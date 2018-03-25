Jerusalem Mayor Barkat to pursue future in national politics

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat announced on Sunday that he would run in the next national elections for Knesset with Likud, and will not present his candidacy for a third term as mayor in the upcoming October municipal election.



Barkat was elected as a city councilman in the 2003 election, and since 2008 he is the mayor of Jerusalem.





“Sixteen years ago I left my privacy and my businesses, and with a salary of one NIS a year, I was devoted to saving Jerusalem, the city I grew up in and raised my family,” he said in a Facebook video in which he announced that he will not once again for mayor.“For an entire decade, along with many partners- such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - we made a historical change in the city, and restored Jerusalem to the path of growth, and now we passed the largest budget in the history of the city.“After Jerusalem went back on track, I will will not run for a third term as mayor,” he said.“At the end of my term I will leave the City Hall, but I will never leave Jerusalem. The success of united Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people, is the success of Israel,” he added.Barkat, who is a venture capitalist with a net worth in the hundreds of millions, vowed that he would also receive an annual salary of one shekel in any future post,. He has spent massive amounts on events for Likud activists over the past two years, taking advantage of a loophole that did not subject him to campaign spending limits, because he did not announce his candidacy until Sunday.After his announcement, Barkat informed Netanyahu, who told him on video that he "welcomed him with open arms" and jokingly offered his condolences along with his blessings. Netanyahu's number two in Likud, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, praised Barkat, calling him "a quality public leader with a proven record of experience and getting things done" and said he was sure Barkat would strengthen Likud on a national level.Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat voices his support for Benjamin Netanyahu (Lahav Harkov)The candidates for mayor are expected to include deouty mayor Moshe Lion, former deputy mayor and Hitorerut Party head Ofer Berkovich and former city officials Yossi Havilio and Avi Salman. But bigger names are thought to be considering running including Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin, coalition chairman David Amsalem, and former MK Erel Margalit.Amsalem convened supporters at his home Saturday night to consult with them. He told them he would seriously consider running if there does not end up being a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) candidate in the race, such as city councilman Yossi Daitch, and if he could obtain haredi support.