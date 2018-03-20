March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Palestinians doubt statehood, peace even in 100 years’ time

37% of Palestinians believe that most Israelis want peace, while a mere 29% of Israelis think that most Palestinians want peace.

By
March 20, 2018 23:52
1 minute read.
Israeli Palestinian demonstration

Demonstrators including Israeli and Palestinian activists take part in a demonstration in support of peace near Jericho last year. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A tiny minority of only 9% of Palestinians expect that 100 years from now, there will be peace between Israel and a Palestinian state, a poll found.

While 9% of Palestinians expect such a peace, 12% said that the status quo will remain in place, 30% said there will be a single state that discriminates against Palestinians and 29% said there will be a war that end Israel’s military rule.

The survey of 1,200 people from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip was conducted on March 14-17 by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, a polling and research center located in the Ramallah area.

Khalil Shikaki, the director of the center, said he believes Palestinians are not optimistic peace between Israel and a Palestinian state will be achieved soon because they do not think Israel is a partner for peace.

“The Palestinians don’t trust the other side.

They don’t think the Israelis want peace. They don’t think they are partners for peace,” Shikaki told The Jerusalem Post.

In January 2018, a joint poll done by the center and Tel Aviv University found that only 37% of Palestinians believe that most Israelis want peace, while a mere 29% of Israelis think that most Palestinians want peace.


