washington

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France."
By REUTERS
The investigators accused Moscow of trying to undermine democracies by spreading malicious disinformation, threatening countries' energy security and using 'cybercriminals' to steal information.
Most of the 162 bomb threats are suspected of coming from an American-Israeli Jewish man living in Ashdod, Israel.
By JTA
Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump campaign officials colluded with those Russian efforts.
The image of Jews as tentacled creatures controlling the globe is a classic antisemitic trope, and has appeared in Nazi literature.
Jews to march on 2nd day despite initial upset over Yom Kippur scheduling.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
McMaster has visited Israel at least four times, according to his own accounting, including during Trump’s visit in May.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US President Donald Trump is out of control of his team.
"Only in America can a first-generation, Indian-American Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the president."
The tally was largely along party lines, with every Republican favoring Tillerson.
The protests illustrated the depth of the anger in a deeply divided country that is still recovering from the scarring 2016 campaign season.
Trump vowed to "unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth."
The crowd chanted anti-Trump slogans and carried at least one sign reading "Make Racists Afraid Again," a play on the New York businessman-turned-politician's "Make America Great Again" slogan.
Trump and Kushner, who observe Shabbat, will also be less than two blocks from the Obamas, who plan on moving to the neighborhood after leaving the White House.
Responding to Trump’s moves on Jerusalem, Abbas has said that the Palestinians will no longer work with the US as an interlocutor in the peace process between themselves and Israel.
By ADAM RASGON
"Out of care for our leaders and children, it might be unsuitable for them to speak and sing shortly after the possibility of an announcement that runs counter to the message of peace."
The PLO’s activities there must be “related to achieving a lasting, comprehensive peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.”
By HERB KEINON
"You cannot claim to support peace between Israelis and Palestinians and then close the Palestinians’ office in your capital."
US President Donald Trump may order the office shuttered within 90 days.
Another Trump aide lays out the president's "disruptive" approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the eve of Abbas's visit to Washington.
Rep. Doug Lamborn says the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement is the same hatred in "new clothing."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Activists interrupt speech by former IDF officer Avital Leibovich.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NOA AMOUYAL
"The United States is in close, urgent consultation with UNESCO member states, UNESCO leadership, and Israel to discuss this matter," State Department spokesperson tells 'Post."
While Washington's Jewish community doesn't match the standards of "traditional Judaism," its members still find ways to connect to their Judaism.
"In the Torah, we are called 36 different ways to love the stranger, the orphan and the widow. We insist that Dreamers be recognized as the Americans that they are."
This is one city where even a smattering of American history will enhance the visit of a tourist, foreign or domestic.
By BEN G. FRANK
More than 4,000 volunteers in New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania and California have been trained by Community Security Service.
Mayim Bialik casts doubt timing was an oversight.
By AMY SPIRO
Presidents since Carter have hired Jewish liaisons to serve as point men for the community. But the position has been vacant since January 20.
The march continued throughout the afternoon as Trump tweeted about how excited he is to be the president and as other marches took place across the country and abroad.
By JOSH SOLOMON
Their unfiltered conversation on how their Judaism – and their support for Israel – drew them to opposite sides of a historically sharp political divide.
The Olympia Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
The crowd was further dismayed after Trump questioned Israel's commitment to peace, and refused to affirm Jerusalem as united capital.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,REUTERS
France experienced a 101% increase in anti-Semitic acts last year, says report.
By SAM SOKOL
Washington has refused to negotiate with Tehran, and is now pushing for European leaders to publicly agree to work towards a new agreement.
Countries have benefited from trade with China, which has stuck by the route of reform and opening up and has supported an open global economy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
The French company Total was the first major Western energy company to invest in the Islamic Republic since international sanctions began.
Kohr's mission has been to rebuild AIPAC's ties with the Democratic Party and its reputation as a bipartisan force – the very foundation of support on which the lobby is based.
Jay Solomon, recently fired from the Wall Street Journal, will join the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Pulitzer prize winning photojournalist Essdras M Suarez recounts his mad dash to document the brutal shooting that rocked Washington this week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, multiple others hurt in shooting during practice for charity baseball event; suspect died from his wounds.
The police officer’s injury was not serious, according to the Capitol’s sergeant at arms.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Washingtonians largely honored the requests of local officials to stay inside and off the roads – avoiding accidents and allowing the city’s plows to ready the streets.
"Our fear is at a pretty high level at this time, given the anti-Muslim rhetoric going on," said the group's staff attorney Maha Sayed.
Emphasis remains amid embrace of Trump over Jerusalem move.
While in Washington, the prime minister will give a speech at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference and will meet with US President Donald Trump.
Seven Israeli lawmakers will attend National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israel has long deemed Jerusalem its eternal, indivisible capital.
