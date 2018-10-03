Alon Liel

Ambassador Alon Liel received his PhD from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1986 when he completed his doctoral dissertation, “The dependence of imported energy and its impact on the foreign policy of turkey.” Since then, Liel has served as a chargé d’affaires in Turkey and as Israel’s ambassador to South Africa. Following his role in 1999 as foreign affairs adviser to then-chairman of the Labor party Ehud Barak, Liel became director-general of the Foreign Ministry in 2000. Today he lectures at Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University and the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya.

Contact Alon Liel:[email protected]