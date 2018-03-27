March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Moroccan foreign minister makes rare visit to Temple Mount

Bourita is the second foreign dignitary to visit the compound in the last two months.

By
March 27, 2018 16:01
1 minute read.
THE TEMPLE MOUNT in Jerusalem

THE TEMPLE MOUNT in Jerusalem

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita toured the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday, becoming the second Arab foreign minister to visit the site in the past two months.

In February, Omani Foreign Minister Yousif Bin Alawi toured Al-Aqsa. Senior Arab officials rarely visit the site.

Bourita was accompanied by Azzam al-Khatib, director of the Islamic Wakf in Jerusalem, Omar al-Kiswani, the director of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Authority Jerusalem Governor Adnan al-Husseini, Palestinian Ambassador to Morocco Jamal al-Shobaki.

Pictures and video shared on social media show the Moroccan minister standing and walking around Al-Aksa.


Kiswani said in a phone call that Bourita prayed at the site.
Khatib said in a separate phone call that Bourita’s visit to Al-Aqsa reflects “Morocco’s strong support for Jerusalem and its holy sites.”


Morocco is the head of the Al-Quds Committee, which the Organization of Islamic Cooperation established in the 1990s. The OIC website says the objectives of the Al-Quds Committee are to “salvage” Jerusalem, “extend assistance to [Jerusalem-based] Palestinians” and “safeguard and restore the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israel controls east and west Jerusalem and considers the whole city as a part of its capital.

Meanwhile the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership hopes east Jerusalem will be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

An Israel Foreign Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the Moroccan minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa.

Later on Tuesday, Bourita is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.


