’ renders a heartfelt look at the country.
Play on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations wins honor while Bette Midler, Ben Platt nab awards at the star-studded and Jewish-studded event.
The 16th Cinema South Film Festival celebrates Israeli cinema set in the periphery.
Certificate of Life by Ron Elisha, translated and adapted by Nava Semel, directed by Roy Horowitz, Cameri Theater, May 17
Israel’s groundbreaking Nalaga’at Theater Ensemble take audiences on a tour through their inner worlds of darkness and silence.
Robert Wilson is to direct and perform "Krapp's Last Tape" at the Israel Festival.
Recently 1984 has once more been selling like hotcakes, impelled (it would seem), by such events as the election of US President Donald Trump and the rising tide of populism.
Broadway show about Israeli-Palestinian peace talks could win Best Play.
Tmuna Theater’s annual A-Genre Festival explores the personal, the political and everything in between.
A production about the life of Holocaust heroine and Zionist poet Hannah Senesh comes to the AACI
A masterpiece.
The New York Harlem Theater performs ‘Porgy and Bess.’
Is there, can there be a solution to the awful and utterly predictable Israeli/Palestinian cycle of violence? Can we ever retreat from the barrage of buzzwords that form the narratives of both sides?
The season’s first production is a political satire by resident playwright Ro’i Chen called In the Tunnel.
Gilad Kimchi’s meticulous direction allows the actors scope to create real people.
Jerusalem Theater, January 15.
By URY EPPSTEIN
The ballet company from China performs ‘Le Corsaire’.
Clipa Theater performs the eerie ‘Anyone Home’ at Bialik House.
The cast was a pleasant surprise. It consisted mostly of not yet very well known talented Israeli and foreign singers who performed their roles with remarkable artistic capability.
‘Annie’ comes to Beit Hillel at The Hebrew University.
The Jerusalem Opera presents ‘The Barber of Seville’ in a modern setting.
Fund-raising show in Tel Aviv for Beit Hashanti to feature a stellar pop and rock lineup.
The French Comedy Film Festival will run from November 14 - December 6.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Tel Aviv’s Habimah Theater causes a stir with a planned performance in the West Bank.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
PMO denies reports that Netanyahu has booed upon entering a theater production in New York earlier in the week.
By HERB KEINON
On the tail end of his recent US visit, the PM took time away from politics to attend a cultural event - the hit musical Hamilton.
The State of Israel is "demanding the Norwegian National Theater clearly renounce the video and remove it from all sites immediately."
By ASHER WEBER
Shakespeare takes a vernacular turn at the Tmuna Festival in Tel Aviv.
The much-loved musical based on Damon Runyon’s New York stories about gamblers, hustlers, and the city’s small – time gangsters hits the stage in Tel Aviv.
The event aims to present a realistic and accurate picture of contemporary art while still allowing artists to break with conventions and truly go after their vision.
New play: Summer in Marienbad
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New performance: The Dr. Rafi Kishon Show
New play: The Garment
New show: Multi
New play: A Simple Story
New exhibit: Mediterranean Fantasy
New play: Tehilla
Through Women’s Eyes, a new performance at the Barbour Gallery in Jerusalem, showcases women's stories.
By HAIM WATZMAN
The capital’s Mikro Theater sets its own standards.
Accomplished thespian and new immigrant Howard Schechter – who currently
performs in a local production of Mel Brooks’s ‘The Producers’ – talks about his
life and work.
The showcase organizers have cast their theatrical and thematic nets far and wide, and the visitors from abroad.
‘Ritza’ (Running) is a tribute to Israel Prize-winning writer S. Yizhar.
“Broadway is committed to providing the best theater experience possible for all viewers,” Schubert Foundation president Robert Wankel said.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
West Side Story was performed in the vast Felsenreitschule, originally built in 1693 as a riding school. It has been converted into one of the main venues for the festival.
By IRVING SPITZ
The play, while based on the controversial case, is "a work of fiction."
The past year has been a standout one for Jewish actors, characters and writers who are plying their talents on the Great White Way.
By JTA
A second-generation American-Israeli finds her niche by combining her passions for education and theater.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
‘Oslo’ brings nine months of secret talks in 1993 to life.
News briefs from around the nation.