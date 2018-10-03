women of the wall

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The body searches were described as “belittling in the extreme” and “humiliating.”
By JEREMY SHARON
"Like everything in Israel, things take time," coalition chairman tells JAFI Board of Governors members.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
#8 on The Jerusalem Post's 50 Influential Jews Of 2017.
Silverman was among leading US Jewish figures who expressed their anger and disappointment in June after the Israeli government indefinitely froze an agreement for an egalitarian prayer.
Fight to allow women into shrine gained momentum after a petition was lodged with the Supreme Court.
By REUTERS
Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit has said that progressive Jewish prayer is a protected right at the prayer area at the southern end of the Western Wall.
Women of the Wall’s prayer services for the New Moon have been the subject of severe harassment by Orthodox protestors, including the mass use of whistles, shrieking, cursing and physical violence.
“You don’t need the legislature to tell you it's the Western Wall, it is the Western Wall. Everything we’re talking about is symbolic. Even if it’s not recognized in law, it is the Western Wall."
Malkieli was not the only MK in the hearing to make derogatory comments about progressive Jews and liberal members of Knesset.
The rift over the future of the egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall continues to deepen.
Judges indicated they strongly favor the implementation of the now-frozen 2016 government resolution to create a state-recognized egalitarian section at the southern end of the holy site.
Allegations were made that a Women of the Wall activist tried to smuggle Torah parchments under her clothes.
Some of the women were visibly frustrated, with many saying that a megaphone has never been used to drown out their service before.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Progressive groups petitioned the court to handle government accountability regarding the egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall.
What are the results of Sunday’s decision to nix a planned egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, and what will happen in the future?
Government figures have hit back at the torrent of condemnation it has faced over the cancellation of the Western Wall agreement.
MK Rachel Azaria: "We must not lose US Jewry, and this proposal is a threat to this support.”
“It appears that a growing number of people in the Israeli public feel that the Western Wall has been ‘stolen’ from them.”
Haredi men jostled and pushed the women as they entered and exited the cordon designated by the police for them in the Women’s section.
The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the demands of the haredi party heads and Ariel.
Court rules in interim injunction that Western Wall Rabbi and other state agencies must explain why women should not be allowed to pray in accordance with their custom at the traditional plaza.
Organizers believe that in all likelihood the protestors will not be allowed into the site with the Torah scrolls, which could lead to a blockade of the entrance by the demonstrators.
Implementation has been frozen due to the opposition of the haredi political parties to the plan, a stance which emerged after the resolution was passed by the cabinet in January.
For almost 30 years, Women of the Wall and others have been fighting to pray at the Kotel the way they want.
In its letter to the Attorney General, WOW demanded that he instruct Halevi and police personnel at the Western Wall to protect WOW worshipers and their right to pray at the site.
The police stood a short distance away and watched from the sidelines.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The movements said they were “deeply disappointed” by the failure to implement the January agreement to create a large, government recognized egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall.
"You're not Jews," haredi protestors shouted at the non-Orthodox worshipers.
Religious Services Ministry tells Western Wall rabbi that he does not have the authority to ban a mixed prayer service in the upper plaza.
Women of the Wall say in response that Western Wall rabbi has "created a catch 22 for women at the Western Wall."
Police attempt to confiscate Torah scroll brought to the site, but are blocked by women worshipers.
Worshipers required to stand in specially cordoned-off area of women’s section, under heavy police guard.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JTA
B’Tzedek petitions High Court, warns of violence at Kotel Sunday.
Reform movement threatens to use ‘fist of the High Court’
The UTJ MK’s remarks came after the government voted to create an egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall.
By LAHAV HARKOV
WOW announced on Sunday night that Passover ceremony would be conducted “by women, for women,"
Chief Rabbi of Western Wall accuses Women of the Wall of violating agreement with government; group says that not reading from Torah was part of a deal they "could not accept."
Women of the Wall offshoot group has publicly rejected the agreement for a pluralist prayer section and says it will continue to pray at the women’s section of the current Western Wall plaza.
