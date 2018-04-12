Liberman backs bill targeting NGOs that film IDF soldiers

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman backed a bill targeting organizations that accuse Israel of war crimes, by sending anyone who films IDF soldiers with intentions to harm them to 5-10 years in prison.



The proposal submitted by Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Robert Ilatov Wednesday states that anyone who filmed or recorded on-duty soldiers, or disseminated such recordings on social media or mass media, with the goal of undermining IDF soldiers’ or Israelis’ morale, would get a five-year sentence, and anyone who did so with the intention of harming national security, would go to prison for 10 years.





It is already illegal to take such photos without IDF permission, including for journalists, who are subject to military censorship.The bill’s explanatory section specifically mentions NGOs like B’Tselem, Machsom Watch and Breaking the Silence, calling them “anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian…and BDS organizations.” It states that “for many years there is a disturbing phenomenon in Israel of documenting IDF soldiers through videos, stills and voice recordings,” and says that some NGOs have people follow soldiers all day long to try to “document them in a biased and slanted way…while sometimes accusing and insulting them.“The time has come to put an end to this anarchy,” Ilatov said. “It cannot be that any left-wing activist or organization, supported by foreign entities, can get free access and document, undisturbed, IDF soldiers on duty.”“We have the responsibility to give IDF soldiers the optimal conditions to do their jobs, without them having to be worried about a left-wing activist or organization sending out their photo and trying to shame them,” Ilatov added.Ilatov’s bill and comments came after Kann aired a video of Israelis approaching Israeli soldiers on patrol near the Gaza border, calling them terrorists and saying they serve in a racist army. MKs on the Right and Left condemned the video, which was also widely disseminated on social media.Earlier this week, another video was released of IDF soldiers watching through a telescope as another IDF sniper shoots a Palestinian man and cheering him on, using vulgar language. No group has claimed responsibility for the video, taken in December, but the IDF said the soldiers behaved inappropriately and would face consequences. According to the IDF, the Palestinian man was leading a riot near the Gaza border fence, and was shot in the leg after repeated warnings.IDF snipers recorded on video opening fire on what seems to be an unarmed protester on the Gaza borderBreaking the Silence, which collects testimony from IDF soldiers claiming war crimes, said of Liberman that he "sent us to kill and be killed in order to protect his personal home" - he lives in the West Bank - and is "the last one who can preach to anyone about hurting soldiers.""Sit quietly, Liberman, because we will be here after you, and we are the kind of witnesses you won't be able to make disappear," the NGO stated.