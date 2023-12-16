Meet Moriah Angel: Israel's top Eurovision candidate

Harmonizing the lyrics “All we need is hope, and for that we have each other,” Moriah Angel won hands down at the HaKokhav HaBa (“Rising Star”) Eurovision auditions, with Itai Levy comparing her to Aretha Franklin, and Keren Peles saying: “You are absolutely the best singer we have heard!”

Angel received a 96/100 from the panel of judges for her rendition of Andra Day’s 2015 song “Rise Up” and garnered 70.37% of votes online from the HaKokhav HaBa Eurovision 2024:You Decide platform.

“What delicacy and what precision,” said HaKokhav HaBa judge Assaf Amdursky about Angel’s performance. “You didn’t stumble on anything, it was natural, thank you. You moved us very much.” He applauded with delight and touched his heart in tribute.

A perfect song to represent Israel at Eurovision

“Rise Up” is the perfect song to represent Israel at Eurovision during these atrociously hard times, reflecting the country’s mood with its defiant-through-the-ages chorus “And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day; I’ll rise unafraid; I’ll rise up, and I’ll do it a thousand times again; I’ll rise up high like the waves, in spite of the ache, for you.”

The music competition judges (Assaf Amdursky, Keren Peles, Itai Levy, Idan Hason, Assi Azar, Rotem Sela, Shiri Maimon, and Ran Danker), all of them bowled over and emotionally and spiritually pierced by Angel’s talent, praised her and thanked her profusely. Levi said he was including her among the 100 best female singers in the world to be featured in the book he is compiling. He thanked her for coming and “doing what you did...You moved us. At moments, I heard Aretha Franklin; she sang from the inside.” SHIRI MAIMON break down in tears as Angel sings ‘I’ll rise up, in spite of the ache’ during her audition. (credit: screenshot)

Beaming with delight and near incredulity, Azar told Angel that she had indeed garnered a very high score.

Peles was visibly moved and immediately praised the singer for her gentleness and extraordinary singing. “Moriah, you are really a trufa [remedy],” she said. “I felt it in my body just now.” Advertisement

Upon hearing the winning score and praise, Angel could only thank the judges and hosts repeatedly and admit, “I am in shock.”

Sela addressed Angel saying that before Maimon spoke, she wanted to explain that “Shiri and I arrived here in a terrible state today; we felt finished, wiped out. With our colleagues here and the work, we felt better. And then, when you were singing,” Sela said, “Shiri broke into tears.”

After that introduction, Maimon took over the narrative: “I just, first of all, something in... Wow! Something like a messenger in your modesty... I look at you as you stand there, never having set foot on a stage before. You don’t even know, you are not even aware of the enormous power you have and the amazing voice. And when you closed your eyes and sang, it’s as if I got, again…” Maimon couldn’t go on and broke into sobs – then pulling herself together.

“Sorry, but I really saw images of what we are going through. I can’t get my mind to grasp it. It is inconceivable. It’s like waves. I was really fine five minutes ago.

“I saw through your voice,” Maimon continued, “the people, our people who were taken hostage, the children, and the mothers, people who are sitting somewhere, and we don’t know where they are... and you just sang, and my heart literally broke. We are going through such terrible days, so I think – sorry that I am so sad, but – thank you because your voice… maybe it is not healing me at this moment, but it’s just you. I want to thank you. You did a great job here.”

“That’s part of the healing,” interjected Sela.

“Am Yisrael chai, chaverim” (“The nation of Israel lives, friends”), Angel said lovingly before walking off the stage.

IN A FINAL scene in the video clip of HaKokhav HaBa, released by Keshet VOD, Angel and her father hugged. “Thank you. I love you,” she told him.

“Really, I should have done this a long time ago,” she said, “even though there are issues surrounding it; there is a voice inside me, and I have to listen to it.”

“In these times,” her father replied, “we all have to overcome ourselves and move forward. All of us, the entire nation of Israel, we are on a path of togetherness.”

“Of unity,” she said.

“Of unity,” he repeated.

Angel said she wants no more discord among the Jewish people. Her father spoke of creating a requited love among all the people of Israel, as that is where their strength lies.

“Where is God? Maybe there [in the song]?” asked Sela earlier as the last chords of “Rise Up” faded, and the entire panel reacted in awe.

“I am sure of it,” answered Maimon. 

‘Rise Up’ lyrics

You’re broken down and tired

Of living life on a merry-go-round

And you can’t find the fighter

But I see it in you so we’re gonna walk it out

And move mountains

Chorus:

And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day

I’ll rise up, I’ll rise unafraid

I’ll rise up

And I’ll do it a thousand times again

And I’ll rise up, high like the waves

I’ll rise up, in spite of the ache

I’ll rise up

And I’ll do it a thousand times again

For you

When the silence isn’t quiet

And it feels like it’s getting hard to breathe

And I know you feel like dying

But I promise we’ll take the world to its feet

And move mountains

Bring it to its feet

And move mountains

Chorus

All we need, all we need is hope

And for that we have each other

And for that we have each other