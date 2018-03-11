March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Islamic Jihad terrorist accidentally blows himself up in Gaza

Several members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s armed wings have died in various “accidents” since the 2014 Gaza War, according to Qidra.

By
March 11, 2018 15:38
Islamic Jihad

An Islamic Jihad militant attends an anti-Israel rally in Rafah.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A member of Saraya al-Quds, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, died in an “accidental explosion” in the northern Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the coastal enclave, said late Saturday night, according to the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center.

Qidra identified that the deceased member of Saraya al-Quds as 27-year-old Ibrahim Frahat.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Saraya al-Quds said in a statement that Frahat died “while preparing for battle,” making no mention of an “accidental explosion.”

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the Defense Ministry official responsible for liaising with Palestinians, said that Frahat died while “manufacturing weapons and ammunitions for Islamic Jihad in a house in the Sheikh Zayed neighborhood in Beit Lahia.”

“It is no surprise that a person, who plays with fire, ultimately harms himself,” Mordechai said in a Facebook post.

Several members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s armed wings have died in various “accidents” since the 2014 Gaza War, according to Qidra.

Islamic Jihad is said to have thousands of members in its armed wing’s ranks, who wield many weapons including rockets, mortars and guns.


Related Content

March 11, 2018
UNHRC report: Settlements are a war crime

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut