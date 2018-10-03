03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Forensic evidence leads police to a nearby Palestinian village.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Almog Shiloni, 20, of Modi'in, fought for life for hours at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer; police arrest 18-year-old Nablus resident for stabbing.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Police arrest 18-year-old Nablus resident for stabbing; victim rushed to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
PayPal’s regional manager, says will “no doubt lead to revolution in the public transportation sector in Israel."
By NIV ELIS
Yisrael Katz is on a three-day visit to China at the head of a 12- member delegation of ministry officials and executives of government companies.
By AMIRAM BARKAT/ GLOBES
Tel Aviv Hashalom, Bat Yam Yoseftal station platforms plagued by air pollution.
By SHARON UDASIN
Though tough regulations may not bring UberX to Israel fully anytime soon, some change may be on the way after Israel Railways and Israeli taxi app Gett announced a cab-sharing collaboration.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
IR announced its purchase of 60 new passenger cars from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier.
Invoking the legacy of the Holocaust icon can touch a sensitive nerve, but we shouldn't be afraid to talk about her.
By AMY SPIRO
Embouteillages, stationnements en double file, pollution, tels sont les problèmes quotidiens auxquels sont confrontés les automobilistes et les usagers d'autobus.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Pourtant jeune métropole, la capitale économique du pays s’implique corps et âme dans le renouvellement de son urbanisme et de ses infrastructures
By Nathan Cahn
Relier Jérusalem à Tel-Aviv en une demi-heure et d’ici 2017 : voici l’enfant chéri des projets de la compagnie ferroviaire israélienne
By ZIV HELLMAN
High speed train between Israel's two major cities to be unveiled in December 2017, executives say.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz says it will significantly decrease pollution and "improve passenger services."
When will Israel ever get a subway? The answer, which may come as a surprise to some, is that it already has one.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
"There is no reasonable chance that the project will be completed on time without breaching the safety rules," a senior electrical engineer accompanying the project said.
By AMIRAM BARKAT AND SONIA GORODEISKY/GLOBES
Trains will initially run from Jerusalem via Ben-Gurion Airport to Tel Aviv HaHagana.
By SYBIL EHRLICH
Central to the program will be research conducted together with the Council for Higher Education.
The story behind this touching ceremony is the kind of that can happen only here in Jerusalem.
By PEGGY CIDOR
“We must be realistic about the political realities… We are unlikely to get anywhere by opposing any of the proposed extensions of the light rail system.”
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
The high-speed train connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv is set to transform the demographics and character of the Holy City – offering both increased opportunity and threats to its traditional nature.
By GOL KALEV
A sneak preview at the progress being made on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed railway.
By BARRY DAVIS
The newly opened First Station complex is expected to attract visitors from out of town and abroad
The light rail has made Pisgat Ze’ev more accessible.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
The fact that Frank and her family were deported by train from Holland to Auschwitz in 1944 was not lost on critics.
By JTA
"Titanic of the Mountains" to be rebuilt and re-used for train and mountain lovers.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
After the American president accused security forces in the UK for having had the attacker "in their sights," May said that "it's never helpful for anybody to speculate."
By JOY BERNARD
A video from the scene of Monday's horrific blast that took the lives of dozens in Russia's Saint Petersburg has emerged.
brakes managed to only slightly slow the train from 106 mph to 102 mph in the few seconds before the locomotive and all seven passenger cars derailed.
By REUTERS
Putin orders tighter security after 2nd bombing in 3 days; counter-terrorism expert says more attacks likely ahead of Winter Olympics.
Federal judge decides ad calling Palestinians "savages" is "demeaning or disparaging to Muslims or Palestinians."
Tragedy in New York: 11 people in critical condition after suburban train in Bronx slides off tracks.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Second European transport disaster in five days sees ten injured when a bus hits cars before crashing over roadside barrier.
Derailment is one of Europe's worst rail disasters; incident occurs in Spanish town on eve of large festival.
Train veered off track en route from Paris to Limoges; cause of crash yet unknown; death toll likely to rise.
Suspects charged with plotting to blow up railroad carrying passenger trains recieved "guidance" in Iran from al-Qaida.
The new opening date comes after a six-month delay of its expected unveiling.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Shazar Blvd., east of central station bus station, to shut down starting Saturday night.
By UDI SHAHAM
The rail line – which has been under construction for years – would halve the arduous, traffic-congested route to a speedy 28 minutes between the two cities.
The soon-to-be unveiled rail link is expected to more than halve the time it takes to travel between the two cities.
"The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to call the train station that leads to it after President Trump."
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Efforts to reach an agreement are expected to recommence on Friday morning.
By JEREMY SHARON
Watch as the upcoming Tel Aviv light rail has riveting effects on the people of Tel Aviv and the surrounding metropolitan area.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
It is worth noting that the trains will be entirely electric and thus will not generate any fumes, so the air in the station will remain fresh and pollution-free.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
A nation of commuters will be delighted by news of the successful railway test.
By EYTAN HALON
Coming soon to a train station near you: automatic bicycle parking.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Waze Carpool to offer free rides to commuters to aid congestion
Tel Aviv district police released a statement saying that Tel Aviv and Herzliya train stations are expected to reopen Sunday, two days ahead of schedule.
The announcement of the precise dates of this long-planned, eight-day closure comes just after Shabbat train work returned to normal, following a period of drama the two weekends before.
Minister says maintenance will be carried out on Shabbat, but workers can choose to refrain if they wish.
By GIL HOFFMAN
High Court: Israel Railways can perform work on Shabbat.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
When there have been past disputes on matters of religion and state, compromises between political parties proved unreachable.
Delays ‘very hard to deal with,’ says one • ‘I’m not against the haredim, but it’s not okay to affect soldiers’ lives,’ says another.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The cabinet meeting comes amid a dispute between Netanyahu and Katz over whether work on the Israel Railways' project needs to be done on Shabbat.
By HERB KEINON
Kariv added that Netanyahu's own office desecrated Shabbat when it put out a statement on response to the crisis.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Approximately 150 trains were cancelled, affecting around 150,000 people including work commuters, students and soldiers returning to base.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,GIL HOFFMAN,SHARON UDASIN
The fate of the transportation minister is up in air due to his feud with the prime minister; No trains between Tel Aviv and Haifa until 7 p.m. today.
By GIL HOFFMAN,SHARON UDASIN
NIS 1.82 billion invested in project to connect cities in 28 minutes.
The bill, proposed jointly by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Negev and Galilee Development Minister Arye Deri, will save families thousands of shekels each year.
A massive pricing reform is planned for much of the nation's public transport system as of January 1.
Negev Railway connecting Ashkelon and Beersheba to open Saturday night.
History, gastronomy, culture, sport and the kids' station. Everything you didn't know about the First Station.
Minister Yisrael Katz was joined on his journey Sunday by Transportation Ministry director-general Uzi Yitzhaki, Netivot mayor Yechiel Zohar and Israel Railways CEO Boaz Zafrir.
Transportation Ministry officials may be rethinking the mandatory placement of "How's my driving?" stickers on company vehicles, recently released government documents have indicated.
Metronit
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
THE light rail in Tel Aviv
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF,JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The Jerusalem fast-train project, which is approaching completion, will be dwarfed by the railway to Eilat – assuming its brave plan is ever implemented.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Jerusalem-Tel Aviv fast train, Israel’s most ambitious public works project, will reinvent the capital and crown a national transport revolution
Site of mass deportations of Jews to ghettos and death camps will turn into memorial site set to open in 2017.
By SAM SOKOL
The question of railroad work on Shabbat is not a technical halachic question but a broader political question regarding the nature of the Jewish state and the role of religion in the public sphere.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Public transportation reform means cheaper travel and flexible options.
"My biorhythms adapted to the train schedule – and I realized I was enjoying this way of reaching my destination."
By PATRICIA CARMEL
A roundup of news from across the nation.
Work on the tracks and station buildings of the restored line, due to open at the end of 2016, is progressing apaceץ
A sneak preview at the progress being made on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed railway
Transportation Minister Israel Katz: “The railway lines that will open due to the new tracks will encourage residency and tourism in the Galilee, and will provide a real contribution to strengthening livelihoods.”
A reconstructed railway takes riders on a tour of a restored citrus orchard in Rehovot
A railroad switching error was the most likely cause, a security source said without giving further details.
Among approved regulations, each train car must install at least two doors for entry and exit for person in wheelchair.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Government approved plans to construct the Kiryat Malachi train station as part of a overall plan to double the rail tracks to Beersheba.
Route to extend 1.5 kilometers and add 4 new stops; Part of NIS 1.1 billion public transportation infrastructure overhaul.
The new armored station will connect the southern town with Tel Aviv.
Red line is estimated to run over budget by 3.7 b NIS.
By BEN HARTMAN
Peretz: This is a warning sign about the transport of chemicals near residential communities.
Israeli post-doctoral student in NYC looking to advise potential study-abroad candidates.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Three additional members of the embattled worker's committee also removed over unauthorized strikes and erratic behavior.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Train slows but still hits bus which rode on to tracks near Nitzan; 10 people lightly injured, evacuated to hospital.
This coalition crisis is not about more money for yeshivot or IDF draft deferrals for yeshiva students.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
For the first time in Israel, the light rail enables full access to people with handicaps.
By YARON RAVID
The prime minister and the transportation minister should put aside their differences – or at least avoid letting those differences hurt the running of the country.
by taking the German Colony down a few pegs, the desire of these ghost owners coming to stay there will be reduced.
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Japan is known for its love of all things cat, but this cat thinks he's a human.
By OLIVIA FINE
In the spirit of forewarned is forearmed, let me present some tips to avoid becoming an Innocent Abroad.
By MARK FELDMAN