As ambassador, Mark Regev is involved in interfaith activities, and hosted an iftar dinner at his residence for members of Britain’s Muslim leadership.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
What is the meaning of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's unique gift to US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley?
By EYTAN HALON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Tel Aviv joins other cities in the world that illuminated their landmarks in green to express that they still stand by the Paris climate deal.
By JOY BERNARD
Members of the committee flew to Washington to discuss with their American contemporaries US-Israel relations and the US's backing of Israel in the ever-volatile Mideast.
The possible Israel visit is reportedly due to occur late next month, around the time the US president is slated to visit Europe.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
The US President and the Israeli PM are expected to discuss a range of security issues, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced Monday.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Tenure extended indefinitely for Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"I could not be more honored to be in Jerusalem to say farewell to my friend Shimon Peres, who showed us that justice and hope are at the heart of the Zionist idea."
The sales stalled amid concerns that equipment sent to Gulf Arab states would be used against Israel.
The pro-Israel lobby is shirking their mission on a host of battles, according to GOP members.
"I am traveling to raise unique issues and problems of the Arab citizens," says Odeh.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
"As threats in the region continue to evolve, we urge you to engage at the highest levels to continue a process to develop a shared understanding of the threatening environment confronting Israel."
Netanyahu plans to visit Washington primarily to meet with US President Barack Obama at the White House on November 9.
"We will fight terror and win, because we have no other choice," defense minister vows.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Citizens for a Nuclear Free Iran is a 501 (c) (4), a tax designation that includes groups that advance political causes.
Rochestie, who graduated from Washington State University, went undrafted in 2009 and has since played in Germany, Turkey, France, Spain, Italy and Russia.
By ALLON SINAI
Israeli media says Obama invited PM to come to Washington in July.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Qatar has broken its isolation not only in the region through outreach to Iran and Turkey but also in Washington, illustrating how it put together a successful strategy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated for the United States and Afghan government over the past few years.
Surprise move could help facilitate holding of a regional peace conference this summer.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The trip will be the Egyptian president's first US state visit since being elected in 2014 as former US president Barack Obama had never extended an invitation.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Jordan's King Abdullah is the first Arab leader in Washington for talks with the Trump administration.
Many treated this holiday as a moment to take stock of a fight that traumatized the community, that shook its confidence in itself and that drew in a president.
"I think the work of the Nobel Committee ... this year just got much easier," former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt tweeted after the Iranian deal was announced.
Many tourists who travel to America want to see the faces of the country. In Washington, the National Portrait Gallery is just the right spot to discover the people who have defined America.
Policymakers in Washington should consider that trade fosters long-term global stability.
By NIMA SANANDAJI,JUDITH LEVY,DENNIS AVORIN
The Russian president and the Saudi monarch came together to discuss their mutual interest – oil.
By MICAH HALPERN
The Trump administration can build on a promising beginning to forge a new, impactful Iran policy.
By TED GOVER
As someone who cares more about Israel’s security interests than political interests, I’ve grown concerned about the growing debate over which American political party is more supportive of Israel.
By STEVE ISRAEL
It is time for Trump to delegate the dirty work of attacking his opponents to his attorneys, advisers and supporters.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
While there may yet be some differences on settlements, one point where Trump and Netanyahu are likely to see eye to eye is on Iran.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Trump’s fellow Republicans aren’t buying his charges of massive voter fraud.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
For those of us who have already made the choice of living here, we can assure those of you still in France that becoming Israeli is not a last resort.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, and I’m not a stranger to political rallies.
By JOAN MARCUS
Political consultant Ruth Lieberman of Alon Shvut flew from Israel to Washington to watch the 45th president of the US be sworn in.
By RUTH J. LIEBERMAN
While Bernie Sanders enjoys bagels and lox as much as any good Jew and even toiled in the fields of an Israeli kibbutz, his hostility towards the Jewish State is frightening.
By Tuly Weisz
Republicans have been preaching xenophobia, fear and racism for years, and now one of the most skilled practitioners of that dark art is leading in the polls for the party’s nomination.
It’s all a bunch of empty rhetoric and meaningless promises.
“Jews cannot be indifferent while hundreds of thousands of refugees are looking for safe haven.”
"Billionaires are buying up candidates of every flavor."
If you still want to donate to a politician or a worthy cause but not be harassed by a constant avalanche of email and dinnertime robo phone calls, donate anonymously.
When it comes to the Jewish community, Republicans are essentially a one-issue party.
Will Netanyahu give the nation a sustained crackdown on those extremists who ripped at Israel’s social fabric or will he celebrate the arrest of the child killers as a “mission accomplished" banner?
The play, while based on the controversial case, is "a work of fiction."
Foxman expressed hope that Oren would walk back "these unjustified attacks."
Billionaire real-estate mogul sets sights on DC.
Follow the JPost's live updates of the pro-Israel lobby's annual policy conference.
By MICHAEL WILNER,JPOST.COM STAFF