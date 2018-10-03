Mati Wagner

Mati Wagner was born in New Jersey and grew up in California. He was educated at Bar-Ilan University and the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. Wagner received ordination from the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in 2006. He began his journalism career two decades ago at the now-defunct Hebrew-language economic daily Telegraph, has covered economics and religion for The Jerusalem Post, has written for JTA, Religion Dispatches, Tablet and Commentary. Wagner has also provided news analyses for the BBC, Radio France, IBA News, NBC Radio and i24 News. He is currently the editor of The Jerusalem Post editorial page, writing most of the paper's daily editorials. He can be contacted at: [email protected]

