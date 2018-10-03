Daniel Tauber

Daniel Tauber is an attorney admitted to practice law in New York and Israel. He received his B.A. in Philosophy and Law from Brooklyn College and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. He is executive-director of Likud Anglos, a member of the Likud Central Committee, and was a candidate on the Likud’s list in the 2013 Knesset elections.



Tauber has been involved in pro-Israel and pro-Land of Israel activism since attending university. His articles on Israel-related issues have been published in a variety of publications.



He made aliyah from New York in 2009, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and daughter. Tauber follows the national-liberal political philosophy of Ze’ev Jabotinsky and Menachem Begin.

