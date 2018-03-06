March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Erekat: Palestinians should suspend recognition of Israel in response to Trump

The Palestine Liberation Organization recognized Israel in 1993 before signing a number of agreements with the country, which established the Palestinian Authority.

By
March 6, 2018 19:06
1 minute read.
SENIOR PLO OFFICIAL Saeb Erekat speaks to reporters about Israeli appropriation of West Bank land, n

SENIOR PLO OFFICIAL Saeb Erekat speaks to reporters about Israeli appropriation of West Bank land, near Jericho last year.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Senior negotiator Saeb Erekat said the Palestinians should suspend their recognition of Israel until it recognizes the “State of Palestine,” a day after US President Donald Trump reiterated that he took Jerusalem off the negotiations table.

“President Trump has wanted to remove Jerusalem from the negotiations table,” Erekat said in a statement on Tuesday. “Instead, he has removed the United States from the negotiations table. We have no option but to implement the recommendations of the Central Council to suspend recognition of Israel until Israel recognizes Palestine.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Palestinian Central Council, a top PLO body, decided in January to entrust the PLO Executive Committee with suspending recognition of Israel until the Jewish state recognizes the “State of Palestine,” halts settlement building and annuls its annexation of east Jerusalem.

However, the Executive Committee has yet to suspend recognition of Israel.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, Trump restated that he took Jerusalem off the negotiations table when he announced in early December that he was recognizing the city as Israel’s capital. He has made a similar comment at least twice in the past several weeks.

In February, Josh Raffel, a White House official, said that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s Middle East peace envoys, were “finalizing” the details of a plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On several occasions since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Abbas has said he would not accept an American- proposed peace plan.


Related Content

March 6, 2018
U.S. leaders at AIPAC hint Middle East peace plan is near

By MICHAEL WILNER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut