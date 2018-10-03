03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel chairs Kimberly Process; targets Zimbabwe for reform.
By SHARON WROBEL
Despite heavy military presence in Harare, life is continuing as normal.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The effort is part of the Operation Abraham project headed by Dr. Inon Schenker.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The resignation letter written that was read out by the speaker of the country's parliament made no mention of who he was leaving in charge of the country.
By REUTERS
The leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans said on Sunday plans to impeach President Robert Mugabe would go ahead as scheduled.
"I've been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last."
Soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday and seized the state broadcaster.
Attendees, including former lawmaker, are detained for discussing and lecturing about uprisings in Tunis and Cairo.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Last week’s four-day annual plenary meeting of the diamond-regulating Kimberley Process (KP)failed to find a solution to the ongoing issue of diamond exports from the Marange region.
By RON FRIEDMAN
According to report, life expectancy in Arab countries overall increased from 51 years in 1970 to almost 70 today, the greatest gain of any region.
Zimbabwe police stop two Pakistanis trying to cross S.Africa border.
Deputy mining minister rebuffs The Times report of agreement; says: We have no capacity to handle uranium.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Times reports Mugabe agrees to deal despite sanctions.
New intelligence report says new measures to find nuclear supplies are in line with assessments that Iran can't sustain its program domestically.
Ahmadinejad visits Africa to build alliances in order to evade UN sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF AND AP
UK paper: African nation to trade uranium ore deposits for oil.
By AP AND JPOST.COM STAFF
"Iran hopes to persuade non-permanent Security Council members, such as Uganda, to vote against new sanctions or at least abstain from the vote," says expert.
Martin Rapaport wishes to challenge "blood diamond" certification via Kimberley Process.
World's oldest was not allowed three caregivers.
By RUTH EGLASH
Ben-Simon: Labor must quit coalition.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Human Rights Watch urges gov't to move rapidly to end "suffering of innocent."
Israel's ambassador in Pretoria, South Africa, is in constant communication with the community.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A Zimbabwean Jew, I grew up in a bubble within a bubble – a member of the tightly knit Jewish community within the larger white community.
By DAVE BLOOM
Gathering at South African University of KwaZulu-Natal focuses on African tribes who claim to have Jewish origins.
By RINA BASSIST SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Representatives at ‘blood diamond’ summit now taking place in Tel Aviv slam Harare.
By day Labe works as a research assistant to a professor of dental medicine in Tel Aviv.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Among my family’s many legends is one that ends in a cemetery in the heart of Africa.
By BEN DANSKER
During the World War II the South African Zionist Federation twice a week sent planes with military supplies and dehydrated food products.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“Africa is the wealthiest continent, but the poorest and least developed.”
By NIMI PRINCEWELL
With Mugabe gone, the child in me wonders whether the Balancing Rocks have done their job and will slowly begin to tumble over in relief.
By R. K. MAYER
In my book, this qualifies Mugabe as the world’s stupidest man.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The cure was worse than disease, with Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe and North Korea voted onto the HRC.
By VIC ALHADEFF
It has been 15 months since Barack Obama called for ‘good-faith negotiations’ with the Islamic Republic on its nuclear program. Where are we now? Still talking about it.
By BARRY RUBIN
These southern African countries offer a broad range of attractions to the visitor – from animal safaris to African drumming sessions..
By STEVE LINDE
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.