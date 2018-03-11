Islamic Jihad terrorist accidentally blows himself up in Gaza

A member of Saraya al-Quds, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, died in an “accidental explosion” in the northern Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the coastal enclave, said late Saturday night, according to the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center.



Qidra identified that the deceased member of Saraya al-Quds as 27-year-old Ibrahim Frahat.





Saraya al-Quds said in a statement that Frahat died “while preparing for battle,” making no mention of an “accidental explosion.”Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the Defense Ministry official responsible for liaising with Palestinians, said that Frahat died while “manufacturing weapons and ammunitions for Islamic Jihad in a house in the Sheikh Zayed neighborhood in Beit Lahia.”“It is no surprise that a person, who plays with fire, ultimately harms himself,” Mordechai said in a Facebook post.Several members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s armed wings have died in various “accidents” since the 2014 Gaza War, according to Qidra.Islamic Jihad is said to have thousands of members in its armed wing’s ranks, who wield many weapons including rockets, mortars and guns.