03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Ya'alon later posted that he received assurances from Facebook that the terrorist's profile was removed within 25 minutes from when the relevant authorities in the Justice Ministry requested it.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Bayit Yehudi leader's comments come after two IDF soldiers stabbed by Palestinian assailant in West Bank.
By LAHAV HARKOV
According to Channel 2, Uri Ariel is considering moving to a new residence in the City of David, a neighborhood near the Old City .
Bank of Israel Governor Flug lays out laundry list of "shortcomings" in Lapid's plan to drop housing prices.
By NIV ELIS
Numbers offer a glimpse into units that will be on the market down the line; housing minister welcomes figures.
Housing minister says he’s willing to spend billions to bring down real estate prices, which went up another 8% in past year.
Reduced supply has led to a rise in prices on supermarket shelves as a result.
By SHARON UDASIN
Uri Ariel: Zero tolerance regarding animal abuse.
“Between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean there will be 1 nation with sovereignty, and that is Israel,” Bayit Yehudi minister says.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Majority of Bayit Yehudi MKs reportedly think party should leave coalition if 400 Palestinian prisoners freed, despite release of Pollard.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Exemption would save young couples with at least 1 child 18% on homes; Foreign Ministry expects legislation will take 3-4 months.
Bayit Yehudi minister says coalition crisis more likely over religion and state than security; says Kerry has no room to maneuver.
Economy minister says Bayit Yehudi will decide whether to stay in Netanyahu's coalition based on content of Kerry's agreement.
Uri Ariel invites John Kerry to talk, even though the secretary of state’s warnings "look and sound like a threat."
Tekuma ran in the last election on a joint list with Bayit Yehudi.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Talks on merger expected to end by weekend.
Many of the residents of these districts are originally from the Old City and surrounding neighborhoods.
By UDI SHAHAM
Uri Ariel calls for unity among religious Zionists.
Bennett faces challengers from hard-liners and his own central committee – but that may not be a bad thing for him.
It's been a warm and affectionate visit full of bear hugs, kind words, and floral gestures.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Poor conditions lead to health risks, say Israeli authorities. Animal rights activists clamor for livestock to get humane treatment.
State comptroller accuses minister of redirecting money from periphery to center.
By JEREMY SHARON
The ministers received the surprising news hours before they were set to fly to Liberia.
Bennett won re-election as leader of Bayit Yehudi Thursday.
If settler planning council doesn’t meet, we have a problem, Ariel tells "Post."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN
We must not allow terrorism to weaken us, says Rivlin.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
Ariel is the chairman of Tkuma, the right-flank of Bayit Yehudi, and was a vocal opponent of the Oslo Accords signed when Rabin was premier.
Ariel also called for building E1, where there are plans for 3,500 apartments.
Agriculture Minister seeking alternative options to spaying and neutering program,
"The minute you exploit land under military occupation by using it for residential purposes, you are sawing off the branch on which the entire settlement enterprise is perched."
By BEN CASPIT
In response to Ariel’s decision, the Joint List said that Netanyahu should not stop with freezing the Prawer bill, but cancel it and start over by initiating a new dialogue with the Arab public.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
MK Ariel undeterred, vows to regulate the matter.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel responded with a thinly-veiled threat to break apart the coalition, which currently has the minimum 61 seats.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel of the pro-settler Bayit Yehudi party gave the president a rude welcome on Twitter.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised to give the division those funds as part of his coalition agreement with Bayit Yehudi, which was voted on last week.
MK Shelly Yacimovich (Labor) suggests that Israel disengage from Jabel Mukaber, which is where the terrorists who committed Tuesday's massacre come from, as did many others in the past.
Monday’s housing cabinet to consider competing plans for how to reduce real estate prices.
Right-wing Hebron activist, resident Baruch Marzel slams Bayit Yehudi minister during visit as a "traitor".
Lapid’s plan to eliminate the value added tax on a small subgroup of buyers will likely not effect the market as a whole, and the Ariel plan might encourage shoddy construction.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
After receiving a tour of the 21,500-square-foot Ra'anana based facility, Uri Ariel praised the non-profit organization and its 58,000 annual volunteers.
Bannon’s appointment as “chief strategist and senior counsel” last week courted controversy, including a condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League.