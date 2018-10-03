water in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Today we are working in order to expand the capability of supplying water in all Judea and Samaria.”
By SHARON UDASIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Palestinians and Israelis agreed Sunday to Joint Water Committee activities after a six-year freeze, hoping to update the area's aging infrastructure.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Due to the Ramadan holiday, Israel has increased the water flow to Palestinians at night, when the usage is particularly high after the fast.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Israel is a small nation surrounded by saltwater seas and deserts. Freshwater development is a consequence for their survival.
By HAROLD GOLDMEIER
The public is asked to avoid Ashalim and nearby routes until further notice.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Caesarea-based Emefcy boasts an innovative sewage treatment technology.
By SHARON UDASIN
EcoPeace: The state comptroller’s report presents “a scathing assessment of failure for more than two decades of Israeli government action and inaction.”
Water Gen tech works in remote locations, and where pipes are no longer safe.
Emefcy will be collaborating with RWL Water, founded by Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist Ronald Lauder, to offer a range of packaged treatment plant solutions in China.
“It will be a beautiful pond with biological life that will clean the water.”
By ANAT LEVY
The power-generating canal Theodore Herzl envisioned has become imperative to avert environmental calamity.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Jerusalem-based SunDwater, whose standalone system harnesses heat through concentrated solar power, now has two fully operational pre-production models purifying water in the Arava Desert.
The new "Ariel 1" well, drilled by the Mekorot national water company near the city of Ariel, will provide an additional 4,500 cubic meters of water daily to the entire population of the West Bank.
"This is a very important process, which is expected to encourage international energy companies to invest in the natural gas market in Israel," says Steinitz.
Emek Hayarden Regional Council, Water Authority spar on best method to convey water to Jordan.
Oded Distel, who heads Israel NewTech, expressed hopes that the partnerships and joint projects that will come out of the conference will “lead a revolution in water conservation.”
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Israel Water Authority: The need for an additional desalination plant came about as natural freshwater sources in Northern Israel have been drying up.
Netafim: Founded on a kibbutz in Israel’s Negev desert now helps millions of farmers grow more yields with less resources.
In Kfar Saba’s Hayarok neighborhood, for example, drainpipes on the street funnel water underneath the fairly new neighborhood to a park at the bottom of a hill.
The monitoring station, which was installed in 2001 and updated over the years, measures water quality 24 hours a day based on a number of parameters.
The river is receiving 1.1 million cubic meters of standard drinking water annually to boost its flow.
The IDE facility will produce some 190 million liters of water daily for the residents of southern California.
Israeli water sector entrepreneurs may have found the ideal global gateway for their groundbreaking technologies.
State assemblyman: We’re going "to do business with the State of Israel."
Mapal CEO: If we can reduce the energy cost of wastewater treatment, why are they not chasing after us?
The Jewish state and the California city are set for November signing of deal on collaboration in water conservation, technology and cyber security.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
"California is facing a severe drought after several arid years," said Gili Ovadia, consul in the Israel Economic Mission to the West Coast.
The programs follow “unprecedented” UK-Israeli scientific cooperation, including the biggest bilateral science conference in April.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer said on Monday during a speech to the Israeli American Council in Beverly Hills.
By VICTORIA KEZRA
Israël, nouvelle superpuissance de l’eau, détient une clé importante de l’entente
avec ses voisins
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Health Minister's decision against mandatory fluoridation was her first announced policy when she took office over a year ago.
"The trend of lowering the water rate continues," said Water Authority director and chairman, Alexander Kushnir.
For the first time Arava and Kikar Sdom residents will have a quality water supply equivalent to the rest of the country.
Authorities have yet to clarify who will be responsible for restoring resource in the neighborhoods of Ras Hamis, Ras Shahada, Dahyat a-Salam and the Shuafat refugee camp.
By SHARON UDASIN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Environmentalist says although a third of the springs are dried up, they are important to showing the area's 3,000-year-old history.
By KKL-JNF
Israeli, US researchers develop filter membranes to make treated wastewater drinkable
By JUDY SIEGEL
The effects on humans of estrogens excreted in the urine that washes into rivers and sewage systems is not certain, but environmentalists worry about harmful effects on male fish.
