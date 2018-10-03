Douglas Bloomfield

Douglas M. Bloomfield is a syndicated columnist, Washington lobbyist and consultant. He spent nine years as the legislative director and chief lobbyist for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). In this position, he was responsible for developing and guiding strategy on Capitol Hill to secure military and economic aid for Israel and strengthen US-Israel relations. As the World Jewish Congress representative in Washington, he helped coordinate the Swiss banks and Nazi gold investigations and US government support for restitution of Jewish properties seized by former Nazi and Communist regimes. He is a Capitol Hill veteran who served as a senior advisor to Congressman Benjamin S. Rosenthal of New York and a legislative assistant for Senator Hubert H. Humphrey. Prior to that, he was a member of the editorial staff for Ohio's The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Bloomfield has taught college journalism, and is a former president of the Greater Washington Jewish Community Relations Council.

Email Douglas at [email protected]