women of israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Women bring a different viewpoint and sometimes different solutions and we don’t have enough women in the high echelons of the security establishment.”
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Elles ont décidé de confondre les genres. De brandir leur féminité comme étendard d’unité. Une histoire de femmes, la paix ? Et pourquoi pas
By NATHALIE BLAU
« Il est louable qu’une personne ayant un handicap ait été choisie pour représenter l’ensemble du pays »
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Before Motal started her tourism business, she was a retired preschool teacher. At 65, she says, she has found her true calling.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Haredi women in the workforce are not such a novelty anymore.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Newly disclosed letter written by first prime minister two months before establishment of state calls it ‘privilege and duty’ to name female ministers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Throughout March, JNF will host more than 30 events nationwide.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Women covering Kotel visit complain about being penned off.
By GIL HOFFMAN
A closer look at the religious sector's disdain over co-ed service, a field Israel is leading in.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Haredi extremists put the signs in question back up after the court ordered their removal, to the outrage of many female activists who deem the signs to be demeaning and wrong.
By JEREMY SHARON
Can the addition of women to the Armored Corps boost its popularity?
Exhibition showcases the clothes of victims of domestic violence
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel combats rape culture, joins international SlutWalk movement in a special demonstration held in Jerusalem.
By JOY BERNARD
'Women are treated as if they are inferior, like they are children,’ says one woman
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Women from different walks of life and some from backgrounds that held no promise responded to an invitation from First Lady Nechama Rivlin to come to the President’s Residence on Tuesday.
Women in Israel are making strides in education, but fall behind in wages and C-level representation.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Ghadir Kamal Meriach became the first female Druse news presenter on Channel 1, earning praise from industry peers.
Chief Rabbi of Western Wall accuses Women of the Wall of violating agreement with government; group says that not reading from Torah was part of a deal they "could not accept."
Inspired by New York Magazine's July 2015 cover featuring women who were allegedly sexual assault by comedian Bill Cosby, Israel's 'Laisha.'
By REUTERS
The report, written by Sagit Azary-Viesel and Prof. Dan Ben-David, offered a comprehensive review of the gender gap in Israel's labor market.
Over half of Jewish Israelis would not vote for a party that does not include women in its list, a poll released by women's leadership organization WePower found Wednesday.
By LAHAV HARKOV
If the women lose custody and their right to remain in Israel, the children will in all probability be placed in the custody of a violent father.
"I want to see fifty percent women among the presidents of universities and among all the positions at the top of the pyramid," says women's advocate.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The Talmud asserts that soldiers in King David’s army issued divorce documents before going out to war. In fact, one medieval commentator even attributes this practice to wars in the time of Moses.
By SHLOMO BRODY
While a recent ruling by the High Court now permits women to head Israel's rabbinical court system, it doesn't actually mean a woman will get the job.
By REVITAL AMIRAN
Today, awareness of the deep-rooted problem of domestic violence is rising in every sector in the country.
By CARMIT SAPIR VITZ
Facing arrests and harassment, Jewish men from various streams join the female prayer group in an effort to promote justice and tolerance.
By NECHAMA VEEDER
On International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, head of Wizo's Department for the Prevention of Violence says new campaign focuses on men, rather than women.
By DANA ZAX
A thousand women joined the Peace Train from Nahariya to Sderot to highlight the need for female voices in negotiations.
The impressive increase of women's representation in the Knesset has not translated into similar strides in other political spheres and senior executive positions.
By OFER KENIG
During the course of this year, despite unceasing harassment by the Western Wall rabbi, Women of the Wall continued praying at the Western Wall.
By ANAT HOFFMAN
As a member of Women of the Wall, I look forward to a time when we have a beautiful and welcoming prayer space at the Kotel.
By BONNIE RIVA RAS
Bonna Haberman created and ran Women of the Wall (WOW) for years and remained active in our core mission literally until the day she died.
By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
It is time to finish the comedy and restore respect for the Western Wall, honor for women who wish to observe mitzvot and glory for the Torah and those who wish read and study it openly.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Are ‘bossy’ women controlling, or simply strong?
By JUDY MONTAGU
Why women? Why the Kotel? For those of us who are Orthodox, women’s prayer is the only option for full participation, including Torah reading and service leading.
Women continue to suffer even though their legal status has changed.
By ALIZA SHINHAR
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By PAM PELED,DANIT SHEMESH,TZIPPI SHA-KED
In Israel there are numerous exhibitions throughout the country over the coming few weeks that have been created or curated or both by women.
Do women interpret Torah differently than men?
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
‘And God spoke to Moses: “…Send forth for yourself men and they will tour the Land of Canaan…”’ (Numbers 13:1,2)
By SHLOMO RISKIN