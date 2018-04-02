WATCH: Ancient Jerusalem walls offer backdrop to 'Spectacular' light show

The Citadel walls of the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City were illuminated with a spectacular projected light show on Sunday, with animations bringing to life the story of the biblical King David.



Animated figures, artwork and text danced across the walls as the show told the story of the biblical hero, famous for slaying Goliath with a single stone from his slingshot.





The "King David" light and sound show was powered by laser projectors that lit up the Citadel with 35,000 pixels at a brightness of 250,000 lumens.The show also paid tribute to the works of great artists who captured the figure of Jerusalem's king, including Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Matisse and Chagall.