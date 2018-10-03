Judy Siegel-Itzkovich

Judy Siegel-Itzkovich, the health and science editor at The Jerusalem Post, has been in that position since 1986, moving over from coverage of the Jewish world, immigration and absorption, the president of Israel, religious affairs and other "beats" since she joined the paper in February 1973. She has published over 31,000 news stories, features and columns as a Post journalist – more than any other journalist in the world. A Master's degree graduate of Columbia University in New York who made aliya immediately after completing her studies and within weeks joined the paper, she has a strong background in biology but received her BA and MA in political science because she could not bear to kill animals for lab experiments. She ravenously reads professional medical and science journals. She was awarded an honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University – the first Israeli newspaper reporter to do so – in November 2015 and has received numerous awards such as the Hadassah Women’s Organization Women of Distinction Award in the Knesset, Yeshiva University in Israel’s community service award and Tishkofet’s public service award. She is also a fluent English and Hebrew translator and editor in her specialized fields.

