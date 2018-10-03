Anav Silverman

Anav Silverman is a columnist and educator whose work has been published widely online and in print, both in Israel and internationally. She has appeared on Al Jazeera, BBC Radio, and CBS 2 and has contributed to BBC News, The Philadelphia Bulletin, The Huffington Post, Bangor Daily News, Maariv, Ynet News, The Jewish Chronicle, Sderot Media Center, Tazpit News Agency and other publications. Anav grew up in Maine and made aliyah to Israel in 2004. She also teaches at the Hebrew University Secondary School of Education (Leyada) in Jerusalem.

