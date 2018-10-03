Amotz Asa-El

Amotz Asa-El, the Jerusalem Post's senior commentator, is a senior editor of the Jerusalem Report and Middle East commentator for Dow Jones' MarketWatch.com. Having joined the Jerusalem Post in 1995 as its business editor, he later served as the daily's news editor, the International Jerusalem Post's editor-in-chief, and the Jerusalem Post's executive editor. Asa-El's 21-year-old column, "Middle Israel," is a unique attempt to present in English mainstream Israel's view on anything, from politics and society to business and religion. In addition, Asa-El's "Foreign Affairs" column analyzes international trends and events. Author of The Diaspora and the Lost Tribes of Israel (Universe, 2004), a history of the Jewish people's wanderings, Asa-El holds graduate degrees in journalism from Columbia University and in Jewish history from the Hebrew University. He lives in Jerusalem with his wife Nurit and their children Shira, Aviad, and Yotam.

