PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves

The failure of Arab states to implement Arab League decisions has encouraged the United States to hold on to its “baseless” decision regarding Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday.



Maliki made the statement following a meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.





“Our failure, as Arab states, to implement our decisions throughout the past many years has encouraged the United States to continue with its errant program and baseless decision regarding Jerusalem,” Maliki told the official PA news site Wafa.In early December, President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to the city, breaking with decades of American policy and infuriating many Palestinians.Maliki specifically said the failure of Arab states to enforce a 1980 Arab League summit decision about Jerusalem has given the US confidence to continue standing behind its new policies on Jerusalem.At the 1980 meeting in Amman, Arab states declared they would “sever all ties with states that transfer their embassies to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”While Arab states have condemned the Trump administration for its Jerusalem moves, none of them has implemented the 1980 Arab League summit decision.In fact, a number of Arab leaders have continued to meet and arrange meetings with Trump administration officials.In January, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah met US Vice President Mike Pence when the Pence visited their countries. In addition, later this month, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will reportedly meet with Trump in Washington.Maliki also said the failure to implement the 1980 Arab League decision about Jerusalem has also encouraged Guatemala to move its embassy to the city.In a Facebook post in late December, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced his intention to relocate the Guatemalan Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.