03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Republican Jewish Coalition praised US President Trump for his announcement of a “significant change in US policy.”
By JTA
The American Ambassador to the UN spoke at the Israeli-American Council's annual conference and highlighted the relations between the two countries.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida suggest condemning UNESCO for last years 'anti-Israeli' activity.
The leaders of the aid groups warned of "dire consequences" if the cut was maintained, according to the letter, a copy of which was given to Reuters.
By REUTERS
Israel, which has a delegation in Strasbourg, where the council’s Parliamentary Assembly has gathered, believes the resolution’s passage is assured, but is hoping to add some amendments.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
This is not the first time the Palestinian Authority has turned to the international community for help over alleged Israel violations.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
"I am a friend of Israel... deep friend of Israel, and that is why I think that peace in the Middle East [will] be based primarily on the safety of Israel."
By ARIANE MANDELL
President Donald Trump has in general been critical of the United Nations and complained about the cost and value to the United States.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Time will tell whether this is a tactical change or a new approach."
Israeli diplomats had attempted to pressure the agency to reject the Palestinian bid.
If the bid is successful, it would be the second UN organization, after UNESCO, to which the Palestinians have full membership.
By HERB KEINON
The left-wing organization Peace Now called on the government to immediately order the Hebron families removal.
“The issue of staffing at the State Department is critical — at UNESCO and in the myriad other areas where US leadership is crucial," says ADL chief.
Israel is still very much incensed by the UN agency's decision to define Hebron's Old City and the Tomb of the Patriarchs as endangered Palestinian sites.
The International Council of Monuments and Sites evaluates property for inscription on the World Heritage List and the World Heritage in Danger list.
Israel now fears the fight to retain its historical legitimacy has extended itself to Hebron, a city that has had an almost continuous Jewish presence since the time of King David.
Israeli leaders blasted the UNESCO decision, saying that it denies Jewish connections’ to Hebron.
By ADAM RASGON
Now that the UN agency has decided that the Old Town of Hebron and the Cave of the Patriarchs are an endangered Palestinian heritage site, the conflict takes a new and alarming turn.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel, incensed at UNESCO's decision to designate the second holiest Jewish site as Palestinian, is striking back.
UNESCO failed to recognized Jewish claims to the burial site of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca and Leah.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,EYTAN HALON,SHOSHANA KRANISH
The Palestinian Authority has warned the UNESCO committee that Hebron’s Old City and the cave are at risk from the IDF unless it is placed on the World Heritage in Danger list.
Hamas spokesman claims resolution asserts rights of Palestinians in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Ministry states decision is “sad, needless and pathetic”.
The unexpected drama unfolded after the World Heritage Committee approved a resolution disavowing Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem at its annual meeting, which this year was held in Krakow, Poland.
This is the third time in a row that ICOMOS has failed to recommend a Palestinian Authority proposal for inscription on the "World Heritage in Danger" list.
The diplomatic battle comes at the same time Israel is dealing with the American Jewish community over the centrality of the Western Wall as a global Jewish symbol.
This is a “principled and strategic” stand, Israel’s Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris Carmel Shama HaCohen said on Saturday.
"The inscription of the Old City of Hebron as a Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger will stir resentment and fierce reactions in Israel and throughout the Jewish world."
Barkat says move ‘demonstrates once again the ludicrous, anti-Israel nature of the organization’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Following these cuts, Israel will contribute only $2.7m this year to the UN, instead of the $10.7m that was originally earmarked.
"History must be respected. Jerusalem is a holy city for three religions.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
‘Time to be united on issue,’ says Yisrael Beytenu MK.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Audrey Azoulay's victory in the race comes amid a US decision to pull out from the UN agency, citing 'anti-Israel' bias.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,RINA BASSIST
Wiesenthal Center awards diplomat for action during Temple Mount vote.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Audrey Azoulay is one of 9 candidates running for the post of director-general of the UN organization.
By RINA BASSIST
The bill offers unequivocal support for Israel's administration of Jerusalem's holy sites.
Tunisia’s culture minister, Mohamed Zine El-Abidine, made the announcement on Sunday, the last day of the traditional Lag Ba'omer pilgrimage near the Ghriba synagogue on Djerba.
L’élection de la directrice générale revisitée par Al-Ahram Hebdo
By MICHELE MAZEL
La présidence de l’instance onusienne a échappé de peu au Qatar
Israël aura difficilement le dernier mot tant que sa légitimité sera contestée
Comble de l’absurde à l’UNESCO avec la résolution sur le Caveau des Patriarches
Le dernier vote anti-israélien à l’UNESCO a mis en lumière l’opposition déterminée
du Vieux Continent face au monde arabe
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
What has been decided for the fate of disputed Jerusalem neighborhood Lifta?
By PEGGY CIDOR
South Korean Ambassador Lee Byong-Hyun will replace Michael Worbs of Germany who has held the post for the last two years.
The Jewish former culture minister said she had "great faith" in UNESCO's ability to "transform the world."
Tthe overall make-up of the executive board is seen as more hostile to Israel than the previous one.
The motion cited as their motivation for submitting the text motions adopted recently by the UNESCO, the organization that ignores Jewish connection to Hebron and Jerusalem.
Audrey Azoulay was born in Paris to a Jewish-Moroccan family from Essaouira.
Many UN member states hold anti-Israel stances, could the new head of UNESCO change their minds?
Her success is due in part to the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar that has sparked massive divisions between the countries of the Arab world.
Audrey Azoulay, the French Jewish candidate, is up against Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari of Qatar, who has been often accused of holding antisemitic views.
One strong candidate has been accused of endorsing antisemitic views, while others come from countries that are at odds with the Jewish state.
Seven candidates are competing in this run-off, including candidates from China, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, France, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon and Iraq.
Ancient Iranian city, Japanese island among attractions deemed worthy of protection.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Netanyahu: “This is the correct, worthy and courageous position that others should follow."
The farce in Paris was less about Israel and the world, and more about an evolving clash between the political elites of a troubled Europe and an embattled Arab world.
Jerusalem also blocks hiring of four staff members by anti-Israel UN unit.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay believes that states can best overcome differences inside the organization, not outside of it.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The Israeli delegation to UNESCO attempted to submit a formal letter of resignation only to be sent away as the UNESCO offices are closed until early January 2018.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday instructed Shama Hacohen to submit a formal withdrawal letter to Audrey Azoulay, the organization’s director-general, before the end of the year.
Israel signaled its intention to leave the education, scientific and cultural body in October, hours after the US announced its withdrawal.
By EYTAN HALON
Four new ambassadors present credentials to Rivlin, with Portugal a first-timer.
Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud) said that the move proves unequivocally that Trump, “is the biggest friend of the people of Israel."
Almost immediately after the US announced its withdrawal, Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to follow suit.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,LAHAV HARKOV,HERB KEINON
Bilateral ties between Israel and Russia were bolstered last week as Minister Zeev Elkin visited Moscow, unaccompained by Netanyahu.
Since Palestine joined UNESCO as a member in 2011, it has had three sites approved: the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Battir and Hebron’s Old Town.
UNRWA – the UN agency dedicated solely to the Palestinian refugees – prolongs the conflict by fetishizing the “return” of Palestinians.
By ANNE HERZBERG
Making his first trip as secretary-general, Antonio Guterres will also go to Ramallah.
Israel's UNESCO ambassador in Paris condemned UNESCO's actions as helping encourage Palestinian incitement.
Netanyahu announces plans in the aftermath of two votes the World Heritage Committee took last week in Krakow, Poland.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley bashes UNESCO for declaring the Old City of Hebron and the Tomb of the Patriarchs to be part of Palestinian territory, warns that "it causes much harm."
By JOY BERNARD
“Is there no difference between Anne Frank and a Palestinian teenager stabbing innocent Jewish children with knives?”
“No faux ‘heritage committee’ can sever the bonds between our people and Jerusalem,” says Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon.
“Many precious sites are under real and imminent threat of destruction today...UNESCO’s attention should not be wasted on this sort of symbolic action.”
President Reubin Rivlin repeatedly raised the issue of UN support for Israel as he accepted the credentials of four new ambassadors to Israel.
‘There’s basically one guy – Jason Greenblatt’
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
The US Ambassador to the UN slams the world body for its unfair treatment of Israel, speaks in defense of the Jewish state once more.
While her golden top was beautiful, it was her Jerusalem of Gold skirt that drew attention from the glitterati.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
“This is an empty decision that joins a pile of empty decisions. UNESCO can’t decide if we’re the sovereign or not. It’s like they decided there’s no gravity."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev suggested this move in an angry reaction to UNESCO's passing of a resolution rejecting Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem.
Congress declared Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel 22 years ago, passing the Jerusalem Embassy Act by a vote of 93-5 in the Senate and 374-37 in the House.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
From the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Avi Gabbay gaining leadership of the Israeli Labor party.
By STEVE LINDE
Coupling them with human rights, as Mohandas Gandhi believed, requires us to delve into tradition while reinventing it for our times.
By SAMUEL MOYN
In America it is hard for us to imagine to what extent people’s food in the eastern half of Turkey is tied to where they live and to the topography and climate.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
It’s about time.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The entire UN human-rights assistance machinery has now been formally and officially recruited and financed to streamline the harassment and persecution of Israel.
By ALAN BAKER
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The move will send a strong message to the Palestinians that statehood cannot be achieved on the basis of UN resolutions alone.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
It is no coincidence that Azoulay’s victory in the race follows quickly on a US decision to pull out from the UN agency, citing its undeniable anti-Israel bias.
Israel should renew its embrace of UNESCO.
It is quite symbolic that UNESCO, the organization in charge of world heritage, is denying our historic right to Israel. Without a present that justifies our claim, our history is meaningless.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
What a pity that it is falling victim to the awful feuds over “who was here first.”
By TALYA EZRAHI
The Hebrew Bible tells how Abraham bought land in Hebron to bury Sarah.
If the UN and UNESCO cannot uphold the values and principles necessary to protect world cultures and heritage sites, let its validity be brought to question – not that of the Jewish People.
By YISHAI FLEISHER
Despite both Jerusalem and Hebron being liberated by the IDF during the Six Day War, Israel’s management of both holy sites has differed in a curious and significant way.
The official opening of SESAME (Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East) moves scientific research forward significantly in the region.
By IRINA BOKOVA AND CHRIS LLEWELLYN SMITH
It is nothing more than a non-binding, politicized expression of the political opinion of the states voting for it. It has no legal status whatsoever.