According to a press release from Women of Reform Judaism condemning the incident, the man was stopped by police but allowed to stay at the site.
By JTA
“This is victory for the Jewish people - The promise of the Jewish state is that it will be the Jewish state of all the Jewish people, and the Kotel should be a space for all Jewish people to pray,"
By JEREMY SHARON,STEVE LINDE
Official expresses hope that move will "connect more and more people from the Jewish world to Jerusalem.”
By HERB KEINON
WOW, Reform, Masorti movements say compromises were necessary, haredim vote against decision but did not fight to defeat it.
Organization says it will not be bound by emerging deal between Women of the Wall and non-Orthodox denominations to create pluralistic prayer space at Robinson’s Arch along the Western Wall.
“Apparently when Netanyahu spoke of ‘all’ Jews in November 2015, he forgot that women make up half of all Jews,” WOW said.
Several requests to allow a ceremonial-sized hannukia into the women’s section made to Western Wall administrator Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz were refused.
“Public authorities are prohibited from any separation between men and women even if done following requests from a sector of the public with an interest in the matter,” says deputy AG.
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, supervisor of the Western Wall and the holy places, was urged by lawmakers to let women at holy site stage their own Hannuka ceremony.
The non-Orthodox Jewish movements still have a few options open for progress on prayer at Judaism's holiest site.
By YAAKOV KATZ
A personal view on a controversial subject.
By JAMIE HALPER
It is time to liberate the Kotel for all Jewish people.
By GILAD KARIV
Women of the Wall invites Israeli society to dream of a new reality at the Western Wall.
By ANAT HOFFMAN
The rabbis and leaders of the Jewish Theological Seminary prayed separately until the 1980s, as also did most Reform Jews in Europe before the Holocaust.
By EINAT RAMON
“Mr. Netanyahu’s broken promise is a disgrace and a betrayal of Israelis committed to religious liberty.”
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Invest now in a plan (not a deal), that will pay off for real instead of mourning a regressive deal.
By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
During the course of this year, despite unceasing harassment by the Western Wall rabbi, Women of the Wall continued praying at the Western Wall.
And we say: the Supreme Court of Israel asked on what grounds Jews should be denied full religious expression at the Western Wall.
Netanyahu’s call for patience was too little, too late for Israel’s Reform and Conservative Jews, who are backed by the great majority of American Jews.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The struggle of the Women of the Wall is not for the Kotel, but for the place of women in every synagogue in the world.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
I am not without sympathy for the displaced Arab settlers that the West has made into Palestinians.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Send your young people and rabbis on hachshara to these schools. Forge deep ties; build broad, societal loyalty to your movements. Forgo the show.
We hope Netanyahu, under pressure from the zealots in the cabinet, does not attempt to extract additional concessions from the progressive streams of Judaism and the Women of the Wall.
The Western Wall is our space – women’s and that of all Israel.
It is obvious that in the marketplace of ideas and life values, Orthodoxy can fare quite well, with resulting practical outcomes.
The plan calls for the new portion of the Wall to be managed by a board including non-Orthodox Jews, but should also include representatives from the Diaspora.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
What Mr. Sharansky and other advocates of the deal neglect to mention are the trade-offs for this deal and its profound consequences for human rights.
Instead of pushing for a Pyrrhic victory that would have split our paths, they chose the only possible way to preserve the Wall as one symbol for one people.
By NATAN SHARANSKY
But from that broken-heartedness we will grow and continue to reach toward heaven with all the souls of Israel calling out our pain and our joy, our fear and our hope.
By SUSAN SILVERMAN
As a member of Women of the Wall, I look forward to a time when we have a beautiful and welcoming prayer space at the Kotel.
By BONNIE RIVA RAS
Coercion is wrong in religion, and it is wrong in public policy. It is wrong, above all, at the Kotel, which should be a place of inclusiveness for all the Jewish people.
It’s not the Wall, it’s ultra-Orthodoxy.
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Rabbi Susan Silverman and The Jerusalem Post’s Religious Affairs correspondent Jeremy Sharon join the podcast.
By PODCAST