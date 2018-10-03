03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Gen. James Mattis, contender for Trump’s defense secretary, said settlements could lead to ‘apartheid.’
By MICHAEL WILNER
Avraham Verdiger served in the Knesset from 1967-1996; was deputy minister for Jerusalem Affairs from 1990-1992.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Haredi MKs spoke out against bill, meant to prevent teenagers from being forced into marriages at a young age.
Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff meets with Netanyahu to hold key security talks on Iran, Syria and the Egyptian Sinai.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
'Yeshiva students will go to jail with their heads held high,' said a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi.
By JEREMY SHARON
Sources tell 'Post' two parties discussing possibility of gaining haredi support for candidates for position of Ashkenazi chief rabbi.
A possible deal between UTJ and Labor could make Gafni opposition candidate.
Municipal tax discounts, housing and daycare subsidies will be conditioned on employment of both parents.
Lapid shocked the haredim when he broke unwritten rule, brought up topics such as number of children in haredi families, question of who support them.
By AVISHAI BEN HAIM
Finance minister vows to recruit a lot of yeshiva students to IDF service; Knesset rejects 6 no-confidence motions.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Shas MK Deri slams finance minister's planned budget cuts, saying cuts will make hundreds of thousands more Israelis poor.
UTJ MK Gafni accuses incoming Education Minister Shai Piron of trying to harm haredi education system.
Shas co-leader Arye Deri says first job of party in opposition would be to bring down the new government.
Bayit Yehudi says pact with Lapid stronger than ever; Likud claims Bayit Yehudi refusing to sit in coalition with haredi parties.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
United Torah Judaism tells Likud negotiating team it opposes any change to status of yeshiva students.
The move is likely a ploy by the ultra-Orthodox party to pressure Bayit Yehudi into scaling back rhetoric on haredi enlistment.
38% prefer coalition without haredi parties; UTJ, Shas meet to discuss "political bloc" against ultra-Orthodox enlistment.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN, JEREMY SHARON
Le Grand Rabbin Sitruk était avant tout un enseignant exceptionnel dont la voix a rapproché des milliers des juifs de la Torah.
By RAV YOSSEF HAIM SITRUK
Après deux ans dans l’opposition, les partis ultraorthodoxes sont prêts à retourner dans les couloirs du pouvoir. Mais à quel prix ?
A l’heure où le peuple juif doit faire face à toutes sortes de menaces, le rêve de Yaacov nous rappelle que l’unité d’Israël est la clé de sa survie
By RAV CLAUDE DAVID ZAFFRAN
Threats of imprisonment and force play into the hands of the extremists and justify their calls for isolation.
What a government of professionals would look like.
Health Minister Litzman decided in contravention of advice from professional public health officials that IQOS products were initially exempted from restrictions.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
UTJ’s Litzman expected to cancel most decisions made by Yesh Atid’s German
Head of United Torah Judaism, MK Yaakov Litzman, hopes to revoke the clause requiring haredi men to serve in the IDF.
Party says it will insist on preservation of status quo in coalition agreement.
Elections Law prohibits anyone from promising spiritual reward, blessings, health, or wealth if a voter chooses a particular political party.
“The demand to pass the bill in its three readings remains as it was, until now there is no other proposal on the table.”
Earlier this week, politicians speculated that Benjamin Netanyahu and Ya'acov Litzman had conspired to create a fake crisis and let Litzman be the fall guy for initiating an election.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litznman threatened on Sunday that if the bill does not pass into law before the Knesset leaves for spring recess on March 15, he would quit the government.
By GIL HOFFMAN
However, both said that Netanyahu told them he will prevent early elections.
UTJ was unhappy after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and continues to threaten government’s stability.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Gafni argues that the bill is a matter of multiculturalism and designed to allow religious Jews the right to chose their legal forum.
“They are not even beginning to heal the wounds the cancellation of the original plan caused.”
The party is considering pushing forward a law that enshrines Torah study as an "essential" Israeli value, and would attempt to block yeshiva students from being drafted to the army.
UTJ issued a public statement on Sunday, denouncing his “event of defiance” his use of government resources on Shabbat, and what it described as his “fanning of the flames" against Haredim.
MK Gafni said that the minimarkets bill will "[protect] the status quo and [advance] the issue of Sabbath observance."
Normally clean Yesh Atid, Hatnua also fined.
Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson vowed to bring more coalition MKs to defect and oppose the 'minimarkets bill.'
The death of MK Yehuda Glick’s wife, Yaffa, Monday morning became a political issue, as the coalition struggled to get enough votes for 'minimarkets bill' to pass.
Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties demanded that the so-called grocery stores bill be passed in November in the wake of what they have deemed to be unacceptable level public Shabbat desecration.
“American Jewry assimilated because Jews were forced to work on Shabbat. That’s how six million Jews became disconnected.”
Haredi leader and United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Litzman proposed a bill that would require an academic degree to be a prime minister which is considered a move against MK Yair Lapid.
Women do not have the ability to join as Haredi party members so they do not have the ability to hold formal office within the party or stand as candidates.
The bill circumvents a Supreme Court ruling from 2015 that a deputy minister cannot run a ministry.
Labor leader Avi Gabbay accused Netanyahu of staging the entire political crisis.
Litzman told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office that he had no choice but to resign after Israel Railways continued to employ Jews on Shabbat.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
Netanyahu trying to keep UTJ happy and avoid coalition shakeup
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Israel Railways said that, unlike last week when a similar crisis was averted by using non-Jewish workers, this weekend more than 100 engineers and technicians who are Jewish are essential.
