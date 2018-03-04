March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Fatah: Abbas turned down meeting with Trump administration officials

While in NYC Abbas rejected an offer to meet with Trump administration officials.

By
March 4, 2018 18:37
1 minute read.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraord

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey. (photo credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected an offer to meet with Trump administration officials last month when he visited New York City, Fatah Central Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad said on Saturday.

In February, Abbas spent a few days in New York City, where he delivered a speech to the United Nations Security Council.
“When President Abu Mazen went to the Security Council, they tried to meet with him, but President Abu Mazen refused,” Ahmad told official PA television, referring to Abbas’s nickname and American officials.

Since US President Donald Trump in December recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the American Embassy in Tel Aviv to the city, Abbas has said the Palestinians will no longer work with an American-led peace process and has called for a multilaterally mediated peace process to replace it.

In January, Abbas also turned down a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence when the latter visited the Middle East on a multi-day tour.

In the interview with PA television, Ahmad did not clearly name the officials who attempted to arrange a meeting with Abbas.
Ahmad did not respond to several phone calls on Sunday.

Josh Raffel, a White House official, said in February that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s Middle East peace envoys, are “finalizing” the details of a forthcoming peace plan.

On several occasions, Abbas has said he will not accept an American proposed plan to resolve the conflict.


