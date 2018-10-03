white house

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
It’s not clear what drove Cohn out now, but the former top executive at the Goldman Sachs investment bank was known to favor conventional Republican free trade policies.
By JTA
The 36-year-old appears to take issue with the fact that investigators want him to turn over “records of any kind” between himself and nine others.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Kushner has had a broad portfolio in the White House, including taking the lead on Trump's plan to forge a Middle East peace deal.
By REUTERS
Trump warns change in access to classified info could affect Middle East peace efforts.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Trump has until the weekend to decide whether to make it public.
Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, has said in promoting his new book that US President Trump is unfit for the presidency.
The official White House Twitter feed on Tuesday highlighted the Jerusalem promise.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.
Spokesman Hogan Gidley said US President Trump's move is based on recommendations from the National Space Council.
Powell could be one of several administration officials to leave at the one-year mark of Trump's presidency.
US President Trump's declaration is not meant to determine the boundaries of the city, which would still be subject to negotiation during the peace process, the officials said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Vice President Mike Pence told a pro-Israel event on Tuesday that Trump was 'actively considering when and how' to move the embassy.
White House peace team rejects deadlines as it prepares an 'architecture' for serious negotiations.
On Thursday Congress approved the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act to include $705 million for US-Israel missile defense cooperation.
The tradition began with president George W. Bush in 2001 and has continued each year since.
US President Donald Trump lands in Japan, kicking off a 12-day Asian trip amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.
Islamic State has been gathering recruits in the region.
The charges include conspiracy against the United States, money laundering, failure to register as agents of a foreign power and making false statements to government and law enforcement officials.
Scaramucci occupied his White House role, as communications director, for a mere ten days before US President Donald Trump fired him.
Only Republican leaders in Congress were briefed on the president's decision.
The US secretary of state's tenure with the Trump administration has been dogged with rumors about unhappiness with Trump's policies and rhetoric.
The island's recovery will likely cost more than $30 billion.
Tillerson disclosed on Saturday that the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialog.
Paul Manafort is one of several close Trump advisers now being investigated as part of Robert Mueller's probe of alleged Russian interference in the US election.
Both family members are serving as senior advisers to the president, with Kushner leading the administration’s effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sebastian Gorka was subject to questioning after he wore the pin of a neo-Nazi group to Trump's inauguration ball.
Mike Cernovich, an alt-right activist, suggested to his more than 300,000 followers on Twitter that Bannon was sacked to ensure that the White House raises troop levels in Afghanistan.
National security adviser wins battle against alt-Right firebrand Bannon.
“I get to work together with a broad range of talented people, and it is a privilege every day to enable the national security team.”
US President Donald Trump is out of control of his team.
It was a tumultuous tenure.
CNN reported two businesses working with Jared Kushner’s family real estate company used his status as a top aide to President Donald Trump to lure Chinese investors.
Some Democratic senators are reportedly pushing for Kushner to give up his White House security clearance.
News of the invitation extended to the president's daughter and son-in-law comes as Kushner is due to arrive in the Mideast in a bid to advance the frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
"US ambassadors are encouraged to celebrate Ramadan through a variety of activities, which are held annually at missions around the world."
Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly disputed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's charge that Israel might not want the US Embassy relocated to Jerusalem at this time.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Trump's press secretary has been known to deliver gaffes that embarrassed the administration. Here are five particularly spicy examples. Will they cost him his job?
By JOY BERNARD
"Ivanka, girlfriend, what are you doing? Come on, it's me Deb, let’s talk to each other, one Jewish mother to another."
The two powerful figures in the Trump administration discussed issues ranging from Syria to Somalia.
"Only in America can a first-generation, Indian-American Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the president."
Nikki Haley addressed a number of issues Thursday night, among them the likelihood that the US would push for a Palestinian state.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Nations' diplomats explain domestic politics to foreign audiences. It doesn’t mean those audiences offer their approval or consent.
"Israel is a staunch ally of the United States, and we support its right to defend itself from the Iranian-backed Syrian and militia forces in southern Syria."
Pence leaves Israel, says Trump still committed to reaching a deal, calls on Palestinians to 'move on' from Jerusalem issue and negotiate.
By HERB KEINON
"Trump is not a serious man," an adviser for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said.
By ADAM RASGON
It will be Jason Greenblatt's first visit to the region since the US formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
US President Donald Trump may order the office shuttered within 90 days.
The official said that during the Cairo meetings Egypt expressed a strong desire to assist the United States’ peace efforts.
"Nothing is impossible in the face of [well-placed] efforts,” said Abbas.