The newest development in the crisis that ensued after the High Court's decision to make Israel draft a new law or else draft all the haredim.
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
A joint committee was established, including the four haredi members of the Knesset, to ensure that their demands would be met in the future.
The number of MKs has remained unchanged since Israel's founding.
The haredi parties are extremely concerned that the High Court will intervene on the side of those demanding a state-recognized egalitarian section.
MK Rachel Azaria: "We must not lose US Jewry, and this proposal is a threat to this support.”
“We will not allow these heretical cults to get a foothold and make changes there,” Gafni said, referring to progressive Jewish movements and the Women of the Wall organization.
Shas and UTJ did not ask Netanyahu to fire Transportation Minister Israel Katz though they complained that he had deceived them about work being done on Shabbat.
Reform, Masorti leaders denounce the law as un-Jewish, undemocratic, accuse prime minister of failing to keep promises.
UTJ MK claims current law discriminates against men.
For many years the Reform and Conservative movements chafed at the absence of legal standing for the religious ceremonies and services of progressive Jews and rabbis in Israel.
Move allows former MK Yaakov Asher of Degel Hatorah faction to return to Knesset.
MK Moshe Gafni says that Jewish law prohibits Jews from ascending the Mount and says such provocations give ammunition to Muslim extremists.
“They can go wherever they want, they can do whatever they want but not together with us," MK says.
“In the al-Aqsa mosque everyone knows that no Muslim in the world can come and ask to change the prayer services, because there is respect of the people of a religion for their religion."
“We will leave the coalition if court decision allowing the Reform to use mikvaot for their ceremonies is not overturned by Passover,” MK Yisrael Eichler said.
Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef described the ruling as “wretched” and “outrageous,” and accused the non-Orthodox movements of making arbitrary use of Jewish law for their own ends.
Internal UTJ fight stalling party’s use of Norwegian law, former MK Yaakov Asher yet to re-enter Knesset.
IRAC’s petition requests that the subsidy be granted only to families in which both parents are working and explicitly not to the families of full time yeshiva students.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz came in second place.
Five years ago, Simhon wrote an article for The Marker financial paper entitled “a family with eight children is a sin.”
UTJ MK says he isn’t opposed to ultra-Orthodox enlistment, just coercion
MK Moshe Gafni says promoting Jewish visitation causes great damage.
Although Netanyahu has denied the allegations, members of Knesset are threatening dissolve the coalition in response to the Prime Minister's Italian feast.
"Yesh Atid has not accomplished anything on the economy or on security," Litzman said. "Their only victory is the High Court decision about me."
Liberman pans joining government.
Prohibition would affect publication affiliated with his Gur community.
Yair Lapid accuses Likud of ‘moral bankruptcy’ over coalition deal with haredi United Torah Judaism party.
Lapid says the Likud party has in effect agreed to reverse all the reforms enacted during the last government to integrate haredi men into the military.
Rabbi Yoel Kahn wrote a letter in this week’s Chabad weekly newspaper Kfar Chabad, in which he states that members of the Chabad community should not vote for UTJ, as they are accustomed to doing.
The ultra-Orthodox parties bide their time as they assess the implications of being shunted out of the government coalition
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
UTJ MK calls Bayit Yehudi "dirt rag of Lapid and Bibi"; Bayit Yehudi source say cuts might be ameliorated by “extra-budgetary funds.”
MK Gafni calls MKs Calerdon, Kariv "evil" for bill conditioning haredi school funding on teaching of Math, Hebrew, English.
Bill claimed that the haredi community, like other sectors of the population, suffers from discrimination.
Meir Porush of UTJ among opponents of legislation that would make national service mandatory for Haredi men.
United Torah Judaism MKs Litzman, Porush ask president to intercede on their behalf against "discriminatory" budget cuts.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
48% of Israelis support Women of the Wall prayer rights, Israel Democracy Institute poll finds.
By JEREMY SHARON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Protesters throw garbage, spit at, insult female worshipers.
Women of Wall to conduct monthly prayer service at Western Wall; set to be met by protest devised by United Torah Judaism MKs.
Haredim fear what coalition deal will bring; secularist group accuses Lapid of abandoning promises on religion and state.
Happy Purim! Haredim warn that scantily-clad women flinging themselves off structure is distracting; Barkat takes inaugural plunge.
By LEMONY SNICKMAN
Two mainstream Ashkenazi haredi movements unite to fight what they call "dirty incitement" against ultra-Orthodox.
We now have a chance to rethink what Shabbat means for Israel.
By IDO LEVY
The equality of national burden effort isn’t meant to be a dispute with the ultra-Orthodox; its goal is to deal with a problem that isn’t going away.
By YAIR LAPID
Reform Jewish Leaders: Want a prayer space at the Western Wall? Why not start with recognizing it in your prayerbook?
By PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The statistics are staggering. According to government sources as of a few years ago, the proportion of haredi children leaving the fold was close to 8 percent. Today the figure is thought to be 10%.
By DOV LIPMAN
In this week’s Torah portion, we read about the last days of Moshe Rabbeinu as he turns to the nation.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
The ultra-Orthodox are no longer a weak minority in need of affirmative action to protect their unique way of life.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The old and new of this Knesset have to come together to bring the courage of ideas.
By DAVID ZE’EV
If party leaders are unwilling to rise to the occasion, a more egalitarian approach to sharing in civic duties should be worked out and implemented without them.