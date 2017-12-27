Abbas praises family of jailed Palestinian girl who slapped soldiers

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the family members of the 16-year-old Palestinian girl who was arrested for slapping and kicking IDF soldiers, for the key role they have been playing in the weekly protests held in their village. The praise came in a phone call Abbas made to the girl’s father checking up on her health and morale, the official PA news site Wafa reported.



After a video of her slapping soldiers went viral on December 15, Ahed Tamimi was arrested on December 19 from her family home in Nabi Salih, a village near Ramallah.





On Monday, a military court extended Tamimi’s remand for four days. According to court documents, Tamimi has been accused of attacking a solider, harming security of the area, incitement and other crimes.“His excellency [Abbas] checked on the health and morale of the prisoner Ahed, praising her and her family which is always present at peaceful marches in their village Nabi Salih,” the Wafa report said of the phone call on Tuesday between the PA president and Bassam Tamimi.The younger Tamimi has been widely praised on social media by Palestinian sympathizers for slapping the soldiers, with a number of Palestinians comparing her to Joan of Arc, a 15th-century French war heroine.IDF arrests Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi (credit: IDF Spokesperson)Multiple Israeli politicians have condemned Tamimi for her actions, demanding that she be punished. Education Minister Naftali Bennett told Army Radio the teenage girl should finish her life in prison.In her testimony, Tamimi argued that she slapped the soldiers because they had shot a rubber bullet an hour earlier at one of her cousins. “Then I saw the same soldiers who hit my cousin, this time in front of my house. I could not keep quiet and I responded as I did,” she said in court last week.The IDF spokesman confirmed that rubber bullets were used in Nabi Salih the day the slapping incident took place, but said he had no details about who was shot.Tamimi and her family are well known in Nabi Salih for participating for years in protests against Israel’s military presence.Tamimi first made headlined in 2012, when a YouTube video showing her cursing and spitting on an IDF soldier went viral. She was subsequently invited to have breakfast with then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.