Some 300 million people around the world get their potable water from 17,000 desalination plants in 150 countries, including Israel.
While apologizing for any inconvenience, the city emphasized its efforts over the past week to keep residents updated through fliers, social media and municipal patrol cars.
More tests are needed to be sure whether bacteria in the bird droppings were responsible for the tragedies.
The program aims to significantly improve efficiency and follows a trend of doing so for the past few years.
“We are bringing together the heartland of America with the Holy Land, we are bringing both the Mideast and the Midwest together."
By MAX SCHINDLER
Affordable device traps humid air on-demand.
The technology works on-demand by trapping humid air inside the device, then cleaning and drying the air and extracting the resultant clean water.
"It’s a miracle that Israel has solved a 2,000-year-old problem."
Cross-border study finds presence of endocrine disrupting chemicals minimal in Israeli, Palestinian treated wastewater.
Water scarcity is a real challenge facing many countries around the globe, and education may hold the key to preserving this crucial resource.
Daniel Pipes to ‘Post’: Only Israel, with its cutting-edge scientific prowess, can offer assistance to the region.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,SHARON UDASIN
When my latest water bill arrived, it was shockingly inflated – close to three times what I usually pay.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Water Authority and setters have also charged that Palestinian theft of water has depleted supplies.
The deal will release 33 million cubic meters of water to the PA, relieving a serious shortage in the Palestinian territories.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The partnership announcement coincided with the arrival to Israel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying business delegation.
Jerusalem residents suffer from some of the worst air pollution levels in the country.
“In your effort to build peace between Israelis and Palestinians... we urge you to prioritize the issue of water,” the lawmakers wrote Trump in an official letter.
Rivlin said that Israel was always ready to assist in the development of African states, but that African states should be supportive of Israel in international forums like the UN in return.
Bizarre April Fool's video joke turns out to really be an ad campaign for SodaStream.
By AMY SPIRO
Israel is the world's leader in water reclamation with 87% of its wastewater undergoing purification and reuse for agriculture.
"The supermarket chains are greedy and the farmers and consumers are paying the price."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Shaka’ah said in his letter of resignation that he and all the members of the municipal council decided to resign to avoid “chaos” in the city because of the crisis.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
"The best thing we can do right now is respond to each appeal as it comes. Time is against us but we will do whatever we can to help."
The agreement, worth some $800 million, is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed among Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian officials on December 9, 2013, in Washington.
Infrastructure Minister Silvan Shalom vows to work for further reductions, but prices will still be double what they were in 2009.
By NIV ELIS
"Beginning in 2015, there will be no water disconnections in the State of Israel."
Stabilization in the water sector has made reduction in tariffs possible.
The move is in contravention of leading public health experts and prime minister’s position in 2012.
Water desalination in Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The Jordan Valley makes Israel a vantage resting point for migrating birds.
By BARRY DAVIS
Is the desert ‘nothingness that needs to be conquered’ or a unique environment we should protect? The long ecological history of the Negev might hold the key to the answer.
By SHIKMA ZAARUR / ZAVIT
Seth M. Siegel takes a comprehensive look at Israel’s role as a "water superpower."
With the disappearing water habitats, the wonderful creatures that live in and around them are also vanishing.
By ITSIK MAROM
“Out of the necessity to contend with difficult and adverse climate and geographical conditions and supported by its entrepreneurial culture, Israel has become a globally unique water solutions hub."
By TAMARA UNGAR
ICRC recommends improved coordination with local authorities to rehabilitate urban services.
The two were sucked into the Reading power plant's pumps when their paddle board turned over.
By BEN HARTMAN
Water and wastewater management cannot and need not wait for a political settlement, and the public, must demand from our governments to act now.
By CLIVE LIPCHIN
The emphasis on water – and the talk about making the desert bloom – accelerated after independence in May 1948.
By SETH SIEGEL
Desalination is great – but it’s taking away some of the magic that our winters once had
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The water corporations are broadly unpopular, and with good reason.
By JPost Editorial
Bringing plants into offices can improve well-being and make people feel happier at work.
Economy Ministry trade attaches in China have been working with Chinese authorities to incorporate Israeli technologies into the country’s expansive water network.