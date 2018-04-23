April 23 2018
|
Iyar, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Palestinian wounded in border protests dies

Since the beginning of the protests, Israeli security forces have killed at least 39 Palestinians in the border region, including several people the IDF identified as members of armed groups.

By
April 23, 2018 20:22
1 minute read.
Palestinian protesters carry tires to burn them during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza bo

Palestinian protesters carry tires to burn them during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 5, 2018. . (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

A Palestinian succumbed Monday to wounds he sustained during the beginning of a multi-week protest in the border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the coastal enclave, wrote on Facebook. 

A member of the Israeli security forces shot 18-year-old Tahrir Wahba in his head at the start of the protest, according to Qidra.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have taken part in the protests at the border in the past several weeks to support the return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their former homes in Israel.

The IDF has described the protest in the border region as “a violent riot,” asserting that protesters have thrown Molotov cocktails and rocks at its soldiers, opened fire on them, set tires on fire and attempted to pass through Israel’s borders.

However, local and international human rights groups and Palestinian officials have accused Israel of targeting “unarmed civilians” and using “excessive force.”

Since the beginning of the protests, Israeli security forces have killed at least 39 Palestinians in the border region, including several people the IDF identified as members of armed groups.

Wahba’s death came one day after 20-year-old Abdullah Shamali died on Sunday from wounds he sustained in the border region last Friday.

The protest in the border region is expected to continue until mid-May.


Related Content

An old military vehicle on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near Magdal Shams
April 23, 2018
Israel retaliates after errant mortar shell falls in Golan Heights

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut