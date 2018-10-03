Lahav Harkov

Lahav Harkov, the Knesset reporter for The Jerusalem Post, has interviewed major figures across the Israeli political spectrum and is well-connected to the country's top lawmakers



Harkov is often invited to lecture on Israeli government and politics, and international news outlets, such as the BBC, France 24 and Sky News seek her insights and analysis about breaking news. She has published articles in The Jewish Week and the Hebrew-language newspaper Makor Rishon, as well as Jewish culture website Jewcy.



Harkov grew up in New Jersey, making aliyah at age 17, where she did two years of National Service (Sherut Leumi) at museums dealing with Jewish and Israeli history. Harkov has a degree in Political Science and Communications at Bar-Ilan University, where she is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Creative Nonfiction Writing.

Email Lahav at [email protected]



Follow @LahavHarkov