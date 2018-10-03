volunteering

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Hundreds of children in Israel grow up in single-parent homes. Aware of the growing need in Israel for mature mentors for lonely children, Libby Reichman decided to open a local branch of the successful mentoring program Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
By ESTERA WIEJA
Organizations allow visitors to help those in need.
By SHALLE MCDONALD
The woman took a week off of work and donated over $500 worth of food to the food pantry before being told she was no longer welcome.
By JTA
150 students from three US states join Chabad’s efforts to provide relief.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“You never remember how traumatic it is finding pictures of children on the floor that are water-logged and having to bring them to the homeowner and ask them ‘do you want to keep this?”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
les chrétiens de Corée forment une communauté en pleine expansion, souvent fortement sioniste, au cœur de Jérusalem
By JACOB ATKINS
Ils sont arabes, secouristes et bénévoles. Leur credo : sauver des vies
By MARK TAINAR
United Hatzalah, founded and presided over by Eli Beer, is changing the way, and the speed, how people are treated for illness and injuries.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Yehuda Losky touted as oldest volunteer in the Yad Sarah organization that helps the elderly, sick and lonely.
Although much progress has been made in recent years to make sites accessible to the dsiabled, there is still a long way to go.
London family turns to social media to help find donor for mom undergoing chemotherapy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Some 300,000 people have been trained, leaving them as goodwill ambassadors for Israel and empowered to develop and build.
By ANN GOLDBERG
Social organization ZE.ZE does good business – and good deeds.
By RACHEL MYERSON
GIFT’s twin objectives are to inspire and educate people to give while simultaneously helping those in need.
By KEREN PREISKEL
While two Ginot Ha’ir community council members differ on the wisdom of running the Blue Line down Emek Refaim Street, both agree the decision-making process is ‘broken.’
By IDIT RUBIN AND AARON KATSMAN
Making every day count with One Day Social Volunteering.
Lace up those running shoes and let the fun begin!
By ARIELLA ROSEN
No job is too small for Yehudis Schamroth, who makes good deeds part of her daily life.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Every child needs a buddy – Friendship Circle makes it happen.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Jerusalem ICA provides cancer patients with much-needed support – gratis.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
“Helping these people, it is a passion of mine.”
By JOSH HASTEN
The Pantry Packers packaging facility promotes hands-on volunteering in the capital
By NAAMA BARAK
"We are working in an area without power helping families with sick children and elderly people who were unable to evacuate."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Good deeds day is a day that connects people of all ages, cultures and religions.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
For these veteran immigrants who volunteer at United Hatzalah, contributing to Israel is a way of life.
By NOA AMOUYAL
According to Haredi media reports, anyone who volunteers for Magen David Adom or United Hatzalah under the age of 30 will not be welcomed in Gur institutions and neither will their children.
By JEREMY SHARON
“Last year 7,500 Taiwanese came to Israel and pretty much the same in reverse, and we want more."
By SARAH LEVI
From Metulla to Eilat, the volunteers of United Hatzalah work miracles 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
“There are many organizations for kids with cancer, but what is unique about this one is the optimism.”
President Reuven Rivlin bestowed the award on this year's individuals and organizations who selfless activities for the country have made a significant impact.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Tune in Saturday, April 15th to join Jews from all over to provide a basket of food for needy families.
It’s time for the Jewish people to come together to ensure all Israelis can celebrate a meaningful holiday.
13,000 holiday baskets will provide families across Israel to observe the Passover holiday.
Hundreds from ‘Team AMIT’ to run in Jerusalem Marathon, raise money for children’s shelter aided by the late Daniella Moffson.
Set for March 28, the 11th Good Deed Day encourages Israelis to give back to their communities and has also been adopted by other countries across the globe, who will mark the day on April 2.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
‘Seventy percent of the volunteers’ time is used for the actual work, and 30% is spent learning Jewish values and understanding why it is important for Jews to be involved in this work.’
