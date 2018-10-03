Marion Fischel

Marion Fischel was born in London and brought up in Spain and Switzerland; she made aliya in 1996. She served boot camp at The Jerusalem Post in 2000 as copy editor under Sam Orbaum z"l. Today she writes for all sections of the paper. She has been consumer correspondent, food & wine editor, and Billboard editor; and substitute editor for In Jerusalem, Metro, the International Jerusalem Post, Arts & Entertainment and Books. She was also editor of several supplements including the first Post magazine for women, "She." In 2005 Fischel created and developed the Post's online Café Oleh section, guided by Amir Mizroch; she encouraged the birth of several blogs and later also worked as blogs editor. From 2006-2012 she lived in Madrid from where she wrote several articles and opened the only kosher cafe-bar in Madrid, if not in the entire country. From 2012-2104, back in Jerusalem, she was, at different periods, acting editor of Arts & Ent; Op-Eds; In Jerusalem, Metro and Books, as well as editor of several supplements including the prestigious "50 Most Influential Jews." During that time, she wrote many articles on the Jewish history of Spain and its present-day ramifications. Presently, Fischel is based in Madrid, working on a documentary about Crypto-Jews and contributing to the Post.

