December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Senior Hamas Official: Gaza has an army that can be depended on

By
December 26, 2017 19:59

But Sinwar added that "we absolutely do not mean that we want a war or are rushing to a war."

1 minute read.



Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Gaza has an army that can be relied upon, Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar said on Tuesday.

His comment came during a meeting between Hamas leaders and tribal and local leaders in Gaza.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“We would like to assure you that you have, by the glory of God, an army in the Gaza Strip upon which you can rely and depend,” Sinwar said in rare televised remarks. “The resistance is well. The resistance is very well.”

A number of armed groups – including Izzadin Kassam, Hamas’s military wing; and Saraya al-Quds, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing – together have thousands of fighters based in Gaza and have fought Israel in three wars over the past decade.

Sinwar suggested that the armed groups in Gaza have substantially increased their arsenals since the 2014 Gaza war.

“The resistance can hit... the entity [Israel] in 51 minutes today with what it hit it with in 51 days,” he said, referring to the 2014 Gaza war (Operation Protective Edge), which lasted 51 days.

According to the IDF, terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired 4,591 projectiles at Israel during the 2014 war.

However, Sinwar added that “we absolutely do not mean that we want a war or are rushing to a war,” and suggested that certain issues could be resolved through popular protest and diplomacy.

“We fully realize that there are some issues that can be resolved through popular resistance, that there are some issues that can be resolved through diplomacy and that there are other issues that can be resolved in other ways,” Sinwar said.

Over the past year, Hamas officials have frequently stated they do not want a new war with Israel.

But they have said armed factions in Gaza have not stopped preparing for one.

Later in his remarks, Sinwar also called for Palestinian reconciliation and the end of the division between the West Bank and Gaza.

“Today we need to make steps to arrange the Palestinian house,” he said.

Over the past several weeks, reconciliation efforts between Hamas and Fatah have floundered as the two parties failed to implement an agreement they signed in mid-October to restore the Palestinian Authority’s governing authority in Gaza.


Related Content
Netanyahu Shinzo Abe
December 27, 2017
Are China and Japan the new peace process mediators?

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut