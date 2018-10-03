03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"After 17 years of missiles falling and reprisals like ping pong, it is time to separate the people of Gaza from terror by bringing more work to the people."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Lapid also said that Israel needs to give up the idea of a gas pipeline to Turkey.
By HERB KEINON
Sheikh Abu Bilal Ismail said in a fiery 2014 sermon at Berlin's Al-Nur mosque: “Oh, Allah, destroy the Zionist Jews, they are no challenge for you."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
These payments are incitement and an incentive to commit acts of terrorism against Israelis, Stern said.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Yesh Atid faction members visit the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Al-Quds Day rally in Berlin called for Israel's destruction.
Alors que les relations entre Londres et Jérusalem sont au plus haut, un incident mineur
a été monté en épingle pour tenter de les envenimer
By SYLVIE BERGER
Des centaines de milliers de personnes handicapées rencontrent des difficultés pour joindre les deux bouts
By TALI KORD
La victoire du candidat centriste sera considérée comme un revers salutaire infligé au populisme
Face à la maladie qui l'a touchée à l'âge de 9 ans, la députée l'a affrontée avec courage
Alalouf criticized pro-health organizations and tobacco companies for not appearing at the meeting.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Yesh Atid English brings two MKs to engage with Anglos on their stomping grounds.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
After articles on the PFLP's attempts to run for seats in the German parliament, the group has put out a statement condemning Israeli media and political parties.
With no clear political alternative to King Bibi, 2015 saw a disorganized, lackluster and ultimately failed attempt by members of Knesset to topple the premier.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Now Lapid is going after Netanyahu, even though he is not yet on the ropes, according to the polls.
Yesh Atid MK Yaakov Peri falsely presented himself as having served in the IDF as a paratrooper for many years, TV show reveals.
Joint List MK also resigns as part of rotation agreement.
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz hinted that he likely would be on a Knesset list for one of the parties in the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
Few Mossadniks have gone into politics, but that isn't stopping Ram Ben Barak.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ben Barak joins former Shin Bet security service director Yaakov Peri, former IDF Major-General Elazar Stern, and former Jerusalem police chief Mickey Levy, who are all current MKs.
The spike in votes for MK Yair Lapid’s party can likely be credited to matters of religion and state driving the agenda in recent weeks, particularly concerning the Minimarkets Law.
Normally clean Yesh Atid, Hatnua also fined.
The Likud’s request came following emails sent in the last few days by Yesh Atid with the subject line, “They are going to close down your city on Shabbat.”
Bill to cut PA tax payments over terrorist salaries still stuck in committee.
Yesh Atid has released its seven point plan for the future of Israel that is available in English.
The law, which was passed in 2007, has prevented IDF chiefs of staff and other generals from going straight from the army to the Knesset like many of their predecessors.
Groups turn to High Court hours after marathon filibuster efforts fail to thwart controversial bill critics claim tie police hands and hide essential information from the public.
Haredi leader and United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Litzman proposed a bill that would require an academic degree to be a prime minister which is considered a move against MK Yair Lapid.
By JEREMY SHARON
The law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and mini markets to open on Shabbat.
Half of the respondents said they were unsatisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the coalition crisis.
Yesh Atid's strategy for Israel’s security is not only military; it is based on the idea that a Jewish and democratic state.
“I can’t go into detail, because I gave evidence. But I don’t see any other option. We deserve answers,” the Yesh Atid head divulged on the state of the investigation known as 'Case 3000.'
The Supreme Court and members of the Zionist Union are boycotting the ceremony to honor 50 years of settlements in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the Golan.
“We have the right to tell our government, if you are only preoccupied with yourselves, we can replace you with people who will be preoccupied with us.”
Lapid intends to use the meeting to present his party's plans for Israel's future and to answer questions from the crowd.
After Gabbay won the Labor Party leadership primary 10 days ago, Yesh Atid dropped in the subsequent polls and Labor surpassed the party by far.
After Gabbay was elected to the Labor leadership on Monday, polls show the centrist union gaining popularity, though still trailing Likud.
"I was close to the premiership two years ago, and I still intend to get there. The result we achieved was terrific considering all the forces that were working against us.”
"I have met more convicts in my five years in politics than in my entire life before that," says Yesh Atid leader.
“I didn’t think such criminal behavior against helpless elderly was possible.”
Israeli author David Grossman wins prestigious Man Booker International Prize in London.
It is however likely to face strident opposition from the haredi political parties as well as elements with Bayit Yehudi, and will be difficult to advance in the current government.
A new Channel 2 report indicates a rise in popularity for the Likud party but a lack of support for the prime minister.
Yair Lapid's new project, titled "Nachshon Plan," will try to tackle the issue of corruption as well as boost law enforcement in the country.
By UDI SHAHAM
Results show Lapid’s party could replace Likud at top.
