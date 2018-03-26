March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Hamas official: Israel will pay 'high price' for aggression toward Palestinians

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, made the statement after the Kassam Brigades completed a day-long military exercise in Gaza.

By
March 26, 2018 19:55
1 minute read.
HAMAS SUPPORTERS take part in a rally in Nablus marking the 30th anniversary of the movement’s found

HAMAS SUPPORTERS take part in a rally in Nablus marking the 30th anniversary of the movement’s founding.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the Izzeldin Kassam Brigades, said that Israel will pay a “high price” for any aggression against the Palestinian people.

Abu Obeida, wearing a balaclava and army fatigues, made the remark in a field in the Gaza Strip on Monday standing nearby several members of the Kassam Brigades.

“We warn the enemy against moving to perpetrate any stupidity at the expense of our people. We will be ready to respond to any aggression and the enemy, with God’s permission, will pay a high price,” Abu Obeida said.

The Kassam spokesman made the statement after the Kassam Brigades completed a day-long military exercise in Gaza.

According to Abu Obeida, the exercise entailed members of the Kassam Brigades simulating responses to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In early February at a weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government “does not seek war,” but will do “everything” to defend Israel.

For their part, several Hamas officials have recently said they do not want a war with Israel, but are continuing to prepare for one.

In the past ten years, Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip including the Kassam Brigades have fought three wars. The last violent conflict in 2014 lasted some 51 days.


