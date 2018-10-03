03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Lebanese soldiers who helped Israel still struggle to get by
By Sharon Wrobel , THE JERUSALEM POST
For Yasha Israels, who made aliya from the Netherlands, a 20-year-old with a hairdo which would have qualified him for singing with Abba.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Born in Germany, a Gypsy woman made a physical voyage to Israel and a spiritual journey to Judaism.
Ruth Stern, 84. From Boxbury, South Africa, to Jerusalem, 1948.
By MEGAN JACOBS
By ABIGAIL KLEIN
Norman decries what he sees as bad manners in Israeli culture.
Our lasting gratitude.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The day is commemorated every year on the 26th of Iyar which in 1948 fell on May 9- Victory Day.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ministers approve bill giving IDF veterans preferred treatment; Israeli Arab advocacy groups question bill's justice.
By LAHAV HARKOV
President Shimon Peres hails partisans from World War II, calls upon state to help them maintain their dignity in old age.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Vétérans de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, les “Mahalniks” ont aidé l’Etat juif naissant à survivre à sa première guerre
By BARRY DAVIS
Rare marbled ducks return to rehabilitated Kishon River.
By SHARON UDASIN
Somen Debnath bikes around the world with a mission to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.
Peres compares 200 participants to Maccabeans who were few in number and fought courageously as race begins at Beit Hanassi.
A Jewish-American POW’s memories of World War II Germany.
By JOSH DELL
Jerusalem College of Engineering: Capital should be included in gov’t program giving free freshman tuition to IDF veterans.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Labor sees measure is aimed at weeding out Arabs, but Lieberman maintains it is only to help vets.
By HERB KEINON
Rivlin meets with disabled soldiers several times a year in different parts of the country.
"We could do more for you,” President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged, pledging: “And we will do more for you.”
“When the Ashdod center is built, they will be able to come and get the rehabilitation treatments without having to travel long distances.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"I admire you all greatly, and the Jewish people owe you an immense debt of gratitude," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the veterans.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan to discuss PTSD in soldiers with US Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin in Washington.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The scooters were donated by Sheldon and Miriam Adelson through the Friends of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization.
"A soldier is not a mythological hero – he is a human being with pains like the rest of us.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Rivlin emphasized the importance of the role of the IDF in the security and survival of Israel.
By HANNAH BROAD
Tuesday's events will conclude on Wednesday evening with a candle-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl and will kick off the 68th Israeli Independence Day festivities.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Capt. Moshe Taranto was killed dealing with a Gazan tunnel; Since then, his commanding officer and family have formed a unique bond.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Ben-Gal fled the Nazis as a young boy and later found his purpose in the IDF, rising up the ranks to head the Seventh Armored Brigade during one of "the most difficult battles of the Yom Kippur war.
Bill seeks to “create social justice and fairness towards those who choose to serve.”
"It's very important that people remember this day...even 10 years from now when not all these veterans will be with us," says grandchild of vet.
By REUTERS
"Every day is a battle both physically and mentally. Jerusalem has given me a sense of purpose." says Iraq War vet.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Fighting in four wars and burying his sons and wife, life has never been easy for Joseph Hirsh.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
A specially designed new exercise center in Tel Aviv’s Beit Halohem means even severely disabled IDF veterans can now enjoy a workout.
By JOANNA PARASCZUK
Veterans attend a special showing in Tel Aviv of Chuck Olin’s award-winning documentary about the outstanding all-Jewish Brigade that helped defeat Hitler.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Disabled IDF vets bond with foreign cyclists: To keep your balance, you must keep moving.
Rachelle Oseran, 60, from Zimbabwe to Jerusalem, 1976.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Nicky Blackburn, 51, from Guildford, UK, to Nirit, 1993.
Samuel Dershowitz, 84, from Brookline, Massachusetts, to Jerusalem, 1971.
Sheldon (Shmuel) Gellar, 78, from Michigan to Jerusalem, 1988.
Hani Skutch, 40+, from Cherry Hill, NJ, to Rehovot, 1997.
Moshe Deksler, 66, From Ivanovo, Russia, to Bat Yam, 1967.
Aryeh Wetherhorn, 76, from Rhode Island to Ashkelon, 1972.
A fascinating journey through half a century of aliya.
By MARION FISCHEL
As the US ushers in the Fourth of July holiday, the ‘Magazine’ sits down with Dan Nadel and Max Epstein – American Jews who served in World War II.
By DAVID GEFFEN
For Shlomo and Ruth Brunell, the road to Judaism led from Finland to Jerusalem – and they’re here to stay.
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
Judy Nissanov’s baking became popular when her son’s army buddies couldn’t get enough of her cookies.
Encouraged by her daughter, Naomi Katz moved here and ever since, has focused on helping others.
As a teenager, Nahum Hoch survived the horror of Auschwitz by a hair’s breadth. Today, he basks in the warmth of his family and community.
To succeed in business, “you have to be persistent and know what you’re talking about.”
By MOJI OHEB GERSH
In the spirit of Remembrance Day, we acknowledge a Jewish-American POW’s memories of World War II Europe.
Thousands of people with disabilities will be shut out of public Remembrance Day ceremonies because of inaccessibility.
By RUTH EGLASH
Jewish soldiers who fought with Allied forces to be honored with Latrun memorial; "It's due to their sacrifice that we're here," Netanyahu says.
Gallery: Hundreds of veterans, mostly from the former Soviet Union, form a parade on the anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany.
The prominence of the Recanati family can be traced back to Saloniki in Greece, where its members were among the leaders of the Jewish community.
The Korean Embassy in Israel recently hosted a Korean War Memorial Ceremony for the fourth year in a row.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM