Cameron S. Brown

Cameron S. Brown is a Neubauer Research Fellow at Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Mr. Brown examines regional and domestic affairs from a comparative context, borrowing insights from cutting edge research in the social sciences.



Mr. Brown has appeared in the international press (including Reuters, AP, and the BBC), and Israeli television and radio. His commentary has been published in papers including The Jerusalem Post, Ha’aretz, Chicago Sun-Times, Newsday and Canada’s National Post. His academic articles have appeared in The Review of International Studies, Middle East Journal, Israel Affairs, The Middle East Review of International Affairs Journal (MERIA), Turkish Studies, and several edited volumes.



Mr. Brown is a Ph.D. candidate in Political Science at the University of California, San Diego. He holds a masters degree in the Modern Middle East from the Hebrew University and a bachelors degree in Political Science from the University of Illinois.

Contact Cameron: [email protected]