Creating Israeli and Jewish leadership passionately involved in tikkun olam locally and globally.
Some 18,500 families will receive food staples for the holiday, in addition to 81,000 fresh and hot holiday meals being served at Colel Chabad's soup kitchen network around the country.
A "Danielle Foundation" initiative: An annual prize in memory of Danielle Sonnenfeld to be awarded to doctors and nurses who devoted treatment and personal attention towards patients.
Participants earn leadership skills, professional training and scholarships.
The social initiative offers an alternative to the rampant culture of consumerism characterized by US post-Thanksgiving super sales.
Volunteers are key to success of food banking, say Global FoodBanking Network board members.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Every year MDA receives some 1,000 requests, most of them from next-generation descendants of Holocaust victims or survivors.
Colel Chabad dsitributes food, supplies, for thousands of struggling families.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi,JEREMY SHARON
MDA asks for blood donations before Pessah while volunteers collect food for the needy.
“Good deeds day is a day that does good for the heart," says Shari Arison.
Itai Pinkas
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
As Hanukka approaches, Jewish social services agencies in US gear up to help growing number of needy American families.
By JTA/PENNY SCHWARTZ
Radical voices, anti-Semitic narratives are getting stronger, says NGO head; Roma in Europe have long faced discrimination and persecution.
Youth are gathering to discuss how to build partnerships, plan joint initiatives, and exchange experiences about minority identity.
OLAM represents taking care of the global good as a basic Jewish value.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
A haredi organization teams up with the IDF to feed those in need.
An innovative program pairs prison inmates with the severely disabled residents of Aleh Negev, leading to surprising benefits on both sides.
The benefits of volunteering go beyond a good feeling.
By BARBARA SOFER
A year after the disaster in Haiti and the subsequent humanitarian outreach, Moran Atias tells the story of her trip there.
By MORAN ATIAS
Celebrating Jewish-Christian diversity in the Galilee.
The iAmIsrael campaign features 18 of Israel’s best and most impactful organizations under one umbrella.
By RAIMY RUBIN
“Everywhere you turn, there are people who serve us, sometimes doing menial or boring jobs, whose efforts we all enjoy but whom we hardly notice.”
By LEAH ABRAMOWITZ
Yuval Mendelovitz dedicates his life to dog rescue.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
In return for free tuition and low rent, members of Ayalim student villages
volunteer their time to transform Negev and Galilee communities.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/WWW.ISRAEL21C.ORG
Beersheba and its satellite suburbs were pounded by dozens of missiles during the week-long Operation Pillar of Defense.
By ARIEL ZILBER
"It is clearly part of our plan, that not only we will train them, and we will equip them with the latest weapons systems, but we will also protect them when the time comes."
NIS 10 million program aims to increase 18.8 pearcent of population that chooses to volunteer.
Gallery: Border Police soldiers, volunteers help pack food boxes for 12,000 families.
Study finds 18% of Israelis volunteer regularly to help their community.
By RUTH EGLASH
More than 11,000 teenagers volunteer with Magen David Adom, making up 60% of its volunteer staff.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
Any day can be a Good Deeds Day and tikkun olam can begin at home, as a way of life.
By LIAT COLLINS
As we approach Good Deeds Day let us take pride in our volunteers who give of themselves in order to improve the lives of others.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Israel soldiers are volunteering in neighborhoods that house many asylum-seekers and are receiving mixed reactions.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
At ZAKA, we provide professional psychological counseling for both the volunteers and their wives.
By YEHUDA MESHI-ZAHAV
Lone soldiers from overseas are a neglected population with unique needs. As immigrants, their needs should not be just the responsibility of the army, but the government and civil society.
By GAYLE SHIMOFF
Universities take pride when their students volunteer to help underprivileged children in the local community, but they aren’t so happy when they take on political issues.
By DAVID NEWMAN
If Jerusalem can have a Shushan Purim, so can Tel Aviv.
Raphael's dream was to one day get healthy and become a full medical emergency volunteer.