Lapid lectured about Begin's leadership to students from the Tavor pre-military academy in Nazareth Ilit at the Etzel Museum in Tel Aviv.
Lapid added that he believes that the next elections will happen this year.
There are two American-born MKs in the current Knesset: Michael Oren (Kulanu) and Yehudah Glick (Likud).
In her job as State Control Committee chairwoman, MK Karin Elharar doesn’t cut the government, or herself, any slack.
Yesh Atid announced that its MKs would donate their pay raise to "citizens in which the state does not invest."
The “V15 bill” would limit fundraising in an election year by political organizations that are not parties.
"I am following the trial, and I have reached the conclusion that if Elor Azaria is convicted, he should receive an immediate pardon and should not sit a single day in jail."
The poll found that for the first time, former finance minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party had passed Likud, 24 seats to 22.
The Israeli political party, Yesh Atid, has opened a website to assist stranded citizens on Saturday night and Sunday following Netanyahu's decision to cancel railway construction work on Shabbat.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Former National Security Council chief tells Knesset c'tee that government's decision-making process is flawed and illegal.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Insults US on July 4: Baseball 'Not real sport'
Former founder of "Israeli FBI" Yoav Segalovitz announces that he is joining Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.
By LAHAV HARKOV,BEN HARTMAN
With no designated foreign minister in sight, Yair Lapid decided to become a diplomat in his fight against the government from the opposition.
Lapid intends to lead an effort to re-examine funding of the council.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"The Americans are now saying, 'We don’t want to do business with the current Israeli government'," said Lapid.
The women's branch within the party's Anglo division is another step in the Yesh Atid party's extensive effort to reach out to potential new voters and supporters.
Zionist Union MK calls for party to reflect on its direction; Bennett unimpressed by his party’s 30% rise.
The spokesman said the first extension was made two years ago. Another term was quietly added three months ago.
A Yesh Atid spokesman said in response that the change was made by the party's administration in an organized manner.
Yesh Atid leader wants ‘maximum Jews on maximum land.'
Associates: 'Closed file allows him to enter politics.'
Yesh Atid leader says Israeli public diplomacy has failed because the world had stopped paying attention to the current government.
“Let’s unfreeze the places we can unfreeze,” Yesh Atid leader said.
Meretz MKs decide to donate their raises to charity.
Yesh Atid leader plans legislation to ban BDS groups from funding Israeli NGOs.
Kulanu MK Azaria says ensuring availability of leisure activities must be done in tandem to Zohar’s bill.
After MK Hazan apologized, he complained about the "personal shaming" towards him and called on people "to lower the flames a bit."
Lapid says Netanyahu, Bennett, Ya'alon show they have "no values" by supporting amendment to haredi draft bill.
UTJ MK says he isn’t opposed to ultra-Orthodox enlistment, just coercion
It is rare for a party to continue regular programming and host the party chairman when there is no general election in sight.
Haim Jelin says committee discussion was "Zionist Union press conference."
Lapid wrote about the need for national unity but not for a national unity government, which he currently opposes.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
"What is happening behind the scenes of the Zionist organizations is the worst culture of political deals and corruption."
Piron will be departing parliament in favor of "a senior educational position," the secularist party said.
The Limmud International Jewish learning organization held one of its renowned conventions over two days on Thursday and Friday in Jerusalem.
Call follows similar invitation from Yesh Atid head Lapid.
Lapid: the Left "is not capable of winning an election. They won't win for at least another 30 years."
MK Mickey Levi (Yesh Atid), a former deputy finance minister, said it is critical for the market that the government stick to the date it set, August 31.
Yesh Atid leader calls for public inquiry commission on Netanyahu's handling of the Iran nuclear issue.
By DANA SOMBERG
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid assails premier over Iran agreement, which he called 'Israel's greatest foreign policy failure'.
By ARIK BENDER
"I hope that the anti-corruption demonstrations continue from both left-wing and right-wing Israelis."
By DOV LIPMAN
One would bar officials with moral turpitude, one would handcuff the police.
Can Israel afford to trust a man who says that his greatest achievement is murdering innocent people at point-blank range?
By YAIR LAPID
Netanyahu has allowed his government’s agenda to be increasingly dictated by the wishes of two small segments of society rather than the broader public interest.
By LEWIS ROSEN
Was there a criminal offense? It shouldn’t matter. High standards should be the baseline for our country’s leadership.
Netanyahu only made things worse for himself by trying to exploit the situation to embarrass Transportation Minister Israel Katz.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
How do we re-establish trust in the political leadership and restore dignity to the Knesset?
Though basically a secular party, Yesh Atid has its own in-house modern haredi rabbi, Dov Lipman.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As we used to say to one another in 2012 when we founded Yesh Atid, “They can call themselves whatever they want, in the end they’re all centrists.”