The metal detectors fast became a symbol to Palestinians of Israeli control of the Temple Mount
Netanyahu decided to reopen the Temple Mount in stages starting on Sunday afternoon after he had taken the unusual step of shutting it down on Friday in response to the attack.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
A national security adviser said the administration had successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement by cooperating with Moscow and "with Israel, with Jordan involved."
Republican members of Congress are weighing legislation that would compel the PA to end the policy, or else face an aid severance.
Speaking to NBC's 'Meet the Press,' the US secretary of state explained that the president is taking a "measured" approach to deliberations over the move.
The US president might find himself in the same position as all his predecessors in the Middle East. Loathed for trying and loathed for not doing enough.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"There simply cannot be peace, anywhere, if children are raised with hatred."
Another Trump aide lays out the president's "disruptive" approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the eve of Abbas's visit to Washington.
White House aides appear to be tempering expectations over Trump’s ability to extract concessions from Abbas at a time when the Palestinian leader faces a political crisis at home.
From J Street to the ADL, Jewish groups sound off against the cancellation of the immigration program.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Jared Kushner lawyer-ing could be a sign of tough times ahead for President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
Presidents since Carter have hired Jewish liaisons to serve as point men for the community. But the position has been vacant since January 20.
President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro requested to speak on the phone with US President Donald Trump only to be refused.
The legislation also broadens existing US sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, beyond those simply leveled against the organization's Quds Force.
Minister also voices concern about Saudi-US arms deal.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Putin says Russia was ready to hand a transcript of Trump's meeting with Lavrov over to US lawmakers if that would help reassure them.
So far only Airlines owned by Arab states impacted. Clarifications on Department of Homeland Security restrictions expected Thursday.
The two leaders' last meeting came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Prime Minister's Office later clarified that the talks had not taken place, but that the issue had been raised between Netanyahu and American officials.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV,MICHAEL WILNER
Palestinians fume as Greenblatt heads to Jerusalem in advance of Pence.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
US special envoy Jason Greenblatt met them in the White House on Tuesday and sent out a tweet after the visit.
The former White House communications director called Israel "a beacon of democracy" and said he looked forward to his trip.
Israeli officials say they intend to advance 3,736 settler homes amid criticism that Netanyahu was not building enough in the aftermath of the Obama years.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Ayoub Kara, who is not Jewish himself, praised Trump for having "a proven track-record in opposing antisemitism and religious extremism."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Worries over 'slippery slope' in congressional use of Budget Control Act loophole.
Thursday deadline looming; "When the president has a decision to make, we'll let you know."
Will US President Donald Trump finally make good on his campaign pledge to move the embassy?
A day after Trump left the Jewish state, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman confidently stated that Israel doesn't need White House approval if it wants to continue building.
Map excludes east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, which are part of sovereign Israel.
PMO remarks follow Israeli media report claiming the White House had relayed the decision on the controversial move to the government in Jerusalem.
The conflict has become so personal that we have lost track of what it is really about.
By MEDIA LINE
Idlib province, the only Syrian province that is entirely under rebel control, has been a major target of Russian and Syrian aerial strikes that caused hundreds of civilians casualties.
The meeting in Washington was overshadowed by Trump's domestic problems and left more questions than answers about Hezbollah's role in Lebanon.
"Spoke yesterday with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East. Interesting things are happening!"
The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad he and his military would "pay heavy price" if it conducts an attack.
US President Donald Trump called on Arab leaders to do their share to fight "Islamist extremism" on Sunday in Riyadh.
President to land at Ben-Gurion on Monday • Saudi minister discusses regional peace
If English proficiency had been an immigration requirement a century ago, Miller’s own great-grandmother may not have been allowed into the country.
By BEN SALES/JTA
By JEFF BARAK
Under the current administration, America is not a place that is committed to protecting its people from racial or ethnic violence and bigotry.
By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN
Since it is Turkey that the White House has just reiterated support for, it’s time for a refresher on Turkey’s record on terrorism, genocide and human rights.
By ZACH HUFF
Legitimate criticism should be limited to policy. The attacks against Gorka and others in the administration are something else: political mudslinging.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
So what should the Trump administration prioritize to reassure its allies, warn enemies and stabilize the region during this most important visit to Israel?
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Israel is the most immediate casualty of Trump’s decision to embrace Abbas and the PLO, because the PLO is Israel’s enemy.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The US First Daughter professed to feeling under attack ever since her father assumed office, but said there were also moments of inspiration for which she felt grateful.
Ivanka Trump posted the cute revelation on Twitter.
By BECKY BROTHMAN