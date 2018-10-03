03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Canadian vendors are asked to remove the wine from their shelves and to discontinue importing them.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Jerusalem's Herzl Brewery concocted craft beer from wheat that Tel Aviv University geneticists identified as the strain used for beer in the Holy Land two millennia ago.
By REUTERS
As wildfires continue to rip through the North Bay Area, the Jewish community is reaching out to help those most affected by the devastation.
By SUE FISHKOFF/JTA
Latif Jiji cited his Judaism and celebration of Passover as the inspiration for his winemaking.
By DAVID KLEIN/ JTA
"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regrets the outcome of the wine labelling assessment."
By EYTAN HALON
The first of its kind in Israel, the program aims to provide professional training in the growth, production, analysis and management of wine, the university said.
By SHARON UDASIN
As the warmer season rapidly approaches, the Red and White wine bar is ready to offer guests who are slowly emerging from their winter slumber a unique and exclusive experience.
By SARAH LEVI
Raise your glass and your spirits at the annual kosher wine exhibition.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
Going to a restaurant is a special occasion, yet choosing a wine is a hazard for most people. You receive a wine list full of names you may not know, at prices you could not conceive of paying.
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
Sauvignon Blanc pops back into focus.
A wine is never just a drink, and you can’t disconnect what you sip from its place of origin and its personal history – and the story in this instance was very special.
The new Israel Innovation Fund is looking at how philanthropic support of Israel can be cultivated from a 21st-century perspective.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The people, wines and memories that have provided inspiration over the years.
Don’t start the New Year without at least one glass of champagne, and it doesn’t have to be expensive.
By NERIA BARR
Israel's first authentic whisky excites whisky lovers.
By Adam Montefiore
Kosher wine becomes a participation sport on social media.
It is a nice turn of events that this wine brand founded so many years ago by a traditional Jewish family in Germany should find itself again in Israel.
When buying rosé, be sure to buy only from the last possible vintage.
The focal point of the visit of the delegations from Yibin County in Sichuan and the Wuliangye Group was a gala event held on August 2 at the Andromeda House in Jaffa.
By GABRIEL SMITH
The talent for superlative winemaking is passed on through the generations
Wine tasting festival to take place next week in Tel-Aviv.
By SHAWN RODGERS
These two wineries are among those giving life to the most traditional wine region in Israel, in the valleys surrounding the southern slopes of Mount Carmel.
The new chef restaurant in town launches a menu just in time for summer coupled with a unique wine selection to freshen up your lunch experience.
By JOY BERNARD
The Golan Heights Winery brought Israeli wine to the world’s attention, and is keeping it there.
Truly the toast of the town
By DEBBIE KANDEL
The past 30 years have seen Israel’s wine industry receiving higher and higher grades from the experts and publications that count.
Time to match your cheese and wine
A microcosm of Israeli wine told through the story of two families.
There are more ways than ever to take wine appreciation and enjoyment to the next level.
The order of the evening is set up exactly like a Roman banquet, with the wines spaced out to last the length of the evening.
In biblical times this region was a center of wine production. In those days, people drank far more wine than today because it was safe, whereas water was a carrier of disease.
Beyond their award-winning high-quality
wines, leading winemakers carry on timehonored
traditions in the production of
beloved grape juices and kiddush wines.
One does not live on high international standards of food alone.
Production of cheese, wine, bread and olive oil in the country
has significantly progressed from what it was 15 years ago.
Older wineries try their
best to keep up with the
business’s fast development
by merging tradition with
new quality standards.
Manhattan’s 67 Wines & Spirits believes Israel should be considered like every wine-producing country.
‘A WINE epicenter that includes countries like Greece, Israel and Lebanon might look familiar to someone a couple of thousand years old, but it is certainly a new part of the wine world.
Women in general – and one woman in particular – make exceptional winemakers.
A visit to Tura Winery.
The Wine Bar in the King David Hotel has an impressive selection.
Wine Wednesday goes global.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The wine was placed in the basket by a third party vendor from whom the Embassy purchased the already wrapped baskets, a US source told The Jerusalem Post.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Spiking ticket price and shrinking number of wineries taking part are making some rethink their decision to go to the Jerusalem Wine Festival.
By KAYLA ROSEN
Celebrate Shavuot and the beginning of summer with our list of 20 of the best white and rosé wines available now in the wine stores.
Eran Pick is the first Israeli to join the distinguished elite group of Masters of Wine.
The Israeli wine world gets very busy as Passover approaches, offering newly launched wines and many specials. We sipped some of the wines offered for this holiday and here are our recommendations.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
For Israeli winemakers, the kosher wine market is not only a benefit but also a blessing and a necessity.
Three varieties have characterized our local wines.
Yaacov Oryah is an Israeli winemaker who made a foray into the world of white wines that are made like reds.
Raise your glasses at the fifth annual Jerusalem Kosher Wine Festival.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Eli and Lara Gauthier established a kosher winery in Italy.
Wine expert Avi Feldstein has evolved from barman to boutique winemaker.
From the time Noah planted the first vineyard, wine has been a symbol of Israel and Judaism.
We can learn a lot from Tuscany about wine culture.
The Zimbalista Winery produces refreshing white wine to accompany food and to enjoy.
The Cramim Spa Hotel offers exclusive wine weekends.
Two Italian cooks, a mother and daughter, brought their age old traditions to Tel Aviv
Boutique winery prints Israeli flag on tops of bottles set for export to Europe.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Jerusalem Wineries presents 10 recommended wines
While we happily drink and delight in the Israeli wines that grace dinner tables nationwide, many are unaware of how the origins of the country and the industry itself are interlinked.
By GOL KALEV
A warm embrace, a glass of red wine, a cocktail, some chocolate and lots of red – it’s time to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
If you want to know about wine journalism, you've got to know about David Silverman.
The Jezreel Valley offers wine tasting, off-road tours, spring-side picnics, a spa, an Italian restaurant and handmade ice cream.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Many activities will be taking place during the festival.
If you really want to understand how wine is produced, though, you need to actually go to a winery and check it out firsthand.
A Rishon Lezion exhibition revives the Carmel Winery’s historic beginnings.
By BARRY DAVIS
The festival, which has already begun and will continue until November 19, offers a variety of activities connected with wine that will take place in wineries and vineyards.
"Wine is Israel’s best ambassador; Today we are more known for hi-tech – but you can’t give a bottle of hi-tech as a present"
A photographic tour o fthe Psagot winery.
By MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
The secrets of getting a good dessert wine for the new year’s festivities.
‘Cremisan Winery has a permanence that outlives the shallowness of daily politics.’
Considering that the English-speaking countries are highly involved in producing and selling wine, it is surprising that there aren’t many wineries here with an Anglo influence.
Fast forward to today: Big barrels are back in.
Miodownik combined his winemaking skills with his Zionism and religion by founding a winery in Israel.
To make a kosher wine in a non-kosher winery can be costly in terms of time and money.
I recommend taking an opportunity this Shavuot to celebrate the flowering of gourmet Israel with these four fundamental regional and historical products.
Wine has been revered in this land since biblical times, but today there are those who try to tarnish the tannins with BDS.
The innovative rehabilitation program was devised to treat alcoholism – but is equally helpful in treating other addictions.
By MIKE GROPPER
"I am dedicating this week’s column to the latter group of people, who tend to stay far away from long, arduous hikes, and instead prefer to be pampered."
Festival with optional overnight stay in a beduin tent or camping is adventurous fun for the family.
Nati Shohat, of Flash90, speaks of the value and the costs of getting the perfect shot.
By ASAF FINKELSTEIN
The Beshvil Hayayin festival highlights the ever- increasing prominence of Israel in the world of wine.
By ITSIK MAROM
From Rosh Pina's Galilee Wine Festival to Tel Aviv's "Tubi 60 Pop Art Gala," these are the events and places worthy to take note of in the coming weeks.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A round-up of news briefs from around the nation.
The seventh Wine Trail Festival continues until June 19.
By MIRIAM KRESH
The Great Synagogue was the first spiritual-religious center of the evolving moshava – agricultural colony – while Haviv School was the first Hebrew-language-based institution of its kind in pre-stat
Got a taste for vino? Visit the Sarona Complex’s Tasting Room.
The Jewish actress tells of her family's Friday night tradition.
By AMY SPIRO
To mark Purim in Jerusalem, I offer my semi-annual guide to good drinking of current kosher Israeli wines.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Purify the soul and cleanse the mind by moderately imbibing great Israeli wines.
For international trade, and wine aficionados, the operationally relevant part of the LCBO letter and the CFIA directive was the call to vendors to stop importing or selling wine from the West Bank.
By DORON HINDIN
You can almost hear Haman snickering sarcastically: “Let’s ‘put some daylight’ between the Jews and their God.”
The stock market is up, and unemployment at record lows. The borders are holding stable.
For Shushan Purim, meet 10 of the wine-makers behind Israel’s top wines.
If the EU is to be a fair and credible interlocutor as part of the Middeast Quartet, it needs to regain Israeli trust by adopting a fair and impartial approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
By DAN DIKER
The famously sweet concord wine has gained a following among non-Jewish populations, according the WSJ.
Earlier this month, Recanati Winery presented first bottles of white wine grown from indigenous grape species.
By JTA
Large 1,500-year-old winepress unearthed in area once known for wine production.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD