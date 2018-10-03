03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Yuval Diskin made the remarks during an appearance on Channel 2's weekly Friday night news magazine.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Yuval Diskin says causing more bloodshed will exacerbate situation.
"I am always afraid of people who don't have questions," Moreh says of Oscar-nominated documentary.
By REUTERS
To what degree do theological beliefs influence Binyamin Netanyahu's decisions?
By MICHAEL FREUND
Yuval Diskin warns Hamas getting stronger while Fatah getting weaker: "When Abbas goes, security situation could deteriorate."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Cohen becomes first observant Jew to hold top security position; says "agency will have to adapt quickly to new strategic reality."
By YAAKOV KATZ AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
"There are fingerprints and tracks that maybe there were attempts, and they were treated," Shin Bet chief Diskin says.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Shin Bet chief calls to continue security coordination with PA; warns of Israeli-Arab threat as great as Iran nuke.
“We and the police are two organizations that walk the fine line between maintaining national security and civil rights,” says Diskin.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
"I am convinced that he will bring the capabilities, leadership and experience to meet the challenges," says Netanyahu.
By HERB KEINON AND YAAKOV KATZ
Cohen will replace outgoing Israel Security Agency head Diskin; 30 year Shin Bet veteran "understands challenges before us," Netanyahu says.
Netanyahu set to reveal the identity of new Israel Security Agency head at conference in Jerusalem.
Shin Bet chief says "Hamas people in Cairo were sure that public pressure would make us accept them; it became a slippery slope."
Knesset members criticize rabbi for remarks that abductions of Israeli teens were result of anti-religious legislation.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,ARIEL ZILBER
Yuval Diskin used his Twitter feed to criticize Hebron chief rabbi Dov Lior for saying that abductions were result of anti-religious legislation.
Former Shin Bet head responds to Netanyahu's verbal assault against him in tongue-in-cheek Facebook message.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Diskin calls for settlement freeze outside main blocs, to stop settlement growth from getting out of control.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Netanyahu: Critics need to decide whether I have messianic complex or act of self-interests; adds stopping Iran's nuclear program, deploying Iron Dome batteries are top priorities of another term; blames Abbas for stalled talks.
By HERB KEINON
Former Shin Bet chief levels sharp criticism over the decision-making process at the highest echelons of Israeli government.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Polls show Labor nearly tripling in size after election; Yacimovich in talks with high-profile defense experts, social protest leaders.
Ehud Olmert's spokesperson says defense minister seriously damages state security after Barak says his critics "serve Iran."
As the rumblings of general elections grow louder, some say Diskin was preparing his own entrance to the political arena.
Expert questions former Mossad chief’s assertion that strike would ‘speed up’ Iranian nuclear program.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND YAAKOV KATZ
Former Mossad chief offers support for ex-Shin Bet counterpart who said he has no confidence in Netanyahu, Barak.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Opposition leader says Diskin spoke out against PM, Barak out of "deep concern" for country; Dichter: Diskin damaging Shin Bet.
Diskin says leaders lying about effectiveness of strike on Iran; sources close to defense minister decry criticism as political
Yacimovich, Gal-On submit bills to dissolve Knesset; Mofaz prepares Kadima for early elections.
Sources close to PM and Barak accuse Diskin of being "politically motivated" and "frustrated," after he slammed the 2.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
FM says in Channel 2 interview that future of gov't coalition to be determined after vote on his "Tal Law" alternative.
Netanyahu, Barak, whom the former Shin Bet chief called "unfit to lead," have yet to respond to comments.
Former Shin Bet chief says leaders are not fit to lead, adds they are misleading the public about Iran.
Likud MK Danon proposes “Dagan Bill” implementing a cooling-off period before former senior security officials can speak to media.
'Al-Jarida' alleges Dagan, Diskin are part of political campaign against PM, Barak that recruited journalists, opposition politicians.
“It’s almost a cliché – this is what he always does. He’s under pressure at home, so he deflects attention,” Syria scholar says.
By OREN KESSLER
Shin Bet chief warns of declaration of Palestinian statehood in UN; Ayalon warns, Israel cannot prevent General Assembly from granting state.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
Shin Bet chief tells Knesset c'tee PA intends to call on UN to recognize Palestinian statehood, "will place us in a problematic situation."
Shin Bet chief says UNGA could declare Palestinian state as early as September after several S. American countries announce their support.
A transcript of the acrimonious argument in the first afternoon panel discussion on Israel’s security situation.
By STEVE LINDE
Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Gabi Ashkenazi may have succeeded in confronting the many military challenges of the past four years, but the professional challenge posed by Defense Minister Ehud Barak proved one hurdle too many.
Defense minister says that he has little confidence that negotiations will convince Iran to give up seeking nukes.
Barak to start interviewing candidates to replace Ashkenazi.
Shin Bet Chief: There is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
By BY REBECCA ANNA STOIL AND AP
Top officer: High-level adjustments made; Kamm's mom says she meant no harm.
The documents stolen by Anat Kamm would be a treasure trove for enemy spies.
By AMIR MIZROCH
Changing of guard at IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and Military Intelligence to come all at once, at a particularly sensitive juncture.
Barak says decision supported by Netanyahu; IDF chief to complete four-year tenure in 2011.
Barak says decision supported by PM; IDF chief to complete tenure in 2011.
Yuval Diskin has been a fierce Netanyahu critic since leaving his post as Shin Bet director.
Former Likud minister Sa’ar isn’t about to make a
comeback, either, Piron debating whether or not to quit.
Yuval Diskin wrote a lengthy post on his Facebook page warning of the impending threat of Jewish extremism.
Yuval Diskin attacks Netantahu for video showing interior of Prime Minister's Residence in detail.
Former Shin Bet chief attacks PM and defense minister for freezing cabinet members out of decision-making process, praises Bennett for taking initiative, insisting tunnel threat be addressed.
Shin Bet chief: It will be very difficult to return genie to the bottle; 16 US senators call for tougher sanctions against Syria.
Shin Bet chief tells cabinet that the quality of weaponry smuggled into the Gaza Strip has declined significantly since the assassination al-Mabhouh.
Diskin reportedly meets Cairo officials to discuss Sinai rocket fire.
Part I of Turkel Commission inquiry focused on 2010 Gaza flotilla raid, finding Israel acted in accordance with international law.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
According to Wikileaks cable, Shin Bet head Diskin told the US in Nov. 2007 that PA's intel chief is a cruel, dangerous psychopath.
Shin Bet head's 2007 assessment: Fatah "desperate, disorganized, and demoralized" in Gaza, Hamas "well-organized and ascendant."
There is growing anger among Israelis in the south over the fact that promises the security situation would improve have gone unmet.
MK Elazar Stern calls Rabbi Dov Lior’s comments a ‘desecration.’
By JEREMY SHARON
If Syria teaches us anything, it is that territory still counts and counts big, contrary to trendy wishful-thinking.
By JPost Editorial
How open should heads of secret state organizations be? Is it acceptable for them to talk about private details in documentaries?
By LIOR AKERMAN
Shin Bet commanders have traditionally opposed videotaping interrogations since tapes might fall into the wrong hands.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
For someone of Yuval Diskin’s stature and background it should be obvious that there are many problems that can be fixed, but silence – once broken – remains broken.
By LIAT COLLINS
Yuval Diskin’s latest rant is an object lesson in why defense officials often fail as politicians.
By EVELYN GORDON
By letting Netanyahu get away unchallenged for so long, the country’s political opposition, to their shame, have failed to do theirs.
By JEFF BARAK
Failing to vote reveals a basic lack of appreciation for the gift of democracy.
“A blank vote seems to me more and more of a good option that could also be a strong statement if many people did the same.... We must think of a way to make a deep and profound change in our country.”
By BEN CASPIT
Candidly Speaking: Recently been subjected to variety of prominent Israelis besmirching their country for personal agendas.
By ISI LEIBLER
Every leader is a human being whose decision-making is shaped and influenced by the values, principles and beliefs that he holds.
Dagan example is more than enough for Israel seriously to reconsider whether heads of security organizations should be known to public.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
It appears, and not for the first time, that rich operational and security experience do not guarantee success in the public arena.
By TZACHI HANEGBI
Dagan and Diskin jeopardize the international coalition against Iran, demoralize Israelis and embolden Ahmedinejad.
By SARAH HONIG
In our modern political context, many people are uneasy with the idea that leaders might be influenced by religious or theological belief.
Diskin’s criticism, essentially a reiteration of a line taken by Dagan after he stepped down, has shaken up the political establishment.
Shin Bet head Yuval Diskin should save some indignation over the Anat Kamm affair for himself; it represents a serious failure for his organization.
By YITZHAK KLEIN